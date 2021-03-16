Joshua Zuchowski Drops 1:41.68 200 Back at NCSA Invite, Rattles Murphy NAG

2021 NCSA SPRING INVITE
- March 16-20, 2021
- Orlando, Florida
- Short course yards (SCY)
In the second event of the night at the 2021 NCSA Spring Invite, we nearly saw a National Age Group record in the boys 200 back.
16-year-old Joshua Zuchowski of Flood Aquatics dropped a lifetime best 1:41.68, pulling very hard on the final 50 to come back on leader through the 150, Sam Powe of McCallie GPS Aquatics.
ZUCHOWSKI SPLITS
- 23.84
- 26.01 (49.85)
- 26.32
- 25.51 (51.83)
Zuchowski really upped his tempo on the fourth 50, and while Powe was still 26-plus on the final 50 to go 1:42.39 at the touch, it was all Zuchowski down the final stretch.
Now, Zuchowski becomes the #3 performer in history, behind only age group phenoms Ryan Murphy and Carson Foster.
TOP 200 BACKSTROKE PERFORMERS, 15-16 HISTORY
- Ryan Murphy – 1:40.93
- Carson Foster – 1:41.66
- Joshua Zuchowski – 1:41.68
- Destin Lasco – 1:41.77
- Michael Taylor – 1:41.94
- Luca Urlando – 1:42.11
- Brendan Burns – 1:42.17
- Sam Powe – 1:42.39
- Keaton Jones – 1:42.81
- Nick Simons – 1:42.94
Zuchowski is only .02 behind Foster, and less than a second behind Murphy, the NAG record-holder. He also becomes the fifth 15-16 age grouper to break 1:42 in this event, joining Foster, Murphy, Lasco and Taylor.
Powe, meanwhile, surged into the historical top 10 with a 1:42.39. Tonight’s swim was Powe’s first time under 1:45.
I was next to nick when he went that 1:42. Fella going 1:40 at least end season