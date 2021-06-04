Daily Swim Coach Workout #449

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Speed and Power
- Target age group: 15-18 years old
- Target level: National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 2 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Meters
- Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com
The Workout
18:00 WUTS: 12 J’s, Arm Swing, Leg Swings, Mini Band, PVC, MB Chopper Series, Animal Series
400 Choice REC
6 x 50 Choice K/D/S x 50 [ @ 10 sec RI ]
6 x 200 @ 3:30 Fr/Prime/Choice S/K [ x 100 ]
1 x 200 @ 3:30 Prime EN2
2 x
1 x 325 @ 5:30 [ 300 Fr/25 Fr K w/Board ]
1 x 275 @ 4:30 [ 5 x 50 Fr/Br x 50/25 Br K w/Board ]- TEMPO & TECH ON BR
4 x SP Prime/Weak [ 2x ]
50 @ 1:00
2 x 25 @ :30
50 @ :50
2 x 25 @ :25
:20
2 x
1 x 275 @ 4:30 [ 5 x 50 Fr/Fly x 50/25 Fly K w/Board ]- TEMPO & TECH ON FLY
1 x 325 @ 5:30 [ 300 Fr/25 Fr K w/Board ]
1 x 200 @ 3:30 Fr EN2
6 x 200 @ 3:30 Fr/Bk/Ch K/S [ x 100 ]
300 Warm Down REC
Trevor Rill
National Training Group Assistant Coach, Eagle Swim Team
SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.
Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.