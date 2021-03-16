2021 NCSA Spring Invite: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2021 NCSA SPRING INVITE

March 16-20, 2021

Orlando, Florida

Short course yards (SCY)

The first night of finals are set for the 2021 NCSA Spring Invite, with Josh Zuchowski looking good to keep climbing the 15-16 rankings. This morning, he dropped a second to go 1:43.03 in the 200 back, which moved him to #10 in age group history.

We’ll also get to see a talented 200 back field on the women’s side light it up, led by Josephine Fuller, while 43-second 100 freestylers Reese Branzell and Will Hayon rematch in the A-final after hitting best times this morning.

