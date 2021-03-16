Joshua Zuchowski Drops 1:41.68 200 Back at NCSA Invite, Rattles Murphy NAG

2021 NCSA SPRING INVITE

March 16-20, 2021

Orlando, Florida

Short course yards (SCY)

Psych sheets

Meet information

Live stream

Results on Meet Mobile

In the second event of the night at the 2021 NCSA Spring Invite, we nearly saw a National Age Group record in the boys 200 back.

16-year-old Joshua Zuchowski of Flood Aquatics dropped a lifetime best 1:41.68, pulling very hard on the final 50 to come back on leader through the 150, Sam Powe of McCallie GPS Aquatics.

ZUCHOWSKI SPLITS

23.84

26.01 (49.85)

26.32

25.51 (51.83)

Zuchowski really upped his tempo on the fourth 50, and while Powe was still 26-plus on the final 50 to go 1:42.39 at the touch, it was all Zuchowski down the final stretch.

Now, Zuchowski becomes the #3 performer in history, behind only age group phenoms Ryan Murphy and Carson Foster.

TOP 200 BACKSTROKE PERFORMERS, 15-16 HISTORY

Ryan Murphy – 1:40.93 Carson Foster – 1:41.66 Joshua Zuchowski – 1:41.68 Destin Lasco – 1:41.77 Michael Taylor – 1:41.94 Luca Urlando – 1:42.11 Brendan Burns – 1:42.17 Sam Powe – 1:42.39 Keaton Jones – 1:42.81 Nick Simons – 1:42.94

Zuchowski is only .02 behind Foster, and less than a second behind Murphy, the NAG record-holder. He also becomes the fifth 15-16 age grouper to break 1:42 in this event, joining Foster, Murphy, Lasco and Taylor.

Powe, meanwhile, surged into the historical top 10 with a 1:42.39. Tonight’s swim was Powe’s first time under 1:45.