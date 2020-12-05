2020 Texas Hall of Fame Invite: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2020 TEXAS HALL OF FAME SWIMMING INVITE
- December 2-5, 2020
- Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, TX
- Short course yards (SCY)
- Results Link
WOMEN’S 1650 FREE – TIMED FINAL
- NCAA “A” cut: 14:37.31
- NCAA “B” cut: 15:26.19
- Mary Smutny (Texas) – 16:40.89
- Lisa Johnston (TCU) – 17:04.32
- Cayla Prophater (TCU) – 17:17.44
There were only three entrants tonight in the women’s mile, and Texas sophomore Mary Smutny won it in 16:40.89, holding 30’s from the 100 mark to the finish (except for one 50 at 31.01). Smutny was the only finisher under 17 minutes, and she lopped over 10 seconds off of her old best.
MEN’S 1650 FREE – TIMED FINAL
- NCAA “A” cut: 16:30.59
- NCAA “B” cut: 15:52.41
WOMEN’S 200 BACK FINALS
- NCAA “A” cut: 1:50.50
- NCAA “B” cut: 1:57.11
MEN’S 200 BACK FINALS
- NCAA “A” cut: 1:39.16
- NCAA “B” cut: 1:45.04
WOMEN’S 100 FREE FINALS
- NCAA “A” cut: 47.18
- NCAA “B” cut: 49.51
MEN’S 100 FREE FINALS
- NCAA “A” cut: 41.71
- NCAA “B” cut: 43.80
WOMEN’S 200 BREAST FINALS
- NCAA “A” cut: 2:06.84
- NCAA “B” cut: 2:13.97
MEN’S 200 BREAST FINALS
- NCAA “A” cut: 1:52.61
- NCAA “B” cut: 1:58.43
WOMEN’S 200 FLY FINALS
- NCAA “A” cut: 1:53.20
- NCAA “B” cut: 1:59.23
MEN’S 200 FLY FINALS
- NCAA “A” cut: 1:40.76
- NCAA “B” cut: 1:46.69
WOMEN’S 400 FREE RELAY – TIMED FINAL
- NCAA qualifying standard: 3:14.61
- NCAA provisional standard: 3:16.35
MEN’S 400 FREE RELAY – TIMED FINAL
- NCAA qualifying standard: 2:51.11
- NCAA provisional standard: 2:52.46
