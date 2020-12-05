UNC Invite Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2020 JANIS HAPE DOWD INVITATIONAL

Thursday, December 3-Saturday, December 5

Teams: University of North Carolina, NC State, Virginia Tech, Duke, Wolfpack Elite

Koury Natatorium, Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Format: Short Course Yards (SCY)

Prelims/Finals

Prelims @9AM Central, Finals @5PM Central

2021 NCAA Qualifying Times

Results on Meet Mobile: “UNC ‘Janis Hape Dowd’ Invitational”

The final session of the UNC Janis Hape Dowd Invitational is set to kick off featuring the 1650 freestyle, 200 backstroke, 100 freestyle, 200 breaststroke, 200 butterfly, and 400 freestyle relay.

Women’s 1650 Freestyle

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 15:52.41

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 16:30.59

2020 Invite Time – 16:17.45

Top 3:

NC State’s Yara Hierath and Virginia Tech’s Chase Travis battled each other for the top spot, touching over 20 seconds ahead of the rest of the field. Travis closed just a bit over the final 100, but Hierath held her off to win 16:07.92 to 16:09.30. That’s a new lifetime best for Hierath, a German national who trained in New York before committing to UCSD and then NC State. Her only other 1650 time in the USA Swimming database comes from February of 2019, when she went 16:33.00. Travis was only about 4 seconds shy of her lifetime best. NC State’s Kay Foley led the rest of the field with a 16:33.02.

Men’s 1650 Freestyle

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 14:37.31

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 15:26.19

2020 Invite Time – 14:57.07

It was a similar story on the men’s side, where NC State distance stars Eric Knowles and Ross Dant were way ahead of everyone else. Knowles touched first in 14:48.06, less than two seconds away from his personal best time of 14:46.35 from 2019 NCAAs. Dant took 2nd in 14:49.72, about 12 seconds off of his lifetime best from 2020 ACCs. Teammate James Plage took 3rd in 15:03.32, as the Wolfpack swept the top six spots.

Women’s 200 Backstroke

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 1:50.50

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 1:57.11

2020 Invite Time – 1:53.99

Top 3:

NC State’s Katharine Berkoff came within 0.07 of her lifetime best as won the 200 backstroke tonight, clearing the NCAA ‘A’ cut and shaving nearly a second from her prelims time. The Wolfpack made it a 1-2 finish with Kate Moore touching in 1:52.24 behind Berkoff. Moore was slightly faster this morning but both swims cleared her previous lifetime best. UNC’s Sophie Lindner beat out two-time ACC Champion Emma Muzzy who finished 4th for NC State. Katey Lewicki finished in 6th giving the Wolfpack one more top-8 finisher.

Men’s 200 Backstroke

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 1:39.16

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 1:45.04

2020 Invite Time – 1:41.49

Top 3:

Mikey Moore (NC State) – 1:42.66 John Healy (NC State) – 1:43.22 Chris Thames (UNC) 1:43.82

Mikey Moore, younger brother of Kate Moore, won the men’s 200 backstroke moments after his sister’s 2nd-place finish. Moore hit the wall in 1:42.66. Before today, Moore’s best time was a 1:44.94 from March. Teammate John Healy finished 2nd in 1:43.22, shaving 0.07 from his prelims time. UNC’s Chris Thames rounded out the top-3 with a 1:43.82 and was one of only two non-NC State swimmers in the heat. His teammate Kevin Childs finished 4th in 1:43.98.

Women’s 100 Freestyle

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 47.18

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 49.51

2020 Invite Time – 48.51

Top 3:

Kylee Alons (NC State) – 48.97 Sarah Shackelford (Virginia Tech) – 49.05 Quinn Scannell (Duke) – 49.26

Men’s 100 Freestyle

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 41.71

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 43.80

2020 Invite Time – 42.57

Women’s 200 Breaststroke

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 2:06.84

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 2:13.97

2020 Invite Time – 2:10.12

Men’s 200 Breaststroke

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 1:52.61

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 1:58.43

2020 Invite Time – 1:54.03

Women’s 200 Butterfly

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 4:03.62

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 4:17.30

2020 Invite Time – 1:56.06

Men’s 200 Butterfly

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 1:53.20

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 1:59.23

2020 Invite Time – 1:43.18

Women’s 400 Freestyle Relay

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 3:14.61

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 3:16.35

Men’s 400 Freestyle Relay