2022 European Championships: Watch Race Videos from Day 5 Finals

2022 EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

DAY 5 FINALS HEAT SHEET

This post features race videos from Day 5 finals of the 2022 European Championships. The finals tonight included the women’s 100 fly, men’s 200 free, women’s 200 breast, men’s 50 back, women’s 1500 free, and mixed 4×100 free relay. All videos in this post came from the European Aquatics (LEN) YouTube channel.

WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – FINALS

Top 8:

Louise Hansson (SWE) — 56.66 Marie Wattel (FRA) — 56.80 Lana Pudar (BSH) — 57.27 Angelina Koehler (GER) — 57.90 Anna Ntountounaki (GRE) — 57.91 Ilaria Bianchi (ITA) — 58.34 Keanna Macinnes (GBR) — 58.68 Roos Vanotterdijk (BEL) — 58.74

Top seed Marie Wattel got off to an early lead with an opening split of 26.59 and was first at the 50 meter mark, but Louise Hansson overtook her on the home stretch with a 30.07 back half (the fastest in the field) to take her first individual long course title in a time of 56.66.

MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – FINALS

World Record: 1:42.00 – Paul Biedermann , GER (2009)

, GER (2009) European Championship Record: 1:44.79 – Martin Malyutin, RUS (2021)

2020 European Champion: Martin Malyutin, RUS – 1:44.79

Top 8:

David Popovici (ROU) — 1:42.97 (WJR) Antonio Djakovic (SUI) — 1:45.60 Felix Auboeck (AUS) — 1:45.89 Marco De Tullio (ITA) — 1:46.37 Danas Raspys (LIT) — 1:46.48 Stefano Di Cola (ITA) — 1:46.74 Lukas Martens (GER) — 1:46.80 Dimitrios Markos (GRE) — 1:48.05

David Popovici had a little magic left in him, roaring to a new lifetime best and World Junior Record of 1:42.97. With the swim, Popovici became the first swimmer in history to be sub-47 in the 100 free and sub-1:43 in the 200 free.

WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

World Record: 2:18.95, Tatjana Schoenmaker (RSA) — 2021 Olympics

European Record: 2:19.11, Rikke Moeller Pedersen (DEN) — 2013 World Championships

European Championship Record: 2:19.84, Rikke Moeller Pedersen (DEN) — 2014

2021 European Champion: Molly Renshaw (GBR), 2:21.34

Top 8:

Lisa Mamie (SUI) — 2:23.27 Martina Carraro (ITA) — 2:23.64 Kotryna Terekova (LTU) — 2:24.16 Thea Blomsterberg (DEN) — 2:25.57 Kristyna Horska (CZE) — 2:26.07 Francesca Fangio (ITA) — 2:26.79 Mona McSharry (IRE) — 2:26.96 Jessica Vall Montero (ESP) — 2:27.19

Kotryna Teterekova had the lead for the first 150 meters of the race, holding 36-point splits before fading on the back stretch and closing in 38.45. Lisa Mamie and Martina Carraro, who had final 50 times of 36.92 and 36.81 respectively, moved up on Teterekova to go 1-2.

MEN’S 50 BACK – FINALS

World Record: 23.71, Hunter Armstrong (USA) – 2022 U.S. International Team Trials

European Record: 23.80, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 2020 European Championships

Top 8:

Apostolos Christou (GRE) — 24.36 Thomas Ceccon (ITA) — 24.40 Ole Braunschweig (GER) — 24.68 Michael Leytrovskiy (24.75) Michele Lamberti (ITA) — 24.85 Kacper Stokowski (POL) — 24.99 Yohann Ndoye Brouard (FRA) — 25.06 Tomasz Polewka (POL) — 25.08

There was an extremely tight finish in the men’s 50 back, with Apostolos Christou just edging out Thomas Ceccon by 0.04 seconds on the finish. Christou broke his own Greek record time of 25.39 by 0.03 seconds, wheras Ceccon took 0.06 seconds off his own Italian record.

WOMEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE

World Record: 15:20.48 – Katie Ledecky , USA (2018)

, USA (2018) European Record: 15:38.88 – Lotte Friis, DEN (2013)

European Championships Record: 15:50.22, Boglarka Kapas (2016)

2020 European Champion: Simona Quadarella, ITA – 15:53.59

Top 8:

Simona Quadarella (ITA) — 15:54.15 Viktoria Mihalyvari (HUN) — 16:02.15 Martina Caramignoli (ITA) — 16:12.39 Paula Fernandez (ESP) — 16:18.27 Tamlia Holub (POR) — 16:18.64 Angela Guillen (POR) — 16:22.37 Diana Duraes (POR) — 16:26.53 Alisee Pisane (BEL) — 16:37.34

Simona Quadarella successfully completed the distance sweep, clocking a time of 15:54.15 to win her third-straight 1500 free European title. She dominated the entire race from start to finish, winning by eighth seconds. She was also way faster than she was at the World Championships, where she finished fifth in the 1500 free final with a time of 16:03.84.

MIXED 4×100 FREESTYLE RELAY — FINALS

World Record: 3:19.38, Australia (Cartwright, Chalmers, Wilson, O’Callaghan) – 2022 World Championships

European Record: 3:21.81, Netherlands (Schwietert, Stolk, Heemskerk, Kromowidjojo) – 2017 World Championships

European Championships Record: 3:22.07, France/Great Britain – 2017/2021

2020 European Champion: Great Britain (Scott, Dean, Hopkin, Anderson) – 3:22.07

Top 8:

France — 3:22.80 Great Britain — 3:23.30 Sweden — 3:23.40 Italy — 3:23.62 Poland — 3:25.73 Netherlands — 3:26.08 Hungary — 3:26.54 Spain — 3:27.52

In a thrilling race, France emerged victorious thanks to a balanced effort by their men and women. In something a mini upset, Sweden grabbed a medal, edging out Italy.