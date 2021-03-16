Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Joshua Zuchowski Drops 1:41.68 200 Back at NCSA Invite, Rattles Murphy NAG

2021 NCSA SPRING INVITE

In the second event of the night at the 2021 NCSA Spring Invite, we nearly saw a National Age Group record in the boys 200 back.

16-year-old Joshua Zuchowski of Flood Aquatics dropped a lifetime best 1:41.68, pulling very hard on the final 50 to come back on leader through the 150, Sam Powe of McCallie GPS Aquatics.

ZUCHOWSKI SPLITS

  • 23.84
  • 26.01 (49.85)
  • 26.32
  • 25.51 (51.83)

Zuchowski really upped his tempo on the fourth 50, and while Powe was still 26-plus on the final 50 to go 1:42.39 at the touch, it was all Zuchowski down the final stretch.

Now, Zuchowski becomes the #3 performer in history, behind only age group phenoms Ryan Murphy and Carson Foster.

TOP 200 BACKSTROKE PERFORMERS, 15-16 HISTORY

  1. Ryan Murphy – 1:40.93
  2. Carson Foster – 1:41.66
  3. Joshua Zuchowski – 1:41.68
  4. Destin Lasco – 1:41.77
  5. Michael Taylor – 1:41.94
  6. Luca Urlando – 1:42.11
  7. Brendan Burns – 1:42.17
  8. Sam Powe – 1:42.39
  9. Keaton Jones – 1:42.81
  10. Nick Simons – 1:42.94

Zuchowski is only .02 behind Foster, and less than a second behind Murphy, the NAG record-holder. He also becomes the fifth 15-16 age grouper to break 1:42 in this event, joining Foster, Murphy, Lasco and Taylor.

Powe, meanwhile, surged into the historical top 10 with a 1:42.39. Tonight’s swim was Powe’s first time under 1:45.

ACC swimmer
2 seconds ago

I was next to nick when he went that 1:42. Fella going 1:40 at least end season

About Karl Ortegon

Karl Ortegon

Karl Ortegon studied sociology at Wesleyan University in Middletown, CT, graduating in May of 2018. He began swimming on a club team in first grade and swam four years for Wesleyan.

Read More »

