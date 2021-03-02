2021 Men’s Pac-12 Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2021 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

The first set of individual finals will be contested on Night 2 of the Men’s Pac-12 Championships, with the 500 free, 200 IM and 50 free on the slate, along with the 200 free relay.

Cal and Stanford had strong preliminary showings this morning, and project to take over the top two spots in the team race after Utah held the early lead from diving.

Stanford’s Grant Shoults has a chance to become the first male swimmer to win the Pac-12 title in the 500 free four times tonight, though he’ll have his hands full with Arizona’s Brooks Fail and the Cal duo of Trenton Julian and Zach Yeadon all qualifying faster than him in the heats.

Cal’s Hugo Gonzalez is now the huge favorite to win the 200 IM after clocking 1:41.82 in the prelims, and fellow Bears Bjorn Seeliger (18.88) and Ryan Hoffer (19.00) should have a close battle in the 50 free.

Cal will also look to win a fifth-straight conference title in the 200 free relay. Hoffer has been a member of the last three winning squads, while the other three from the past two years (Pawel Sendyk, Michael Jensen and Zheng Quah) have all now graduated.

TEAM SCORES (THRU DAY 1 + DIVING)

Utah, 189 Stanford, 173 Arizona, 152 USC, 124 Cal, 102

500 FREE FINAL

Pac-12 Record: 4:08.92, Jean Basson (ARIZ), 2009

Pac-12 Championship Record: 4:10.67, Grant Shoults (STAN), 2017

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:11.82

2020 Champion: Grant Shoults (STAN), 4:12.45

It was a gutsy performance from Cal senior Trenton Julian, as he opened up a big lead early in the 500 free final. Despite strong pushes late from Zach Yeadon and Brooks Fail, Julian held strong to win comfortably in 4:09.49, breaking the Pac-12 Championship Record of 4:10.67 set by Grant Shoults in 2017. Julian had placed second in the event each of the past two years.

His time also sets a new Cal school record, lowering Sean Grieshop‘s 4:10.29 from 2019. After coming into the meet with a best of 4:11.30 (set at the 2019 NCAAs), Julian now ranks fourth in the NCAA this season, joining Kieran Smith, Jake Magahey and Drew Kibler under 4:10.

Yeadon closed in a blistering 24.29 to get by Fail, clocking 4:10.61 to narrowly miss his personal best of 4:10.39 set at last season’s ACCs. In third, Fail also put up the second-fastest swim of his career in 4:11.29.

Shoults, who has won this event three times, ran down Stanford teammate Preston Forst to snag fourth in 4:13.73, while Forst dropped three seconds from his PB (set in prelims) for fifth in 4:13.81.

Stanford senior Johannes Calloni pulled away late to top the consolation final in a time of 4:17.61, his fastest showing since setting a best of 4:15.58 at the 2019 NCAAs.

200 IM FINAL

Pac-12 Record: 1:38.14, Andrew Seliskar (CAL), 2019

Pac-12 Championship Record: 1:40.07, David Nolan (STAN), 2015

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:41.34

2020 Champion: Daniel Carr (CAL), 1:41.79

50 FREE FINAL

Pac-12 Record: 18.58, Ryan Hoffer (CAL), 2019

Pac-12 Championship Record: 18.80, Brad Tandy (ARIZ), 2014

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 18.96

2020 Champion: Ryan Hoffer (CAL), 18.87

200 FREE RELAY TIMED FINAL