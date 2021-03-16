Krista Wheeler Changes Commitment from Alabama to Nearby Louisville

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

After announcing her verbal commitment to the University of Alabama almost a year ago, Krista Wheeler has changed her commitment to the University of Louisville.

Wheeler’s from the city of Louisville, where she trains with Cardinal Aquatics, and she’ll now join her older sister Kaylee Wheeler this fall. Kaylee will be a senior and a key breaststroker on the roster next season, and she’s racing at NCAAs this week.

I am so excited to be able to announce that I will be continuing the next chapter of my athletic and academic career at the University of Louisville. Thank you to everyone who has helped me through the process❤️🖤Go Cards❤️🖤

TOP TIMES (SCY)

100 back – 53.27

200 back – 1:57.95

50 free – 23.23

100 free – 50.54

200 free – 1:50.04

500 free – 4:57.38

100 breast – 1:04.37

100 fly – 55.30

200 IM – 2:03.93

Wheeler is a senior at Louisville Collegiate School where she is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American. At the 2020 Kentucky HS State Championships, Wheeler was the 100 back runner-up (53.67), while she placed fourth in the 50 free (23.46).

At the 2019 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – East, Wheeler finished 18th in the 100 back. She’ll join Louisville’s sprint group, and will overlap with current freshman standout sprinters Tristen Ulett and Gabi Albiero for at least three seasons.

Wheeler joins Kim Herkle, Adry Kasemets, Fernanda Celidonio and Madie Hall in the Louisville class of 2025.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.