SwimSwam Podcast: Wyatt Collins on Learning & Teaching the Texas Tradition

On SwimSwam Podcast, we’re giving you an in-depth listen at all things swimming. Host Coleman Hodges welcomes guests and guest co-hosts alike to get perspective on our ever-changing swimming universe and break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with the Texas men’s assistant coach, Wyatt Collins, to pick his brain about the extremely storied Texas Tradition. Collins talks us through his own swimming career, coming to Texas as a swimmer, learning the Texas way through being a volunteer coach for 3 seasons, and finally what led to him being the assistant to current head coach Eddie Reese.

Wyatt admits that over the last 2 seasons, he’s learned to step out of the shadow of legendary associate head coach Kris Kubik, and make the Texas Tradition his own. That seems to be one reason why Austin Katz described this last year’s team as “the weirdest we’ve ever been”, in a good way. According to Collins, this included lots of very bad jokes being told before practice, singing during practice, and even a cricket-hunting competition outside of practice.