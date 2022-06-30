2022 Golden Bear Meet: Djakovic Hits 400 Free Time Faster Than In Budapest

2022 GOLDEN BEAR SWIM MEET
- June 25th & June 26th
- Zagreb, Croatia
- LCM (50m)
- Results
Immediately after the 2022 FINA World Aquatics Championships, the Golden Bear Swim Meet took place in Zagreb, Croatia. The two-day affair typically attracts a wide international contingent, however, with the competition so close to Budapest this year’s field was on the smaller side.
Among the competitors was 19-year-old Antonio Djakovic of Switzerland, with the freestyle ace taking on the 200m and 400m distances.
In the latter, Djakovic logged a time of 3:46.16 to grab the gold, beating the 3:46.90 he produced at Worlds. In Budapest, Djakovic missed out on the final, relegated to 10th place, while his faster mark here would have placed 7th in the final.
As for the 200m free on day 2 here in Croatia, Djakovic produced a winning time of 1:46.59, splitting 51.36/55.23 to get the result. Djakovic’s effort would have rendered him 11th in Budapest, which is where he wound up finishing with a nearly identical Worlds time of 1:46.61.
Split breakdowns for both of Djakovic’s races this past weekend are below:
Additional Notes:
- Djakovic earned a 100m freestyle time of 49.36 to wrap up gold in that event as well.
- Hungary’s David Verraszto clocked a time of 1:58.69 in the 200m fly and 2:16.22 in the 200m breast to take gold medals in both events.
- Jana Pavalic of Croatia produced a time of 56.78 to win the women’s 100m free. Pavalic is just 15 years of age and owns her nation’s record in the event with her lifetime best of 56.16 from last year’s European Junior Championships.
- Amina Kajtaz of Bosnia & Herzegovina punched a time of 59.74 to take the women’s 100m butterfly.