William & Mary Men’s Swimming Adds Seven In 2022 Recruiting Class

WILLIAMSBURG,VA.- William & Mary men’s swimming coach Nate Kellogg has announced the signing of seven newcomers that will join the Tribe in the fall. Four of the incoming freshmen are Virginia products, while two hail from North Carolina, and Rhett Cosgrove comes to Williamsburg from Pennsylvania.

Cosgrove is a versatile swimmer that has sprinting and distance ability. He has posted top times of 46.92 in the 100 free to go with 1:41.52 in the 200 and 4:35.11 in the 500 events. In the fly, Cosgrove swam a 50.75 100 and a 1:52.61 200 fly time. During his high school career, Cosgrove was a three-time All-Central League selection and twice named All-DELCO. He was twice an All-State award winner and medaled three times at the state championship meet.

Will Glass heads to Williamsburg from nearby Midlothian, Va. The distance swimmer has freestyle times of 1:42.12 in the 200, 4:36.64 in the 500, 9:28.80 in the 1,000, and a 15:43.14 mark in the 1,650. Glass finished 10th in the 7.5k USA Swimming Open Water Junior National Championships and 16th in the 2022 10k Open Water Championships. A 2020 USA Swimming National Select Camp Attendee, Glass was the 2021 state runner-up in the 500 free and twice was on the 4×100 freestyle relay runner-up teams.

Logan McDonald is a product of the Tar Heel State and has been a versatile swimmer taking on a variety of events. His top times include a 55.97 in the 100 breast, a 49.96 in the 100 fly, a 50.88 mark in the 100 back, and a 200 IM time of 1:53.30. The West Forsyth High School graduate holds six school records. He was a Winter Junior Nationals Swimmer in 2021 and was a part of the 200 LC medley relay team that holds the North Carolina state record. McDonald was All-Conference in all four years of high school and a state finalist in every season.

Brock Rempe is a breaststroke specialist from Mechanicsville. Rempe has a 100 breast top time of 55.17 and a 200 breast top time of 2:04.15. The Virginia native was the VHSL 4A champion in the 100 breast, setting a state and meet record with a atime of 55.17.

Bryce Rouzie comes to the Tribe from just down the road in Deltaville, Va. The backstroke specialist has top times of 50.35 in the 10 back, 1:48.80 in the 200 back, and a 400 IM time of 4:02.17. Rouzie holds the Hampton Roads Academy 500 free SCY record and was named a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American. The Winter Juniors Qualifier was also a VISSA All-State selection and a TCIS All-Conference member.

Ashton Temme is a butterfly specialist hailing from Chesapeake, Va. The Hickory High product has top times of 49.90 in the 100 fly and a 1:51.75 mark in the 200. Temme swam with TIDE Swimming and earned a fourth place finish in the 100 fly at the Class 5A State Championships.

Alex Valliere rounds out the class as an impressive sprinter from Clemmons, N.C. Valliere holds top times of 20.56 in the 50 free, 46.10 in the 100 free, and 50.76 in the 100 fly. Another product of West Forsyth High School, Valliere holds four school records and was a state qualifier all four years. Valliere was named all-conference in all four of his high school seasons and was a team and event champion in his final three years of high school.