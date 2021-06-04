2021 U.S. Olympic Trials Wave I: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS

U.S. Olympic Trials season officially opens today, with the first prelims session of the Wave I meet in Omaha.

We’ll be recapping all the action over the next 17 days session-by-session, starting with this morning’s live recap.

Keep refreshing this page for live, event-by-event updates of all the action from Omaha.

This morning we’ll see the 100 freestyle, 200 butterfly and 100 backstroke, along with one heat of women and one heat of men in the 800 free. The fastest seeded heats will swim with finals.

Entering the women’s 100 free as the top seed is Mykenzie Leehy, fresh off a standout senior year at the University of Houston that included earning second swims at the NCAA Championships in the 200 free (12th) and 100 free (16th).

University of Louisville swimmer Michael Eastman is the lone man entered sub-50 in the 100 free (49.87), while rising Notre Dame sophomore Megan Deuel and rising NC State junior Noah Henderson head up the 200 fly fields.

In the 100 back, Megan Moroney, the #1 seed in the 200 back, is notably not on the heat sheets. Despite being entered in the meet, Moroney has not competed since prior to the pandemic.

Arizona’s Aria Bernal and OSU’s RJ Kondalski come in as the top seeds in the 100 back, though both fields are tightly bunched at the top.

Women’s 100 Free Prelims

World Record: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 51.71 (2017)

American Record: Simone Manuel – 52.04 (2019)

US Open Record: Simone Manuel (USA) – 52.54 (2018)

World Junior Record: Penny Oleksiak (CAN) – 52.70 (2016)

2016 Olympic Champion: Simone Manuel (USA) / Penny Oleksiak (CAN) – 52.70

2016 US Olympic Trials Champion: Abbey Weitzeil – 53.28

Wave I Cut: 56.29

Wave II Cut: 55.56

Men’s 100 Free Prelims

World Record: Cesar Cielo (BRA) – 46.91 (2009)

American Record: Caeleb Dressel – 46.96 (2019)

US Open Record: Ryan Held (USA) – 47.39 (2019)

World Junior Record: Andrei Minakov (RUS) – 47.57 (2020)

2016 Olympic Champion: Kyle Chalmers (AUS) – 47.58

2016 US Olympic Trials Champion: Nathan Adrian – 47.72

Wave I Cut: 50.49

Wave II Cut: 49.74

Women’s 100 Back Prelims

World Record: Regan Smith (USA) – 57.57 (2019)

American Record: Regan Smith – 57.57 (2019)

US Open Record: Kathleen Baker (USA) – 58.00 (2018)

World Junior Record: Regan Smith (USA) – 57.57 (2019)

2016 Olympic Champion: Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 58.45

2016 US Olympic Trials Champion: Olivia Smoliga – 59.02

Wave I Cut: 1:02.69

Wave II Cut: 1:01.49

Men’s 100 Back Prelims

World Record: Ryan Murphy (USA) – 51.85 (2016)

American Record: Ryan Murphy (USA) – 51.85 (2016)

US Open Record: Aaron Peirsol (USA) – 51.94 (2009)

World Junior Record: Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 52.53 (2018)

2016 Olympic Champion: Ryan Murphy (USA) – 51.97

2016 US Olympic Trials Champion: Ryan Murphy – 52.26

Wave I Cut: 56.59

Wave II Cut: 55.51

Women’s 200 Fly Prelims

World Record: Liu Zige (CHN) – 2:01.81 (2009)

American Record: Mary Descenza – 2:04.14 (2009)

US Open Record: Hali Flickinger (USA) – 2:05.87 (2018)

World Junior Record: Suzuka Hasegawa (JPN) – 2:06.29 (2017)

2016 Olympic Champion: Mireia Belmonte Garcia (ESP) – 2:04.85

2016 US Olympic Trials Champion: Cammile Adams – 2:06.80

Wave I Cut: 2:14.59

Wave II Cut: 2:12.56

Men’s 200 Fly Prelims

World Record: Kristof Milak (HUN) – 1:50.73 (2019)

American Record: Michael Phelps – 1:51.51 (2009)

US Open Record: Michael Phelps (USA) – 1:52.20 (2008)

World Junior Record: Kristof Milak (HUN) – 1:52.71 (2018)

2016 Olympic Champion: Michael Phelps (USA) – 1:53.36

2016 US Olympic Trials Champion: Michael Phelps – 1:54.84

Wave I Cut: 2:01.19

Wave II Cut: 1:59.63

Women’s 800 Free Timed Finals

Fastest heat to swim with finals

World Record: Katie Ledecky (USA) – 8:04.79 (2016)

American Record: Katie Ledecky – 8:04.79 (2016)

US Open Record: Katie Ledecky (USA) – 8:06.68 (2016)

World Junior Record: Katie Ledecky (USA) – 8:11.00 (2014)

2016 Olympic Champion: Katie Ledecky (USA) – 8:04.79

2016 US Olympic Trials Champion: Katie Ledecky – 8:10.32

Wave I Cut: 8:48.09

Wave II Cut: 8:44.01

Men’s 800 Free Timed Finals

Fastest heat to swim with finals