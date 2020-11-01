US Open Qualifier Stephen Conrad (2022) Verbally Commits to NC State

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Stephen Conrad, a three-time high school state champion from Mobile, Alabama, has announced his verbal commitment to North Carolina State University’s class of 2026.

“I’m super excited to announce my commitment to further my academic and athletic career at North Carolina State University! I’d like to thank my family, friends, all of the coaches, and American College Connection for helping me along this journey. This is only the beginning… #PBG🐺♦️”

Conrad is a junior at St. Paul’s Episcopal School and is the defending high school state champion in the 100 fly and 100 back. At the 2019 AHSAA Class 6A-7A Swimming and Diving Championships last December, he won both events as a sophomore with 49.93 and 49.03, respectively. He won the 100 fly (51.20) and placed 3rd in the 100 back (51.80) as a freshman at the 2018 state meet.

Conrad does his club swimming with City of Mobile Swim Association. He is a Winter U.S. Open qualifier in both the 100 back and 200 back and a Futures qualifier in the 100 fly. He had a strong showing in March at 2020 Cary Sectionals (SCY prelims/LCM finals), swimming lifetime bests in the SCY 100/200 back and 200 IM and LCM 100 back and 200 IM. He placed 3rd in the 100m back (57.41), 4th in the 200m back (2:07.40), 12th in the 100m fly (57.71), and 7th in the 200m IM (2:14.12). Two weeks earlier he had notched PBs in the 50/200 fly at the Southeastern Swimming LSC Short Course Championships, finishing 2nd in the 100 back, 3rd in the 200 back, 6th in the 50 fly, 11th in the 100 fly, 15th in the 200 fly, and 8th in the 400 IM. At 2019 Greensboro Futures, he was a top-8 finisher in the 100/200m back and a B finalist in the 100m fly.

SCY times:

200 back – 1:48.11

100 back – 48.81

50 back – 22.94

50 fly – 22.93

100 fly – 49.93

200 fly – 1:54.93

200 IM – 1:53.10

Conrad will join the Wolfpack with North Carolinians Lance Norris (#14 in the class of 2022) and Michael Cotter (#17) as well as J.T. Ewing and Kyle Ponsler.

