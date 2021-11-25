2021 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – SEASON 3, MATCH 16 – PLAYOFFS MATCH 5
- Thursday, November 25th – Friday, November 26th
- 8:00 pm – 10:00 pm local time; 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm EST
- Pieter van den Hoogenband Zwemstadion, Eindhoven, Netherlands
- Short Course Meters (25m – SCM) Format
- ISL Season 3 Schedules, Start Times, & More
- Live Results
- Teams Competing: Energy Standard, London Roar, LA Current, DC Trident
- Day 1 Start Lists
Lane Assignments
- Lanes 1 & 2: LA Current
- Lanes 3 & 4: Energy Standard
- Lanes 5 & 6: London Roar
- Lanes 7 & 8: DC Trident
The penultimate match of the 2021 ISL Playoffs begins today! Energy Standard, London Roar, the LA Current, and the DC Trident will square off in their final campaign to make the 2021 league final. Though it is already a near certainty that Energy Standard, the London Roar, and the LA Current are going to be competing in the final, this match will give fans somewhat of a preview of what they might expect to see December 3rd and 4th. The DC Trident, though the underdog in this match, has been swimming well this season and is not going to resign itself to 4th place without a fight.
Women’s 100 Butterfly
Energy Standard’s Sarah Sjostrom blasted the opening 50 of the women’s 100 fly, turning in 25.85, under he own World Record pace. Sjostrom extended her lead over the second 50 but fell off the World Record pace, touching the wall ultimately in 55.51, still nearly a second ahead of runner-up Anna Ntountounaki of the LA Current. Sjostrom jackpots LA’s Helena Gasson and DCs Annika Bruhn. Energy Standard takes the early lead in the match with 16 points.
Men’s 100 Butterfly
Tom Shields of the LA Current took the early lead in the men’s 100 fly and never gave it up. Shields blew away the field and was both the only man to hit the 50-meter turn in under 23 seconds (22.87) and the only man to finish the race in under 50 seconds, clocking in at 48.99. Shields used his world-class underwaters to blow past the field off every turn. Runner-up Chad le Clos of Energy Standard collected 7 points for his club in 50.07, two seconds off his best time. Shields manages a jackpot over London’s Duncan Scott who places 8th in 51.07. LA’s Tomoe Hvas managed a 3rd-place finish to give the Current 16 points total in the race versus Energy’s 9 points and London’s 5 points.
Women’s 200 Backstroke
London Roar’s Kira Toussaint looked like she had the race in the bag until the final 25 meters when Energy Standard’s Anastasiya Shkurdai made up the deficit and chased her down to get her hand on the wall first in 2:01.77 to Toussaint’s 2:02.36. Toussaint and Shkurdai had very similar splits until the final 50 when Shkurdai produced a 30.25 versus Toussaint’s 31.67. London’s Minna Atherton finished 4th while both swimmers from the DC Trident were jackpotted by Shkurdai.
Men’s 200 Backstroke
Ryan Murphy dominated the men’s 200 backstroke, culminating in a 19-point victory, jackpotting half of the field. The London Roar did well to place 2nd and 3rd earning a total of 13 points in the race. Nonetheless, Murphy’s dominance propels the LA Current to a 5-point lead over Energy Standard and puts them in first in the team standings. Similar to the women’s 200 backstroke, both swimmers from the DC Trident have their points stolen by Murphy’s jackpot.
Team Points Update
- LA Current – 51 points
- Energy Standard – 46 points
- London Roar – 38 points
- DC Trident – 12 points
Team Scores – Day 1:
I feel bad for the swimmers that have to miss seeing their families on thanksgiving to do this
Don’t it’s only the Americans and I’m sure they will all have a big dinner after the match
where can i see it?
Yeah, where is the link?
usually CBC in Canada is good but it seems that they programmed their livestream to start at 12:45 AM tomorrow morning instead of 12:45 PM today….
https://www.cbc.ca/player/play/1977545283755
…….oh man
it’s on now!
There is no chance with london willing if Emma is out
is she out out? start lists have her as relay only. definitely a lot of interesting line-up choices today for them
I think they might be saving her for the final because I remember last week in the interview she said she was tired
Link ?
https://www.cbc.ca/player/play/1977545283755
Terrible scheduling!!! The chance of attracting new viewers and increasing the popularity of this league on Thanksgiving is very low. If they ever want this league to be taken serious, need to make better decisions!
Well Thanksgiving football does very well in America… it isn’t the worst idea to have a sporting event on a holiday when everyone is home and possibly watching TV together.
Yes I will most defineltey be watching “thanksgiving ISL” with my family
Isl isn’t going to gain popularity through the US, American’s are busy watching basketball and football. For the league to get anywhere it has to gain popularity in another country.
Anyone have VPN app suggestions?
“VPN – Super Unlimited Proxy” works well (thats the name of it)
You know what, I’m about to say it, nobody cares about thanksgiving outside of the USA
Alia Atkinson and Duncan Scott in 1 fly?