2022 “Best of the Rest” JC Castrillon Commits to Duke

JuanCarlos “JC” Castrillon from Valley Stream, New York, has committed to swim and study at Duke University in the class of 2027.

“I know this is LONG overdue, but I’m excited to finally announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at Duke University! A big thank you to my family, coaches, and friends for supporting me throughout everything. Go Blue Devils! 😈🔵”

A senior at Valley Stream Central High School, Castrillon swims year-round under Dave Ferris at Long Island Aquatic Club and specializes in distance freestyle. We listed him among the “Best of the Rest” on our list of top-20 recruits from the high school class of 2022.

Castrillon is a Winter U.S. Open qualifier in the 200-1650 freestyle events, a Summer Juniors qualifier in the 200 back, and a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 100 free, 200 fly, and 200/400 IM. Last summer, he finished 14th in both the 800 free (8:31.69) and 1500 free (16:08.82) and finaled in the 200 free (23rd), 400 free (21st), and 400 IM (27th). He earned PBs in the 200 back (2:10.06) and 400 IM (4:33.92).

In February, Castrillon competed at Metropolitan Swimming’s Senior Mets Short Course Championships where he won the 200 free, 500 free, and 200 IM, was runner-up in the 400 IM, and placed 4th and 7th in the 200 back and 200 fly. The following month he was at NCSA Spring Championships. There, he won the 200 free and went best times in the 50/100/200 free, dropping 1.5 seconds in the 200.

His best times would have made him Duke’s second-fastest 200 freestyler last year behind David Hallaron. He would have been #3 in the 500 free (behind Hallaron and Matthew Knox) and #2 in the mile (Brendan Driscoll went 15:15). He would have scored 14th in the 1650 free at ACCs.

200 free – 1:36.67

500 free – 4:26.33

1000 free – 9:12.44

1650 free – 15:19.84

200 back – 1:47.11

He’ll join Sean Rogers in the Blue Devils’ class of 2026.

We are so excited to introduce our second male signee from the class of 2022: JC Castrillon! He’s a freestyle specialist from Valley Stream, N.Y. and we can’t wait to welcome him to Durham so soon😈 🗞 https://t.co/B6uINBNM92#GoDuke 🔵😈 pic.twitter.com/MJsQ2j6MtX — Duke Swimming & Diving (@DukeSWIMDIVE) June 2, 2022

