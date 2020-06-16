2018 National Champ Justin Wright Heading to UNC to Train Under Mark Gangloff

Former United States National Team member Justin Wright is leaving the University of Arizona and moving to the University of North Carolina to train under Mark Gangloff, he announced on Instagram Monday. Wright is the second swimmer this week to announce a move to UNC – two-time U.S. Worlds team member Michael Chadwick announced his move earlier this week.

“Hey everyone, I want to officially announce that at the end of the month I will be moving to Chapel Hill, North Carolina to continue my pro swimming career under @markgangloff at UNC. I’d like to thank the @arizonaswimdive team and coaches for getting me to this point in my career and always inspiring me to better myself. I’m excited to start on a new path, but it’s still the same journey to #Tokyo2021.”

Wright, who graduated from Arizona in 2018, placed ninth in the 200 fly at 2016 Olympic Trials. He went on to compete at the 2017 World University Games, placing sixth in the 200 fly, and then has his major breakout at 2018 Summer Nationals, when he won the event and qualified for the U.S. 2018 Pan Pacific Championships team.

Wright’s 1:54.63 from summer 2018 ranked him No. 7 in the world that season. He did not make the 2019-20 National Team, however, ranking 11th in the country last season.

It’s not yet clear, with the additions of Wright and Chadwick, if Gangloff has a larger plan in the works for a new pro base at UNC. Chadwick is a Missouri alum, but grew up in Charlotte, NC.