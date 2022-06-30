2022 Golden Bear Meet: Djakovic Hits 400 Free Time Faster Than In Budapest

2022 GOLDEN BEAR SWIM MEET

June 25th & June 26th

Zagreb, Croatia

LCM (50m)

Results

Immediately after the 2022 FINA World Aquatics Championships, the Golden Bear Swim Meet took place in Zagreb, Croatia. The two-day affair typically attracts a wide international contingent, however, with the competition so close to Budapest this year’s field was on the smaller side.

Among the competitors was 19-year-old Antonio Djakovic of Switzerland, with the freestyle ace taking on the 200m and 400m distances.

In the latter, Djakovic logged a time of 3:46.16 to grab the gold, beating the 3:46.90 he produced at Worlds. In Budapest, Djakovic missed out on the final, relegated to 10th place, while his faster mark here would have placed 7th in the final.

As for the 200m free on day 2 here in Croatia, Djakovic produced a winning time of 1:46.59, splitting 51.36/55.23 to get the result. Djakovic’s effort would have rendered him 11th in Budapest, which is where he wound up finishing with a nearly identical Worlds time of 1:46.61.

Split breakdowns for both of Djakovic’s races this past weekend are below:

Additional Notes: