Oakland Tops 2023 Horizon League Swim & Dive Preseason Polls

INDIANAPOLIS – Oakland topped both the men’s and women’s 2022-23 #HLSD Preseason Poll. The defending 2022 defending champions earned all six first-place votes for both the men’s and women’s teams. The preseason polls were voted on by the League’s six head swimming coaches.

The Golden Grizzlies men (36 points) and women (36 points) were the 2022 Horizon League Swimming and Diving Champions with Oakland winning their ninth men’s and women’s titles. The 2022-2023 season will see the return of Athlete of the Year and Swimmer of the Meet Susan LaGrand for her fifth year on the women’s side, Swimmer of the Meet, Marko Khotynetskyi for the men, and Freshman of the Year winner Jonas Cantrell on the men’s team.

IUPUI’s men’s team (27 points) was voted second by the League’s head coaches. The women’s team (25 points) finished third in voting. Both teams for the Jaguars placed third in the 2022 championships. IUPUI returns women’s Freshman of the Year winner Emmaleigh Zietlow for her sophomore season.

Third place for the men belongs to Cleveland State (25 points), while the women’s team was voted fifth (13 points). Both the men’s and women’s teams were the runner-up in the 2022 season. The Vikings return men’s 400-yard IM champion Jackson Nester and women’s 200-yard freestyle champion Ana Sousa.

The Youngstown State men (16 points) and women (19 points) were voted fourth. 2022 Horizon League Men’s All-Academic Team winners, Soma Albert, Brenden Reeves, and Gavin Webb return for the Penguins, along with Olivia Wilcox for the women.

Rounding out the 2022-23 #HLSD Preseason Polls are Milwaukee, whose women’s team (29 points) was voted second and the men’s team (10 points) was voted fifth. The Panthers will see the return of 2022 Horizon League Women’s All-Academic Team winners Makaila Scheiblein and Bella Passamani, along with Jared Kleczka for the men. Green Bay (nine and seven points) was voted sixth in this year’s preseason poll.

The 2023 Horizon League Swimming and Diving Championships are scheduled for February 15-18, 2023 at the IU Natatorium in Indianapolis and will be hosted by IUPUI.

2023 #HLSD Women’s Preseason Poll

Pl. Team – Pts. (First-place votes)

1. Oakland (6) – 36

2. Milwaukee – 29

3. IUPUI – 25

4. Youngstown State – 16

5. Cleveland State – 13

6. Green Bay – 7

2023 #HLSD Men’s Preseason Poll

Pl. Team – Pts. (First-place votes)

1. Oakland (6) – 36

2. IUPUI – 27

3. Cleveland State – 25

4. Youngstown State – 19

5. Milwaukee – 10

6. Green Bay – 9