Hannah Bach Snags Wave II Trials Cut In 100 Breast At OSU Last Chance Meet

2021 OH OSU Last Chance Olympic Trials Qualifying Intrasquad

May 27-28, 2021

McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion, Columbus, OH

LCM (50m)

Results (PDF)

Hannah Bach was the lone swimmer to earn her first Wave II U.S. Olympic Trials cut at the OSU Last Chance meet at the McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion late last week, doing so in the women’s 100 breaststroke.

Bach, who is coming off a breakout sophomore season with the Buckeyes that included finishing fifth in the 100 breast at the Women’s NCAA Championships, went from not even having the Wave I standard to achieving Wave II, posting a time of 1:09.46 in the event.

The 20-year-old’s previous best time was 1:11.10, set in July of 2019, which sat just over a tenth shy of the Wave I cut (1:10.99). Her new best got under the Wave II mark of 1:09.55 by a similar margin (.09).

Bach followed up her new PB by going sub-1:10 again the next day, hitting a 1:09.70.

Achieving the Wave I cut for the first time at the meet was Amy Fulmer, also coming off her sophomore season at Ohio State, as the 20-year-old clocked 56.04 in the women’s 100 freestyle to improve her personal best time by almost a full second (57.04) and get under the Wave I standard of 56.29.

Rising OSU senior Sally Tafuto hit a pair of Wave I cuts for the first time in the women’s distance freestyle events, clocking 4:16.05 in the 400 and 8:47.53 in the 800, dipping under the existing standards of 4:16.89 and 8:48.09. Tafuto also smashed her respective best times coming in of 4:19.57 and 9:06.16.

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS