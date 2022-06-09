Swimming Australia In Slovakia For World Championships Training Camp

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

On June 5, 2022, Australia’s team for the 2022 FINA World Championships arrived in Šamorín, Slovakia for a pre-Worlds training camp. Šamorín is around 1 hour and 55 minutes of driving away from Budapest, the city in which Worlds is taking place. They are practicing at the X-Bionic Aquatic Sphere training center, which is also where the Dolphins went to train in 2019 to prepare for the Junior World Championships that were held in Budapest as well.

Australia is not the only national team to hold a training camp in Eastern Europe prior to Worlds, as the United States swim team also left to train in Rijeka, Croatia this week. Rijeka and Šamorín are around six hours apart driving distance, and 50 minutes apart flying distance.

The FINA World Championships this year are set to begin on June 18. Australia will be sending 39 swimmers and 21 coaches to the competition. Athletes qualified via their performances at the 2022 Australian Swimming Championships that happened in May of this year.

See the full Australian roster for Worlds here.

Check out some of their training shots via the Instagram accounts of multiple Worlds team members, as well the official Australian swim team account.

Above: Lani Pallister

Above: Mollie O’Callaghan, Shayna Jack, Abbey Harkin, Ella Ramsay (via Shayna Jack)

Above: Grayson Bell, Kyle Chalmers, Zac Incerti, Matt Temple (via Zac Incerti)

Above: Zac Stubblety-Cook (via Australia Dolphins)

Above: Meg Harris and Madi Wilson (via Australia Dolphins)

Above: Se-Bom Lee (via Australia Dolphins)