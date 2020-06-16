Head Coach Paul Stafford Leaves Tucson Ford Dealers Aquatics

Paul Stafford, head coach at University of Arizona-based Tucson Ford Dealers Aquatics Club since 2014, is no longer with the program. Swimming World first reported the news.

Stafford had coached alongside Arizona head coach Augie Busch since he came to the school from Virginia in 2017. Stafford took over for Johno Fergusson, who resigned after four years as head coach.

In Tucson, Stafford worked with Olympians Matt Grevers, Leah Smith and Nick Thoman, as well as 2018 national champion Justin Wright. Stafford’s departure notably coincides with Wright’s – on Monday, the 200 flyer announced he is moving to North Carolina to train with Mark Gangloff. It’s not clear if the two are directly connected, however, as Wright listed Busch and Cliff Robbins as his coaches when he made the United States National Team in 2018.

Wright said Monday that his only connection to UNC is “a lot of friends in the area.”

Prior to Tucson, Stafford helped start the now-acclaimed California-based Terrapins Swim Team in 1989, and coached a number of top names while there. Among them were 12-time Olympic medalist Natalie Coughlin, Olympic Trials finalist as well as multi-time All-American at USC Chelsea Chenault, and Cal’s Justin Lynch, a multi-time All-American who broke Michael Phelps‘ 15-16 national age group record in the 100 fly in 2013.