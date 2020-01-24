Fast-Dropping Breaststroker Adry Kasemets Commits to Louisville (2021)

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Adry Kasemets of Mundelein High School in suburban Chicago has verbally committed to Louisville. Kasemets, who is currently a junior, will join Louisville in the high school class of 2021.

Earlier this season in November, Kasemets finished as the runner-up at the Illinois High School State Championship meet in the 100 breaststroke in 1:02.95. A real 100 breaststroke specialist, Kasemets finished 23rd in the 200 IM in 2:08.36 at that same meet.

In long course, Kasemets won the Des Moines Futures Championships last summer in the 100 breaststroke, swimming a 1:12.63. Futures Championships are a championship-style meet designed to help bridge the gap between regional Sectional championships and Junior National Championships, and for Kasemets it did just that: her swim improved her best time by over 3 seconds and qualified her for the summer Junior National Championships and U.S. Open.

The Olympic Trials standard is 1:10.99.

Kasemet’s best time actually came at her high school sectional (pre-state) championship in 1:01.89. Her best time coming into her junior season in the 100 yard breaststroke was 1:05.51.

Best Times in Yards:

50 breaststroke – 30.99 (28.47 on a relay start)

100 breaststroke – 1:01.89

200 breaststroke – 2:23.19

100 fly – 58.68

200 IM – 2:05.79

The current Louisville breaststroke group is pretty deep, with 4 swimmers ranked in the top 17 in the ACC this season, but 3 of those 4, including junior Mariia Astashkina (1:00.26), junior Morgan Friesen (1:00.40), and senior Avery Braunecker (1:01.87) will graduate before Kasemets arrives. The 4th in that group is current sophomore Kaylee Wheeler, who has been 1:00.64.

That group should be encouraging for Kasemets – essentially the entire Louisville breaststroke group has dropped significant time in college. That includes Braunecker, who is primarily a sprint freestyler but has developed the 100 breaststroke as her 3rd event.

Improvement Curves:

100 improvement 200 improvement Friesen 1.4 seconds 2.6 seconds Wheeler .9 seconds 1.7 seconds Braunecker 3.3 seconds N/A

Kasemets is just the 2nd women’s recruit in Louisville’s class of 2021 so far, though this class is a follow-up to a powerhouse class of 2020. That 2020 class includes breaststroke Adeline Farrington (1:01.00/2:12.73), along with a few other swimmers who have good breaststroke times but are unlikely to focus on breaststroke in college (like Gabi Albiero, who has been 1:01 in the 100 breast but also 51 in the 100 fly).

Kasemets trains with the Patriot Aquatic Club. Her older brother Ayrton was a breaststroke at Oakland University in Michigan, which is the alma mater of Louisville head coach Arthur Albiero.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6880 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.