Klete Keller Discussing Plea Deal In Capitol Riot Charges

U.S. Olympian Klete Keller and the U.S. Department of Justice are discussing a plea bargain for Keller’s role in the January 6 riot at the Capitol.

Keller, a three-time U.S. Olympian, was identified in video footage among a group that broke into the United States Capitol Building and clashed with police on January 6, 2021.

On January 6th, supporters of President Donald Trump, who lost the 2020 presidential election, broke into the United States Capitol Building and clashed with police. The riot happened as Congress was tallying electoral votes in last November’s election, in which now-President Joe Biden defeated Trump. Five people died or were killed amid the mob, including Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick.

Multiple people within the swimming community identified Keller in video footage of the mob of people who had broken into the Capitol Rotunda. The 6’6″ Keller stood out in videos due to his height, and because he appears to be wearing his U.S. Olympic gear in the video.

Keller was indicted on seven charges for his role in the riot, including:

Civil disorder

Obstruction of an official proceeding, and aiding and abetting

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Impeding passage through the Capitol Grounds or buildings

Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building

In March, Keller pleaded not guilty to the charges. But new court documents filed today show that Keller has been discussing a plea agreement in the case.

Prosecutors filed a motion – unopposed by Keller’s defense counsel – to delay proceedings against Keller. Prosecutors cited the vast scale of charges being brought against Capitol rioters, calling it “the most complex investigation ever prosecuted by the Department of Justice.”

But the document also says that “the parties have also begun discussing a potential resolution of this case and need more time to continue those discussions.”

Court records show that the motion to delay the proceedings was denied by Judge Richard Leon, but the motion is still notable in its revelation that both sides have discussed a settlement. The two parties have a videoconference scheduled for this afternoon with Judge Leon.