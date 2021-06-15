2021 Australian Olympic Trials: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

SWIMMING AUSTRALIA OLYMPIC TRIALS

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – PRELIM

World: 2:06.12 26/07/2019 Anton Chupkov, RUS

Commonwealth: 2:06.67 25/07/2019 Matthew Wilson, AUS

Australian: 2:06.67 25/07/2019 Matthew Wilson, SOPAC

All Comer: 2:07.00 16/05/2021 Zac Stubblety-Cook, Chandler

OQT: 2:08.28

TOP 8:

The men’s 200m breast here in South Australia brought performances that merely needed to be done to make the final. SOSC’s Matthew Wilson, the man who held the 200m breast World Record for a matter of hours in Gwangju, topped the field in 2:10.26 while Chandler’s Zac Stubblety-Cook produced 2:10.64 to foreshadow a race between these two gentlemen tonight.

Daniel Cave is lurking as the 3rd seed in 2:13.36 but it appears to be a two-man battle between the aforementioned men to race to the 2:08.28 Swimming Australia-mandated qualification time.

WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE MC – PRELIM

TOP 8:

MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE MC – PRELIM

TOP 8:

WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – PRELIM

World: 2:01.81 12/10/2009 Liu Zige, CHN

Commonwealth: 2:03.41 30/07/2009 Jessicah Schipper, AUS

Australian: 2:03.41 30/07/2009 Jessicah Schipper, Commercial

All Comer: 2:05.41 7/04/2015 Madeline Groves, SPW

OQT: 2:08.43

TOP 8:

MEN’S 100 FREE MC – PRELIM

TOP 8:

WOMEN’S 100 FREE MC – PRELIM

TOP 8:

MEN’S 100 FREE – PRELIM

World: 46.91 18/12/2009 Cesar Cielo, BRA

Commonwealth: 47.04 11/04/2016 Cameron McEvoy, AUS

Australian: 47.04 11/04/2016 Cameron McEvoy, Bond

All Comer: 57.04 11/04/2016 Cameron McEvoy, Bond

OQT: 48.33

TOP 8: