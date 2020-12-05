Julia Wolf Transfers from Alabama to University of Miami for 2021-22

Julia Wolf, who announced her entry into the NCAA Transfer Portal a week ago, has landed at the University of Miami.

“I’ve been a Miami fan since before I can remember and it is now a dream come true that I will be swimming for them. I’m beyond grateful for my past coaches and teammates and all the support they have given me. I can’t wait to start this next part of my journey and find my love for the sport again. Go Canes🧡💚#itsallabouttheU”

This will be Wolf’s third college team. Having grown up in Valencia, California, she had trained under Coley Stickels at Canyons Aquatic Club. When he took the Assistant Coach position at Indiana University in 2017, she followed him to Bloomington and finished high school at Bloomington South High School before enrolling as a freshman at Indiana. Wolf again followed Stickels to the University of Alabama, when he took over as head coach in 2019. According to her father, Wolf was ready for a change.

Wolf, who trained with Abbey Weitzeil at Canyons, is a sprinter who won the 50 free (22.97) and placed 4th in the 100 (50.23) at 2017 CIF Division 1 Championships when she was a junior in high school. Competing for Bloomington South at the 2018 Indiana Girls High School State Meet, she won the 50 free (23.11) and was 3rd in the 100 (50.81). In her freshman season at Indiana, she placed 10th in the 50 free (22.53) and 11th in the 100 free (49.35) at 2019 B1Gs. She went on to compete at 2019 NCAAs on the Indiana 4×50 free relay. At Alabama, she came in 21st in the 100 free (49.17) and 33rd in the 50 (22.74) at 2020 SEC Championships and had qualified for 2020 NCAAs with the Alabama 4×50 free relay before that meet was canceled.

Julia Wolf‘s Times Progression Throughout Her Career:

High school PB Freshman season Sophomore season Junior season (semester) Indiana Alabama Alabama 50 free 22.53* 22.53* 22.56 23.45 100 free 49.74 49.35 48.98* 50.91 100 back 56.81 58.73 56.56* —

* – Asterisk indicates lifetime best.

Miami finished 11th of 12 teams at the 2020 ACC Championships. It took 22.75 in the 50 free, 50.06 in the 100 free, and 54.44 in the 100 back to score at conference last season. Because of NCAA waivers related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Wolf will have 2 years of eligibility remaining.