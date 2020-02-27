2020 Women’s Pac-12 Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2020 PAC-12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2020 women’s Pac-12 Championships begin tonight in Federal Way, Washington. We’re seeing a slight schedule change this year. Swimmers will still compete in the 800 free relay tonight. However, the 400 medley relay was moved to day 1 in place of the 200 medley relay.

Though the men’s swimming championships don’t take place until next week, we will see the men’s divers competing. They’ll kick things off tonight with the 1-meter.

Cal is the reigning champion in both of tonight’s relays, while Stanford still holds the Meet Record and NCAA Record in those events. The lead off swimmers will also get their first chance to qualify for NCAAs in the 200 free and 100 back, provided they haven’t already done so with their season best times.

WOMEN’S 800 FREE RELAY

Pac-12 Record: Stanford (2017) – 6:45.91

Meet Record: Stanford (2017) – 6:49.42

NCAA Record: Stanford (2017) – 6:45.91

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 7:00.86

200 Free 2019 NCAA Invite: 1:45.12

200 Free ‘A’ Cut: 1:42.98

2019 Champion: Cal – 6:50.63

GOLD: USC, 6:54.91 SILVER: Cal, 6:56.68 BRONZE: Stanford, 6:56.88

USC took the title, with Louise Hansson leading off in 1:43.01. Jemma Schlict then put up a 1:47.02 on the 2nd leg, handing off to Tatum Wade (1:43.08). Laticia Transom anchored them to victory with a 1:41.80. They finished in a winning time of 6:54.91.

It came down to the wire between Cal (6:56.68) and Stanford (6:56.88) for 2nd place. Freshman Ayla Spitz clipped her best on the leadoff for Cal with a 1:45.02. Izzy Ivey (1:43.55) and Robin Neumann (1:43.39) came through with a pair of 1:43s on the middle legs. Alicia Wilson anchored in 1:44.74.

The Cardinal got a 1:45.39 leadoff from Katie Drabot. Lauren Pitzer (1:44.43), Morgan Tankersley (1:43.25), and Brooke Forde (1:43.81) followed for the bronze. Notably, Lucie Nordmann (1:44.05) and Erin Voss (1:44.57) swam a pair of 1:44s on the B relay.

USC, Cal, and Stanford were all under the NCAA A cut. There were 5 teams with leadoffs faster than the 2019 NCAA invited time. It took a 1:45.12 to make the meet last season.

Arizona State placed 4th in 6:58.09 with a lifetime best 1:44.10 leadoff by Emma Nordin. Cierra Runge anchored for the Sun Devils in 1:43.21. Taking 5th was Arizona (7:03.46) with a 1:44.80 leadoff from Kirsten Jacobsen and a 1:45.92 by Hannah Cox on the 2nd leg.

Kenisha Liu put up a lifetime best 1:44.37 to lead off for UCLA (7:04.67). Their 2nd fastest split of the night came from the B relay, however, as Delaney Smith posted a 1:45.67 on the 3rd leg.

MEN’S 1-METER DIVING

Pac-12 Meet Record: Kristian Ipsen (Stanford), 2015, 520.40

2019 Champion: Youssef Salim, ASU, 402.00

GOLD: SILVER: BRONZE:

WOMEN’S 400 MEDLEY RELAY

Pac-12 Record: Stanford (2018) – 3:25.09

Meet Record: Stanford (2018) – 3:25.15

NCAA Record: Stanford (2018) – 3:25.09

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:31.66

100 Back 2019 NCAA Invite: 52.46

100 Back ‘A’ Cut: 50.93

2019 Champion: Cal – 3:26.41

GOLD: SILVER: BRONZE:

TEAM SCORES THROUGH DAY 1