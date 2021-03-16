NC State Adds Another Top Sprinter for 2022 – Quintin McCarty of Colorado

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Quintin McCarty out of Pikes Peak Athletics has verbally committed to NC State’s class of 2026. A junior at Discovery Canyon High School, McCarty will join the Wolfpack in fall 2022.

McCarty was named to the ‘best of the rest’ category on our 2022 High School Boys rankings, and he’s dropped a few-tenths in the 50 free and 100 back, his best events, since that ranking was published a year ago.

I am beyond thrilled to announce my commitment to North Carolina State University to continue my academic and athletic career! I want to thank my coaches and teammates at Pikes Peak Athletics, my friends, family, and most importantly, my parents for your endless support. I am extremely excited for the next chapter in my life!! Go Pack! 🐺♦️

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 20.00

100 free – 44.01

200 free – 1:40.75

50 back – 22.71

100 back – 47.75

200 back – 1:48.90

100 breast – 56.86

100 fly – 48.39

200 IM – 1:52.55

McCarty is a versatile sprinter, with the free and back his best strokes. He’s on an upward trend; in November, at the U.S. Open, he smashed personal bests in long course, going 22.86 in the 50 free and 51.92 in the 100 free, getting a Wave I Olympic Trials Cut in the 50.

At the 2019 Winter Junior Championships – West, McCarty was a B-finalist in the 50 free (20.55) and 100 back (48.26).

This is another great sprint addition for the Wolfpack, who have one of the most impressive incoming classes (2025) in history, spearheaded by sprint phenoms like Aiden Hayes, Arsenio Bustos, David Curtiss, Sam Hoover and Noe Ponti.

McCarty joins Drew Salls, JT Ewing, Kyle Ponsler, Lance Norris, Michael Cotter, and Ryan Weaver in Raleigh in the fall of 2022.

