Winter Juniors Qualifier Ashton Temme Commits to William and Mary

Ashton Temme from Chesapeake, Virginia, will swim for The College of William and Mary in the class of 2026. He will join Alex Valliere, Brock Rempe, Bryce Rouzie, Logan McDonald, Rhett Cosgrove, and Will Glass in Williamsburg next fall.

Temme wrapped up his senior year swim season at Hickory High School with a fourth-place finish in the 100 fly (50.92) and a 12th in the 100 back (53.78) at the 2022 Virginia VHSL Class 5A State Championships. He had the fastest butterfly split (22.58) in the medley relay final and he led off the sixth-place 400 free relay (48.56).

Temme swims year-round with TIDE Swimming and specializes mainly in fly, free, and back. He has achieved a Winter Juniors standard in the 200 fly and Futures standards in the 100 free and 100 back. He earned PBs in the 100/200 free and 100/200 fly in December at the 2021 NCAP Invitational, finaling in all four events and placing in the top-8 in the 100/200 fly. He added two more lifetime bests in the 50 free and 100 back in March at the 2022 Virginia Swimming LSC Senior Short Course Championships.

Temme’s best times would have been helpful to the Tribe at the 2022 Colonial Athletic Association Championships, where they finished fifth out of five teams with 337 points. Temme would have scored in the B final of the 200 fly at the conference meet and would have been just a few tenths off in the 200 free. It took 1:42.80 to get a second swim in the 200 free and 49.52 to make it back in the 100 fly. (The CAA only scores an A final and a B final.)

Best SCY times:

100 fly – 49.90

200 fly – 1:51.75

200 free – 1:43.17

100 free – 47.51

50 free – 22.26

100 back – 51.94

