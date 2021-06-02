Hannah Bach Snags Wave II Trials Cut In 100 Breast At OSU Last Chance Meet

2021 OH OSU Last Chance Olympic Trials Qualifying Intrasquad
- May 27-28, 2021
- McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion, Columbus, OH
- LCM (50m)
- Results (PDF)
Hannah Bach was the lone swimmer to earn her first Wave II U.S. Olympic Trials cut at the OSU Last Chance meet at the McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion late last week, doing so in the women’s 100 breaststroke.
Bach, who is coming off a breakout sophomore season with the Buckeyes that included finishing fifth in the 100 breast at the Women’s NCAA Championships, went from not even having the Wave I standard to achieving Wave II, posting a time of 1:09.46 in the event.
The 20-year-old’s previous best time was 1:11.10, set in July of 2019, which sat just over a tenth shy of the Wave I cut (1:10.99). Her new best got under the Wave II mark of 1:09.55 by a similar margin (.09).
Bach followed up her new PB by going sub-1:10 again the next day, hitting a 1:09.70.
Achieving the Wave I cut for the first time at the meet was Amy Fulmer, also coming off her sophomore season at Ohio State, as the 20-year-old clocked 56.04 in the women’s 100 freestyle to improve her personal best time by almost a full second (57.04) and get under the Wave I standard of 56.29.
Rising OSU senior Sally Tafuto hit a pair of Wave I cuts for the first time in the women’s distance freestyle events, clocking 4:16.05 in the 400 and 8:47.53 in the 800, dipping under the existing standards of 4:16.89 and 8:48.09. Tafuto also smashed her respective best times coming in of 4:19.57 and 9:06.16.
OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
- Hunter Armstrong posted the top times in the men’s 50 free (22.94), 200 free (1:50.89) and 50 back (25.45), with the latter two marking personal best times. Armstrong already has the Wave II cut in the 50 free, having been 22.57 in August 2019, and also has them in the 100 free and 100 back.
- Jason Mathews clocked 1:02.25 to lead the men’s 100 breast, having hit a PB and Wave II cut of 1:01.42 in March.
- Rising sophomore Charlie Clark dropped three seconds in the men’s 800 free, hitting a 8:03.68 to improve on his 8:06.93 (already a Wave II cut) set at the Indy PSS.
- Emily Crane, a grad student at Ohio State out of Leicester, England, achieved personal best times in the women’s 50 free (25.78) and 100 back (1:02.51).
- Katherine Zenick posted the top time in the women’s 100 fly of 1:00.67, just missing her best of 1:00.53 (Wave I cut) set in 2019.
- Italian native Sem Andreis achieved personal best times in the men’s 50 free (23.14) and 100 free (50.59), improving on his previous marks of 23.19 and 51.18.