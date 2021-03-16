Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2021 NCSA Spring Invite: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

Comments: 2

2021 NCSA SPRING INVITE

The first night of finals are set for the 2021 NCSA Spring Invite, with Josh Zuchowski looking good to keep climbing the 15-16 rankings. This morning, he dropped a second to go 1:43.03 in the 200 back, which moved him to #10 in age group history.

We’ll also get to see a talented 200 back field on the women’s side light it up, led by Josephine Fuller, while 43-second 100 freestylers Reese Branzell and Will Hayon rematch in the A-final after hitting best times this morning.

GIRLS 200 BACK FINALS

BOYS 200 BACK FINALS

GIRLS 1000 FREE FINAL HEAT

BOYS 1650 FREE FINAL HEAT

GIRLS 50 BREAST FINALS

BOYS 50 BREAST FINALS

GIRLS 100 FREE FINALS

BOYS 100 FREE FINALS

GIRLS 200 MEDLEY RELAY FINAL HEAT

BOYS 200 MEDLEY RELAY FINAL HEAT

In This Story

2
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
2 Comments
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
yaboi
4 minutes ago

Is there a heat sheet for finals?

0
0
Reply
Curious
10 seconds ago

Fuller is becoming a great addition for a class that is already very good headed to Tennessee

0
0
Reply

About Karl Ortegon

Karl Ortegon

Karl Ortegon studied sociology at Wesleyan University in Middletown, CT, graduating in May of 2018. He began swimming on a club team in first grade and swam four years for Wesleyan.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!