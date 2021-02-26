2021 Big Ten Women’s Championships: Day Four Prelims Live Recap

2021 BIG TEN WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Tuesday, February 23rd to Saturday, February 27th | Prelims 11am | Finals 6:30pm (5pm Tuesday) CT

Tuesday, February 23rd to Saturday, February 27th | Prelims 11am | Finals 6:30pm (5pm Tuesday) CT Where: Minneapolis, MN (Central Time Zone) / Diving @ Purdue University

Minneapolis, MN (Central Time Zone) / Diving @ Purdue University Defending Champion: Ohio State (1x) (results)

Ohio State (1x) (results) Live Results

Streaming: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Championship Central

Even on a day that didn’t project to be one of Ohio State’s best, the Buckeyes were relentless during the third finals session last night. Every time a Buckeye dives in, we see a swimmer on a mission.

As OSU and Michigan distanced themselves from the rest of the pack, Indiana is trying to stamp out Northwestern, while Wisconsin is firmly in fifth (despite star Phoebe Bacon having no individual events yesterday).

Today, we’ll see prelims of the 100 back, 100 breast and 200 fly. The 100 breast is an event where the Big Ten is nationally very impressive, and there will likely be at least three women under 59 at some point today.

TEAM SCORES (through 3 mtr diving)

Ohio State 739 Michigan of 610.5 Indiana 461 Northwestern 388 Wisconsin 327 Minnesota 241 Nebraska 231 Iowa 226.5 Pennsylvania State University 189 Purdue University 136 Illinois 109 Michigan State University 104 Rutgers University 30

100 BACK – PRELIMS

Big Ten meet record – 49.18, Beata Nelson (Wisconsin) – 2019

Big Ten record – 49.85, Beata Nelson (Wisconsin) – 2020

2020 NCAA invite time – 52.73

Defending champion: Beata Nelson (Wisconsin), 49.85

100 BREAST – PRELIMS

Big Ten meet record – 55.88, Lilly King (Indiana) – 2019

Big Ten record – 55.88, Lilly King (Indiana) – 2019

2020 NCAA invite time – 59.98

Defending champion: Miranda Tucker (Michigan), 58.15

200 FLY – PRELIMS