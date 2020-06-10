2020 Texas 6A Region 3 Champion Lance Butler Commits to SMU

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Lance Butler of Austin, TX has announced his decision to remain in-state with his commitment to swim for Southern Methodist University beginning in the 2020-2021 season.

“I am so excited to announce my commitment to swim at SMU. The coaches, incredible facilities and academics made it an easy choice. Thank you to my family, coaches and teammates that helped get me here. Cannot wait to be a Mustang. Pony Up!!!”

In January, Butler won both of his individual events at the 6A Region 3 Championships. The LC Anderson High School senior competed in the 50 and 100 free, as well as the 200 and 400-free relays. He earned the gold medal in the finals heats of the 50 free by touching 0.26 seconds ahead of Westwood’s Caleb Farris. He later earned another gold medal in the 100 free, powering to the wall 0.72 seconds ahead of Niccolo Velasquez of Westlake High School.

LC Anderson earned the bronze medal in the 200 free relay. Alexander Skowronski led off the relay, followed by Sam Parker, and Jasper Davis. Butler anchored the relay with a split of 20.59, almost out-touching Westlake’s relay, but ultimately coming up short. Skowronski, Parker, Davis, and Butler took home the gold medal in the final event of the meet, the 400 free relay. Butler came from behind to out-touch Westwood High School’s relay. LC Anderson placed 4th at the end of the meet.

Butler is also a 4-time Texas State finalist. In his final high school Texas 6A State meet, Butler finished within the top 8 in both the 50 and 1o0 free. At the end of prelims, he was seeded 6th in the 50 and 8th in the 100. He was able to drop time in both events in finals to earn 2 fifth place finishes, earning personal best times in each. He anchored his 200 free relay with a split of 20.35, 0.35 seconds faster than what he had gone in his individual race. LC Anderson placed 5th in the 200 free relay.

Butler lettered all four years of high school and earned All-American honors. He was named team MVP for his performances.

Aside from swimming, Butler was a member of the National Honor Society. He also played water polo for LC Anderson and was selected on the all-region team.

At the club level, Butler is a team captain for Capital of Texas Aquatics. In February, he swam at Texas STAGS SC Championships, swimming the 50, 100, and 200 free, 100 back, 100 breast, 100 fly, and 200 IM. Butler earned personal best times in each event, earning himself two Winter Juniors cuts and a Futures cut.

Top SCY Times:

100 free – 45.16

50 free – 20.70

100 breast – 57.94

100 back – 51.26

200 free – 1:40.84

Butler will be joining the Mustangs’ strong sprint group. He will be their fifth-fastest 100 freestyler, as well as their fifth-fastest 500 freestyler, meaning he will be aiming to earn a spot on the team’s 200 and 400 free relays. SMU placed 3rd at the American Athletic Conference Championships this season. Peter Smithson, a rising-sophomore, was one of SMU’s top performers, earning two gold and one bronze medal. Butler will be joining Iowa State record-holder John Culver as a member of the class of 2024.

