2021 Big Ten Women’s Championships: Day Four Prelims Live Recap

2021 BIG TEN WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS
- When: Tuesday, February 23rd to Saturday, February 27th | Prelims 11am | Finals 6:30pm (5pm Tuesday) CT
- Where: Minneapolis, MN (Central Time Zone) / Diving @ Purdue University
- Defending Champion: Ohio State (1x) (results)
- Live Results
- Streaming: Big Ten Network
- Championship Central
Even on a day that didn’t project to be one of Ohio State’s best, the Buckeyes were relentless during the third finals session last night. Every time a Buckeye dives in, we see a swimmer on a mission.
As OSU and Michigan distanced themselves from the rest of the pack, Indiana is trying to stamp out Northwestern, while Wisconsin is firmly in fifth (despite star Phoebe Bacon having no individual events yesterday).
Today, we’ll see prelims of the 100 back, 100 breast and 200 fly. The 100 breast is an event where the Big Ten is nationally very impressive, and there will likely be at least three women under 59 at some point today.
TEAM SCORES (through 3 mtr diving)
- Ohio State 739
- Michigan of 610.5
- Indiana 461
- Northwestern 388
- Wisconsin 327
- Minnesota 241
- Nebraska 231
- Iowa 226.5
- Pennsylvania State University 189
- Purdue University 136
- Illinois 109
- Michigan State University 104
- Rutgers University 30
100 BACK – PRELIMS
- Big Ten meet record – 49.18, Beata Nelson (Wisconsin) – 2019
- Big Ten record – 49.85, Beata Nelson (Wisconsin) – 2020
- 2020 NCAA invite time – 52.73
- Defending champion: Beata Nelson (Wisconsin), 49.85
100 BREAST – PRELIMS
- Big Ten meet record – 55.88, Lilly King (Indiana) – 2019
- Big Ten record – 55.88, Lilly King (Indiana) – 2019
- 2020 NCAA invite time – 59.98
- Defending champion: Miranda Tucker (Michigan), 58.15
200 FLY – PRELIMS
- Big Ten meet record – 1:53.28, Olivia Carter (Michigan)
- Big Ten record – 1:53.28, Olivia Carter (Michigan)
- 2020 NCAA invite time – 1:56.06
- Defending champion: Olivia Carter (Michigan), 1:53.28
Locked & loaded! Hair dyed, face and chest painted ready to go! Good luck to all, especially my IU Hoosiers, lead by my good friend, mentor, spiritual advisor and GOAT Coach, Ray Looze!
Anyone: why did Penn State not finish the 400 Medley Relay? Backstroke time listed and then the relay did not finish.