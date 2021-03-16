Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

NC State Adds Another Top Sprinter for 2022 – Quintin McCarty of Colorado

Comments: 1

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Quintin McCarty out of Pikes Peak Athletics has verbally committed to NC State’s class of 2026. A junior at Discovery Canyon High School, McCarty will join the Wolfpack in fall 2022.

McCarty was named to the ‘best of the rest’ category on our 2022 High School Boys rankings, and he’s dropped a few-tenths in the 50 free and 100 back, his best events, since that ranking was published a year ago.

I am beyond thrilled to announce my commitment to North Carolina State University to continue my academic and athletic career! I want to thank my coaches and teammates at Pikes Peak Athletics, my friends, family, and most importantly, my parents for your endless support. I am extremely excited for the next chapter in my life!! Go Pack! 🐺♦️

TOP TIMES (SCY)

  • 50 free – 20.00
  • 100 free – 44.01
  • 200 free – 1:40.75
  • 50 back – 22.71
  • 100 back – 47.75
  • 200 back – 1:48.90
  • 100 breast – 56.86
  • 100 fly – 48.39
  • 200 IM – 1:52.55

McCarty is a versatile sprinter, with the free and back his best strokes. He’s on an upward trend; in November, at the U.S. Open, he smashed personal bests in long course, going 22.86 in the 50 free and 51.92 in the 100 free, getting a Wave I Olympic Trials Cut in the 50.

At the 2019 Winter Junior Championships – West, McCarty was a B-finalist in the 50 free (20.55) and 100 back (48.26).

This is another great sprint addition for the Wolfpack, who have one of the most impressive incoming classes (2025) in history, spearheaded by sprint phenoms like Aiden HayesArsenio BustosDavid CurtissSam Hoover and Noe Ponti.

McCarty joins Drew Salls, JT EwingKyle PonslerLance NorrisMichael Cotter, and Ryan Weaver in Raleigh in the fall of 2022.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour 

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour
Facebook – @fitterandfastertour
Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
1 Comment
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Snarky
34 seconds ago

Go pack!

0
0
Reply

About Karl Ortegon

Karl Ortegon

Karl Ortegon studied sociology at Wesleyan University in Middletown, CT, graduating in May of 2018. He began swimming on a club team in first grade and swam four years for Wesleyan.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!