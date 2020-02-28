2020 W. Pac-12 Championships: UCLA Making Moves on Day 3

2020 PAC-12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, February 26 – Saturday, February 29
- Federal Way, WA (Pacific Time Zone)
- Prelims 10:30 a.m./Wednesday & Thursday finals 6 p.m./Friday & Saturday finals 6:30 p.m.
- Defending Champion: Stanford (3x) (results) (diving)
The 2020 women’s Pac-12 Championships continued this morning with prelims of the 400 IM, 200 free, 100 fly, 100 back, and 100 breast. Read on for the up/mid/down tracking of this morning’s preliminary events, and the impact it could have on the team standings after night 2 finals.
*NOTE: This report does not include relays or diving.*
For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.
With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, and “Downs” to swimmers in the B final. At the Pac-12 men’s meet, only the A and B finals are scored.
SCORED PRELIMS ADDED TO CURRENT SCORE
Stanford may be on top by over 100 points after tonight. Cal should be safely locked into 2nd. Things will get interesting between UCLA and USC for 3rd, as the Bruins are projected to be just 10 points ahead if we scored things based on prelims and added them to the current scores. Arizona State isn’t far behind, so they could also be moving up tonight.
Below is the outcome if we scored swimmers based on their prelims placements and added them to last night’s scores. Again, this is without considering diving or relays. Diving prelims are not yet completed.
- Stanford 893
- Cal 784
- UCLA 619.5
- USC 609.5
- ASU 579
- Arizona 368
- Utah 329
- Washington State 222
SCORED PRELIMS ONLY
- Stanford 389
- Cal 347
- UCLA 245.5
- ASU 241
- USC 212.5
- Arizona 177
- Utah 137
- Washington State 61
TOTAL UP/MID/DOWNS
Stanford will extend their lead as they have the most finalists. Cal has the most total scorers, which should keep them ahead of USC. UCLA has the second most in total scorers, and will look to move to 3rd tonight as they’re closely behind USC and UCLA. Arizona State is also chasing USC.
|Team (current score)
|Up
|Mid
|Down
|Total
|Stanford (504)
|13
|2
|1
|16
|Cal (437)
|7
|9
|6
|22
|USC (397)
|6
|3
|2
|11
|UCLA (364)
|4
|7
|8
|19
|Arizona State (338)
|6
|6
|4
|14
|Arizona (291)
|2
|6
|9
|17
|Utah (192)
|2
|5
|6
|13
|Washington State (161)
|0
|2
|4
|6
WOMEN’S 400 IM
|Team
|Up
|Mid
|Down
|Total
|Stanford (504)
|4
|0
|0
|4
|Cal (437)
|1
|2
|1
|4
|USC (397)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UCLA (364)
|1
|1
|4
|6
|Arizona State (338)
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Arizona (291)
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Utah (192)
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Washington State (161)
|0
|1
|1
|2
WOMEN’S 100 FLY
|Team
|Up
|Mid
|Down
|Total
|Stanford (504)
|2
|0
|1
|3
|Cal (437)
|2
|1
|1
|4
|USC (397)
|3
|0
|1
|4
|UCLA (364)
|1
|2
|1
|4
|Arizona State (338)
|0
|3
|1
|4
|Arizona (291)
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Utah (192)
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Washington State (161)
|0
|0
|0
|0
WOMEN’S 200 FREE
|Team
|Up
|Mid
|Down
|Total
|Stanford (504)
|2
|1
|0
|3
|Cal (437)
|1
|2
|2
|5
|USC (397)
|2
|0
|0
|2
|UCLA (364)
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Arizona State (338)
|3
|1
|2
|6
|Arizona (291)
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Utah (192)
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Washington State (161)
|0
|0
|1
|1
WOMEN’S 100 BREAST
|Team
|Up
|Mid
|Down
|Total
|Stanford (504)
|2
|1
|0
|3
|Cal (437)
|1
|2
|0
|3
|USC (397)
|1
|1
|1
|3
|UCLA (364)
|2
|1
|0
|3
|Arizona State (338)
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Arizona (291)
|1
|2
|4
|7
|Utah (192)
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Washington State (161)
|0
|1
|1
|2
WOMEN’S 100 BACK
|Team
|Up
|Mid
|Down
|Total
|Stanford (504)
|3
|0
|0
|3
|Cal (437)
|2
|2
|2
|6
|USC (397)
|0
|2
|0
|2
|UCLA (364)
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Arizona State (338)
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Arizona (291)
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Utah (192)
|1
|2
|1
|4
|Washington State (161)
|0
|0
|1
|1
