2021 Australian Olympic Trials: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

SWIMMING AUSTRALIA OLYMPIC TRIALS
- Saturday, June 12th – Thursday, June 17th
- South Australia Aquatic & Leisure Centre, Adelaide, Australia
- Sole Olympic-Qualifying Opportunity
- 2021 Swimming Australia Olympic Nomination Criteria
- Meet Site
- Final Start List
- Live results
- Qualifying Criteria
- Day 3 Finals Live Stream (Amazon Prime required)
MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – PRELIM
- World: 2:06.12 26/07/2019 Anton Chupkov, RUS
- Commonwealth: 2:06.67 25/07/2019 Matthew Wilson, AUS
- Australian: 2:06.67 25/07/2019 Matthew Wilson, SOPAC
- All Comer: 2:07.00 16/05/2021 Zac Stubblety-Cook, Chandler
- OQT: 2:08.28
TOP 8:
The men’s 200m breast here in South Australia brought performances that merely needed to be done to make the final. SOSC’s Matthew Wilson, the man who held the 200m breast World Record for a matter of hours in Gwangju, topped the field in 2:10.26 while Chandler’s Zac Stubblety-Cook produced 2:10.64 to foreshadow a race between these two gentlemen tonight.
Daniel Cave is lurking as the 3rd seed in 2:13.36 but it appears to be a two-man battle between the aforementioned men to race to the 2:08.28 Swimming Australia-mandated qualification time.
WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE MC – PRELIM
TOP 8:
MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE MC – PRELIM
TOP 8:
WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – PRELIM
- World: 2:01.81 12/10/2009 Liu Zige, CHN
- Commonwealth: 2:03.41 30/07/2009 Jessicah Schipper, AUS
- Australian: 2:03.41 30/07/2009 Jessicah Schipper, Commercial
- All Comer: 2:05.41 7/04/2015 Madeline Groves, SPW
- OQT: 2:08.43
TOP 8:
MEN’S 100 FREE MC – PRELIM
TOP 8:
WOMEN’S 100 FREE MC – PRELIM
TOP 8:
MEN’S 100 FREE – PRELIM
- World: 46.91 18/12/2009 Cesar Cielo, BRA
- Commonwealth: 47.04 11/04/2016 Cameron McEvoy, AUS
- Australian: 47.04 11/04/2016 Cameron McEvoy, Bond
- All Comer: 57.04 11/04/2016 Cameron McEvoy, Bond
- OQT: 48.33
TOP 8:
That was a pretty sad ‘time trial’ for Packard
We all know King Kyle will win gold in Tokyo. I think Kolesnikov gets silver. Not sure if Dressel even makes the team; maybe he gets to swim in the prelims for the relay.