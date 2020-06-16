2020 SEC A-Finalist Leonardo Garcia Transfers from Mizzou to Florida

After one season with the Missouri Tigers, Leonardo Garcia is transferring to the Florida Gators. Because this is an intra-conference transfer, Garcia will sit out the 2020-21 season and will be eligible to dive for the Gators starting in the 2021-22 season.

Garcia qualified for the 2020 NCAA Championships in his freshman campaign with Mizzou, though that meet was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the 2020 SEC Championships, his first major collegiate meet, Garcia scored in all three diving events. He placed fourth in the platform event (377.40), eighth in the 3-meter (342.65) and 16th in the 1-meter (291.90).

Overall, Garcia was Mizzou’s #1 diver on the season in both the 3-meter and platform. Ike Khamis out-scored Garcia by a couple of points and one place in the 1-meter at the 2020 SEC Champs.

Last season, Florida was led by Alex Farrow in all three diving events. He was 10th in 1-meter, 11th in 3-meter and 13th in platform at the 2020 SEC Champs. Farrow just exhausted his eligibility, though. Florida will return diver Nick Lydon, a rising junior, for next season. Last year, Lydon scored a few points in each diving event, and he’ll get one season of overlap with Garcia in 2021-22.