2021 NCAA Qualifier Harry Homans Enters Transfer Portal For 2023-24 Season

Harry Homans, a senior currently swimming for the University of Southern California, has entered the transfer portal to explore options for his fifth year of eligibility (the 2023-24 NCAA season). He told SwimSwam that he will be competing for USC in the current 2022-23 NCAA season and graduate from the school in the spring of 2023.

NOTE: A swimmer being in the transfer portal does not mean that they HAVE to transfer to another school, it only means that they have opened up communication with different schools and coaches.

Beginning his collegiate career at Georgia, Homans set the majority of his personal bests at the 2020 SEC Championships his freshman year. He finished third in the 200 fly (1:42.02), sixth in the 200 back (1:41.88), and 16th in the 200 IM (1:46.43, although he set a PB of 1:45.29 in prelims). He was qualified to swim at NCAAs as the 16th seed in the 200 fly, although the meet ended up getting canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Homans then transferred to USC in the winter of 2020 for his sophomore season. At 2021 Pac-12s, he was 10th in the 200 fly (1:43.92), 14th in the 100 fly (47.82), and 20th in the 200 IM (1:47.00) to score 10 individual points for the Trojans. However, he was off his best times and didn’t qualify for NCAAs individually, but swam at the meet as a relay-only member. He split 1:35.94 as the anchor of USC’s 800 free relay, which took 18th overall.

In the 2021-22 season, Homans was 14th in the 200 fly (1:45.19) and 23rd in the 200 IM (1:46.21) at Pac-12s, but set season-bests of 1:43.07 in the 200 back, 1:45.67 in the 200 IM, and 1:43.93 in the 200 fly at the 2021 Art Adamson Invite. His 200 back and 200 IM times from that meet were the fastest he had been since freshman year, but he still was not able to qualify for NCAAs.

USC has seen several of their swimmers enter the transfer portal recently. On the men’s team Billy Cruz, Daniel Matheson, Alexei Sancov, and Victor Johansson all entered the portal, with Matheson transferring to Arizona State and Johansson transferring to Alabama for a fifth year. In addition, Chris O’Grady also entered the transfer portal, but ultimately withdrew to stay at USC. On the women’s side, Caroline Pennington and Jade Hannah both entered the portal and transferred to different schools this summer.