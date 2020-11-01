Kasia Wasick Siwms 23.30 in Women’s 50 Free, Becomes #6 Performer in History

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – MATCH 6

Kasia Wasick of the New York Breakers had broken the Polish Record in the 50 free, again, and is now the 6th-best performer in the history of the event globally.

Wasick swam 23.30 in the 50 free, which broke her own National Record of 23.43 set at last week’s meet.

Coming into December of last year, the Polish Record in this event was a 23.98 set by Agata Korc in 2009 in a rubber suit – a record that survived for a decade. Wasick has now broken that record 5 times in the 11 months since.

All-Time Top Performers, Women’s 50 SCM Free:

Ranomi Kromoiwdjojo, Netherlands – 22.93 Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden – 23.00 Cate Campbell, Australia – 23.19 Marleen Veldhuis, Netherlands – 23.25 Therese Alshammar, Sweden – 23.27 Kasia Wasick, Poland – 23.30 Hinkelien Schreuder, Netherlands – 23.32 Fran Halsall, Great Britain – 23.44 Jeanette Ottesen, Denmark/Pernille Blume, Denmark – 23.49

She’s also the Polish Record holder in the 50 free in long course with a 24.58 from March, the 100 free in long course with a 54.22 from May of 2019, and the 100 free in short course with a 51.82 from the season opener.

Wasick’s time was also the second-best in ISL history, missing the 23.29 done by Ranomi Kromowidjojo.

There is some context we need here that exists in the ISL more than it does in, say, a World Championship meet: New York Breakers head coach Martin Truijens has been resting Wasick in the last 2 meets, not using her on the team’s women’s 400 free relay to rest her for this 50 free. His calculations indicate that he thinks she scores more points by winning the 50 free and earning Jackpots than by the Breakers moving up a spot or two in the 400 free relay, but most of the women’s 50 freestylers we’ve seen in the ISL have been coming off a quick turnaround from that relay.