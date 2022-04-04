2022 Brazil Trophy Day 1 Prelims: Jhennifer Conceicao Clocks 1:07 100 Breast

2022 Brazil Swimming Trophy

The 2022 Brazil Swimming Trophy kicked off in western Rio de Janeiro this morning, featuring prelims of the men’s 400 IM, women’s 400 free, men’s 100 breast, women’s 100 breast, men’s 400 free, and women’s 400 IM. This meet serves as the selection meet for Brazil’s World Championships, South American Games, World University Games, and Junior World Cup teams. Per Brazil’s selection procedure, Tokyo 2020 Olympic finalists are automatically qualified for the 2022 World Championships team. That list includes Bruno Fratus (50 free), Fernando Scheffer (200 IM), Guilherme Costa (800 free), and Leonardo de Deus (200 fly).

For World Champs selection, the top two finishers in each event will be named to the roster, provided they each achieve the FINA ‘A’ cut.

Brandonn Almeida led the heats of the men’s 400 IM this morning, clocking a 4:22.90. He led the field by over 3 seconds, notably swimming a seemingly relaxed 1:03.44 on the final 100 of the race. Almeida has some work to do in order to qualify for the World Champs roster in the event, as the FINA ‘A’ standard sits at 4:17.48.

Viviane Jungblut led a tight field in the women’s 400 free this morning, posting a 4:12.71. Gabrielle Goncalves was just a hair behind, touching 2nd in 4:13.02. Goncalves was faster going out, swimming a 2:05.55 on the first 200, compared to Jungblut’s 2:06.37. Both women have a bit of work left to do tonight, as the FINA ‘A’ cut stands at 4:10.57.

The men’s 100 breast will certainly be one of the most highly anticipated events in tonight’s finals. Joao Gomes led the way this morning, posting a 1:00.01, while Felipe Silva was 2nd in 1:00.69. Gomes used his superior speed on the first 50 of the race this morning, splitting 27.66, well ahead of Silva’s 28.32. Both men need to go under 1:00 tonight to qualify for World Champs, as the FINA ‘A’ cut stands at 59.75.

Jhennifer Conceicao led the women’s 100 breast by nearly a second this morning, swimming a 1:07.92. The swim put Conceicao roughly half a second off her personal best of 1:07.35, which stands as the Brazilian Record in the event. She was also just of the FINA ‘A’ cut of 1:07.43, so we’ll be looking out for that time tonight.

Eduardo Oliveira de Moraes beat out Guilherme Costa to take the top seed for tonight’s final in the men’s 400 free. Oliveir de Moraes clipped his previous best time by 0.02 seconds, clocking a 3:51.22. Costa, who competed in the event at the Tokyo Olympics last summer, posted a 3:52.96. Costa holds the South American Record in the event at 3:45.85, signaling that he likely has more in the tank for tonight. The FINA ‘A’ cut sits at 3:48.15.

Gabrielle Goncalves was back in action in the women’s 400 IM, taking 2nd with a 4:56.36. Nathalia Almeida led the way this morning, swimming a 4:52.59. Both women are well off the FINA ‘A’ standard of 4:43.06.