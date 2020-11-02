2020 ISL Match 6 MVPs: Bonuses to Haughey, Manaudou, Szabo (Prize Money Table)

2020 International Swimming League – Match 6
- Sunday, November 1st: 6pm-8pm CET/12 noon-2pm U.S. Eastern
- Monday, November 2nd: 4pm-6pm CET/10am-12 noon U.S. Eastern
- Duna Arena – Budapest, Hungary
- Short Course Meters (SCM) format
- ISL Technical Handbook
- 2020 ISL Scoring Format
- 2020 ISL Prize Money and Bonuses
- How To Watch
- Match 6 Full Results
- Teams: Energy Standard/Aqua Centurions/NY Breakers/Toronto Titans
Thank you to Barry Revzin for the analysis.
Energy Standard’s Siobhan Haughey topped the charts with the most MVP points scored on the weekend, 61.5. Her teammate Florent Manaudou and Aqua Centurions’ Szebasztian Szabo tied for second place with 58 points each. Haughey picked up a $10,000 bonus while Manaudou and Szabo each took home an extra $5,000, in addition to their racing winnings. Haughey and Manaudou cleared $20,000 over the two days. Szabo and fourth-place Kylie Masse of Toronto were the only other swimmers to earn more than $10,000.
Haughey swam only five events, including two relays for which she earned half as many points as in an individual race, but she won them all. Moreover, she Jackpotted an astounding 25.5 points, proving that one doesn’t need to swim in the skins race to finish the meet as MVP.
She opened with a 51.14 leadoff on Energy Standard’s women’s 400 free relay, breaking her own Asian record and moving to #6 on the all-time best performances list. Next came wins in the 400 free, 100 free, and 200 free, each with successively more Jackpot points (3, 6, and 15). She concluded the weekend with another relay win, this time on the mixed 4×100 free, where she split 51.18 on the third leg.
Haughey won $10,000 in prize money for her racing and another $10,000 for her MVP points, wrapping up the weekend with $20,000 in total earnings.
|Siobhan Haughey
|Points Scored
|Women’s 4×100 Free
|6
|400 Free
|12
|100 Free
|15
|200 Free
|24
|Mixed 4×100 Free
|4.5
|Total MVP Points
|61.5
Manaudou had some big swims of his own, beginning with the 50 free in which he Jackpotted 15 points. He then contributed to two Energy Standard relays: the winning men’s 400 medley relay and the 3rd-place men’s 400 free relay. He won the 100 IM and then finished by claiming victory in all three rounds of the 50 free skins races.
Manaudou earned the most money for racing, pocketing $16,400 for his five events. His $5,000 MVP bonus brought his Match 6 total winnings to $21,400.
|Florent Manaudou
|Points Scored
|50 Free
|24
|Men’s 4×100 Free
|3
|Men’s 4×100 Medley
|5
|100 IM
|10
|50 Free Skins
|32
|Total MVP Points
|58*
* Note: for MVP calculations, the points scored in the Skins rounds are divided in half.
Szabo was a solid performer all weekend for Aqua Centurions. He won the 50 fly with a Jackpot of 15 points, came in 2nd in the 100 fly (behind Chad le Clos) and the 50 free (behind Manaudou), and contributed to the winning men’s 400 free relay and the 2nd-place men’s 400 medley relay. He was also runner-up to Manaudou in all three rounds of the 50 free skins races, finishing Match 6 with 58 points to tie with Manaudou for second place.
Szabo took home $12,800 for his racing and an MVP bonus of $5,000 for a total of $17,800.
|Szebasztian Szabo
|Points Scored
|100 Fly
|7
|50 Free
|7
|Men’s 4×100 Free
|6
|Men’s 4×100 Medley
|3.5
|50 Fly
|24
|50 Free Skins
|21
|Total MVP Points
|58*
* Note: for MVP calculations, the points scored in the Skins rounds are divided in half.
Full Individual Awards Prize Money (USD) List – Match 6 – sorted by earnings:
|Name
|Team
|Points
|Invid
|Relay
|Skins
|MVP
|Total
|Stolen
|MANAUDOU Florent
|ENS
|58
|5200
|1600
|9600
|5000
|21400
|400
|HAUGHEY Siobhan
|ENS
|61.5
|7600
|2400
|0
|10000
|20000
|400
|SZABO Szebasztian
|AQC
|58
|6000
|2000
|4800
|5000
|17800
|400
|MASSE Kylie
|TOR
|57.5
|6400
|1200
|10000
|0
|17600
|400
|SEEBOHM Emily
|ENS
|33.5
|2800
|800
|4800
|0
|8400
|0
|RYLOV Evgeny
|ENS
|35.5
|5600
|2400
|0
|0
|8000
|0
|le CLOS Chad
|ENS
|39.5
|5600
|1600
|0
|0
|7200
|0
|SHKURDAI Anastasiya
|ENS
|41.5
|6000
|800
|0
|0
|6800
|0
|WOG Kelsey
|TOR
|37.5
|5200
|1200
|0
|0
|6400
|0
|HEEMSKERK Femke
|ENS
|33
|3200
|3200
|0
|0
|6400
|0
|SHYMANOVICH Ilya
|ENS
|32
|5200
|1200
|0
|0
|6400
|0
|MIRESSI Alessandro
|AQC
|27.5
|2400
|2400
|1600
|0
|6400
|0
|WOOD Abbie
|NYB
|36
|5600
|400
|0
|0
|6000
|0
|PILATO Benedetta
|ENS
|22.5
|4800
|800
|0
|0
|5600
|0
|ANDREW Michael
|NYB
|32
|4400
|0
|800
|0
|5200
|0
|BANIC Maddie
|ENS
|30
|4000
|1200
|0
|0
|5200
|0
|RYAN Shane
|TOR
|29
|4800
|400
|0
|0
|5200
|0
|WASICK Kasia
|NYB
|35.5
|4400
|400
|0
|0
|4800
|0
|RAPSYS Danas
|ENS
|24
|4800
|0
|0
|0
|4800
|0
|CIEPLUCHA Tessa
|TOR
|27
|4400
|0
|0
|0
|4400
|0
|KAPAS Boglarka
|NYB
|24
|4400
|0
|0
|0
|4400
|0
|PIERONI Blake
|TOR
|23
|2400
|2000
|0
|0
|4400
|0
|BRATTON Lisa
|TOR
|39.5
|3600
|400
|0
|0
|4000
|400
|COLEMAN Michelle
|TOR
|22.5
|1200
|2800
|0
|0
|4000
|0
|MARTINENGHI Nicolo
|AQC
|17.5
|3200
|800
|0
|0
|4000
|0
|LITCHFIELD Joe
|NYB
|24.5
|3200
|200
|0
|0
|3400
|0
|HEINTZ Philip
|AQC
|26.5
|3200
|0
|0
|0
|3200
|0
|de DEUS Leonardo
|AQC
|19
|3200
|0
|0
|0
|3200
|0
|STUPIN Max
|ENS
|18
|3200
|0
|0
|0
|3200
|0
|AUBOCK Felix
|NYB
|14
|3200
|0
|0
|0
|3200
|0
|HANSSON Louise
|TOR
|22
|800
|2000
|0
|0
|2800
|0
|SMITH Rebecca
|TOR
|18.5
|1600
|1200
|0
|0
|2800
|0
|KOCH Marco
|NYB
|26.5
|2400
|200
|0
|0
|2600
|0
|DAVIES Georgia
|ENS
|19.5
|800
|0
|1600
|0
|2400
|0
|McKEE Anton
|TOR
|18
|2000
|400
|0
|0
|2400
|0
|SURKOVA Arina
|NYB
|17.5
|2000
|400
|0
|0
|2400
|0
|CHIERIGHINI Marcelo
|AQC
|17
|800
|1600
|0
|0
|2400
|0
|TCHORZ Alicja
|NYB
|16.5
|2000
|400
|0
|0
|2400
|0
|CARRARO Martina
|AQC
|17.5
|2200
|0
|0
|0
|2200
|0
|JAKABOS Zsuzsanna
|ENS
|16
|2000
|0
|0
|0
|2000
|0
|RIVOLTA Matteo
|AQC
|14.5
|1200
|800
|0
|0
|2000
|0
|CHIMROVA Svetlana
|NYB
|14
|1600
|400
|0
|0
|2000
|0
|LIMA Felipe
|ENS
|13.5
|1600
|0
|0
|0
|1600
|0
|ESCOBEDO Emily
|NYB
|11
|1600
|0
|0
|0
|1600
|0
|BILIS Simonas
|ENS
|10.5
|0
|1600
|0
|0
|1600
|0
|KISIL Yuri
|TOR
|7
|0
|1600
|0
|0
|1600
|0
|ALMEIDA Brandonn
|NYB
|6.5
|1600
|0
|0
|0
|1600
|0
|FESIKOV Sergey
|TOR
|15.5
|800
|600
|0
|0
|1400
|0
|RENSHAW Molly
|NYB
|15
|1400
|0
|0
|0
|1400
|0
|BLUME Pernille
|ENS
|10
|0
|1200
|0
|0
|1200
|0
|ROMANCHUK Mykhailo
|AQC
|10
|1200
|0
|0
|0
|1200
|0
|FISCH Claire
|TOR
|8.5
|0
|1200
|0
|0
|1200
|0
|SPAJARI Pedro
|AQC
|7
|0
|1200
|0
|0
|1200
|0
|GREVERS Matt
|ENS
|13
|800
|200
|0
|0
|1000
|0
|POPRAWA Michal
|NYB
|12.5
|800
|200
|0
|0
|1000
|0
|ZIRK Kregor
|ENS
|12.5
|800
|200
|0
|0
|1000
|0
|EGOROVA Anna
|TOR
|8.5
|800
|200
|0
|0
|1000
|0
|HAYDEN Brent
|TOR
|6
|0
|1000
|0
|0
|1000
|0
|PRATT Cole
|TOR
|17.5
|800
|0
|0
|0
|800
|0
|HARVEY Mary-Sophie
|ENS
|10.5
|800
|0
|0
|0
|800
|0
|CHADWICK Michael
|TOR
|10.5
|0
|800
|0
|0
|800
|0
|CASTIGLIONI Arianna
|AQC
|9.5
|800
|0
|0
|0
|800
|0
|PERSSON Erik
|TOR
|7
|800
|0
|0
|0
|800
|0
|MEYNEN Julie
|TOR
|3.5
|0
|800
|0
|0
|800
|0
|KOLESNIKOV Kliment
|ENS
|15
|400
|200
|0
|0
|600
|0
|ULYETT Jocelyn
|TOR
|9.5
|400
|200
|0
|0
|600
|0
|USTINOVA Daria S
|NYB
|10
|0
|400
|0
|0
|400
|0
|KNOX Finlay
|TOR
|9.5
|400
|0
|0
|0
|400
|0
|MEDEIROS Etiene
|AQC
|9
|0
|0
|400
|0
|400
|0
|KRASNYKH Alexander
|TOR
|8
|400
|0
|0
|0
|400
|0
|VASEY Sarah
|NYB
|7
|0
|400
|0
|0
|400
|0
|SHEVTSOV Sergey
|ENS
|6.5
|0
|400
|0
|0
|400
|0
|CORREIA Breno
|AQC
|6.5
|400
|0
|0
|0
|400
|0
|MUNOZ del CAMPO Lidon
|AQC
|6
|0
|400
|0
|0
|400
|0
|OLIVEIRA Larissa
|AQC
|5.5
|0
|400
|0
|0
|400
|0
|SKIERKA Jakub
|NYB
|5
|400
|0
|0
|0
|400
|0
|APOSTALON Anika
|TOR
|5
|0
|400
|0
|0
|400
|0
|CLARK Imogen
|ENS
|5
|400
|0
|0
|0
|400
|0
|KESELY Ajna
|NYB
|4
|400
|0
|0
|0
|400
|0
|BRO Signe
|NYB
|3.5
|0
|400
|0
|0
|400
|0
|TIMMERS Pieter
|NYB
|8
|0
|200
|0
|0
|200
|0
|PROUD Ben
|ENS
|4.5
|0
|200
|0
|0
|200
|0
|SCOZZOLI Fabio
|AQC
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MELO Luiz Altamir
|AQC
|8.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|OVERHOLT Emily
|TOR
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TELEGDY Adam
|NYB
|6.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SMITH Brendon
|NYB
|6.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|DUMONT Valentine
|AQC
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|LELLIOTT Jay
|TOR
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|GUNES Viktoriya
|ENS
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|HOPE Lucy
|ENS
|3.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|RICHARDS Matthew
|NYB
|3.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|WIERLING Damian
|NYB
|3.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|LARSON Breeja
|ENS
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|CONCEICAO Jhennifer
|TOR
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|WHITTLE Jacob
|NYB
|2.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SANTOS Gabriel
|AQC
|2.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|BURIAN Katalin
|AQC
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|GOLDING Chloe
|NYB
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|KONOPKA REID Katrina
|AQC
|0.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|GOVOROV Andriy
|TOR
|0.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SANTI Fabio
|AQC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|WILBY James
|NYB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|DARRAGH Mackenzie
|TOR
|-0.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|WADDELL Tevyn
|NYB
|-0.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|DRAKOU Theodora
|AQC
|-0.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOURETSKI Sasha Alexandra
|AQC
|-0.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SIDLAUSKAS Andrius
|ENS
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|BRUCE Tain
|AQC
|-1.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|VERRASZTO Evelyn
|AQC
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|BLACK Haley
|AQC
|-2.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Season MVP Standings – Top 20 Through Match 6
|Name
|Club
|M1
|M2
|M3
|M4
|M5
|M6
|Total
|GASTALDELLO Beryl
|LAC
|38.5
|78
|54.5
|171
|MURPHY Ryan
|LAC
|74.5
|60.5
|33
|168
|SZABO Szebasztian
|AQC
|49.5
|36
|58
|143.5
|SHIELDS Tom
|LAC
|40
|36.5
|62.5
|139
|KING Lilly
|CAC
|87.5
|41.5
|129
|DRESSEL Caeleb
|CAC
|52.5
|75
|127.5
|SMOLIGA Olivia
|CAC
|56
|60
|116
|HAUGHEY Siobhan
|ENS
|38
|61.5
|99.5
|KOCH Marco
|NYB
|27
|45
|26.5
|98.5
|APPLE Zach
|DCT
|34.5
|32
|26.5
|93
|KROMOWIDJOJO Ranomi
|IRO
|57
|35.5
|92.5
|SAKCI Emre
|IRO
|24
|66.5
|90.5
|MASSE Kylie
|TOR
|30.5
|57.5
|88
|MANAUDOU Florent
|ENS
|29.5
|58
|87.5
|WOOD Abbie
|NYB
|21.5
|29
|36
|86.5
|ANDREW Michael
|NYB
|18
|34.5
|32
|84.5
|TOUSSAINT Kira
|LON
|47.5
|36
|83.5
|WEITZEIL Abbey
|LAC
|16.5
|40.5
|26
|83
|GORBENKO Anastasia
|LAC
|20
|28.5
|29.75
|78.25
|LITCHFIELD Joe
|NYB
|21
|32.5
|24.5
|78
Season Earnings – Through Match 6
|Name
|Team
|Points
|Invid
|Relay
|Skins
|MVP
|Total
|Stolen
|MURPHY Ryan
|LAC
|168
|18000
|3800
|23600
|12000
|57400
|5200
|GASTALDELLO Beryl
|LAC
|170
|26400
|4800
|7200
|16000
|54400
|400
|SHIELDS Tom
|LAC
|139
|17200
|6800
|8800
|10000
|42800
|0
|KING Lilly
|CAC
|129
|14800
|2400
|11600
|10000
|38800
|2400
|DRESSEL Caeleb
|CAC
|127.5
|21600
|2800
|4000
|10000
|38400
|0
|SZABO Szebasztian
|AQC
|143.5
|17200
|4600
|4800
|9000
|35600
|400
|SMOLIGA Olivia
|CAC
|116
|11000
|4800
|9600
|4000
|29400
|400
|HAUGHEY Siobhan
|ENS
|99.5
|13200
|4800
|0
|10000
|28000
|400
|MANAUDOU Florent
|ENS
|87.5
|10800
|2400
|9600
|5000
|27800
|400
|ATKINSON Alia
|LON
|72.5
|11200
|2400
|9600
|4000
|27200
|0
|SAKCI Emre
|IRO
|90.5
|8400
|2000
|9600
|6000
|26000
|400
|KROMOWIDJOJO Ranomi
|IRO
|91.5
|14000
|1000
|800
|10000
|25800
|400
|MASSE Kylie
|TOR
|88
|10800
|2000
|10000
|0
|22800
|400
|WEITZEIL Abbey
|LAC
|82
|5200
|5600
|6000
|4000
|20800
|400
|DIENER Christian
|LON
|65.75
|6000
|600
|7000
|6000
|19600
|0
|SJOSTROM Sarah
|ENS
|66.5
|12000
|3200
|0
|4000
|19200
|0
|GUIDO Guilherme
|LON
|66.5
|8800
|2000
|6400
|0
|17200
|0
|APPLE Zach
|DCT
|93
|12000
|5000
|0
|0
|17000
|0
|TOUSSAINT Kira
|LON
|83.5
|11200
|2400
|3200
|0
|16800
|0
|KAMENEVA Maria
|LON
|72
|4800
|4000
|7200
|0
|16000
|0
|WOOD Abbie
|NYB
|86.5
|14800
|1000
|0
|0
|15800
|0
|MIRESSI Alessandro
|AQC
|75
|6800
|6600
|1600
|0
|15000
|0
|GORBENKO Anastasia
|LAC
|77.25
|8400
|3200
|3400
|0
|15000
|0
|MACK Linnea
|DCT
|64.5
|4800
|1800
|7600
|0
|14200
|0
|KAWAMOTO Takeshi
|TOK
|62
|6800
|1200
|6200
|0
|14200
|0
|WATTEL Marie
|LON
|77.5
|8400
|5600
|0
|0
|14000
|0
|FLICKINGER Hali
|CAC
|76
|13600
|0
|0
|0
|13600
|0
|SEEBOHM Emily
|ENS
|64.5
|6800
|1600
|4800
|0
|13200
|0
|KOCH Marco
|NYB
|98.5
|11600
|400
|1200
|0
|13200
|1200
|SHYMANOVICH Ilya
|ENS
|72.5
|10800
|2000
|0
|0
|12800
|0
|MARGALIS Melanie
|CAC
|76
|12800
|0
|0
|0
|12800
|0
|le CLOS Chad
|ENS
|68
|8000
|4400
|0
|0
|12400
|0
|NELSON Beata
|CAC
|63
|7600
|1200
|3600
|0
|12400
|0
|ANDREW Michael
|NYB
|84.5
|8800
|200
|2800
|0
|11800
|0
|WOG Kelsey
|TOR
|67.5
|9600
|2000
|0
|0
|11600
|0
|MARTINENGHI Nicolo
|AQC
|60
|9600
|2000
|0
|0
|11600
|0
|ROONEY Maxime
|LAC
|65.25
|1600
|8000
|2000
|0
|11600
|0
|BILQUIST Amy
|DCT
|68.75
|9200
|2400
|0
|0
|11600
|0
|PEATY Adam
|LON
|52
|9600
|2000
|0
|0
|11600
|0
|RYAN Shane
|TOR
|55.5
|8400
|600
|2400
|0
|11400
|0
|IRIE Ryosuke
|TOK
|48.25
|6400
|1200
|3800
|0
|11400
|0
|PILATO Benedetta
|ENS
|43
|8000
|800
|2400
|0
|11200
|0
|SCOTT Duncan
|LON
|61.5
|7200
|3800
|0
|0
|11000
|0
|PEBLEY Jacob
|DCT
|61.5
|6800
|3800
|0
|0
|10600
|0
|RYLOV Evgeny
|ENS
|54.75
|7200
|3200
|0
|0
|10400
|0
|GKOLOMEEV Kristian
|LAC
|51.5
|4400
|6000
|0
|0
|10400
|0
|OHASHI Yui
|TOK
|63.5
|10400
|0
|0
|0
|10400
|0
|WASICK Kasia
|NYB
|71
|8800
|1200
|0
|0
|10000
|0
|COLEMAN Michelle
|TOR
|50
|2400
|4400
|3200
|0
|10000
|0
|RESS Justin
|CAC
|47.5
|7200
|1200
|1600
|0
|10000
|0
|SHKURDAI Anastasiya
|ENS
|57
|8000
|1600
|0
|0
|9600
|0
|LITCHFIELD Joe
|NYB
|78
|8800
|400
|400
|0
|9600
|0
|SHIMIZU Sakiko
|TOK
|43
|9600
|0
|0
|0
|9600
|0
|HAGINO Kosuke
|TOK
|48.5
|9600
|0
|0
|0
|9600
|0
|PIERONI Blake
|TOR
|49
|5600
|3400
|0
|0
|9000
|0
|McKEE Anton
|TOR
|46.5
|8400
|600
|0
|0
|9000
|0
|CARRARO Martina
|AQC
|61.5
|9000
|0
|0
|0
|9000
|0
|MOROZOV Vladimir
|TOK
|50
|7600
|1400
|0
|0
|9000
|0
|RAPSYS Danas
|ENS
|45
|8800
|0
|0
|0
|8800
|0
|MUREZ Andi
|LAC
|59
|4400
|4200
|0
|0
|8600
|0
|HASEGAWA Suzuka
|TOK
|55.5
|6800
|1200
|0
|0
|8000
|0
|ANDERSON Freya
|LON
|35.5
|4800
|3200
|0
|0
|8000
|0
|AUBOCK Felix
|NYB
|45.5
|7600
|200
|0
|0
|7800
|0
|KUSCH Marius
|LON
|45.5
|4000
|3800
|0
|0
|7800
|0
|HANSSON Louise
|TOR
|48
|4000
|3600
|0
|0
|7600
|0
|SMITH Rebecca
|TOR
|42
|4800
|2800
|0
|0
|7600
|0
|SURKOVA Arina
|NYB
|61
|6400
|1200
|0
|0
|7600
|0
|HANNIS Molly
|CAC
|38
|4000
|1200
|2400
|0
|7600
|0
|HEINTZ Philip
|AQC
|62.5
|7200
|200
|0
|0
|7400
|0
|BASSETO Guilherme
|IRO
|37.75
|4800
|1200
|1400
|0
|7400
|0
|LANZA Vini
|LON
|43
|4800
|2600
|0
|0
|7400
|0
|BRATTON Lisa
|TOR
|60.5
|6800
|400
|0
|0
|7200
|400
|CIEPLUCHA Tessa
|TOR
|45
|7200
|0
|0
|0
|7200
|0
|SILVA FRANCA Felipe
|LAC
|46
|4400
|2800
|0
|0
|7200
|0
|HENIQUE Melanie
|IRO
|32.25
|7200
|0
|0
|0
|7200
|0
|HOSSZU Katinka
|IRO
|56.5
|7200
|0
|0
|0
|7200
|0
|SANTOS Leonardo
|IRO
|46
|7200
|0
|0
|0
|7200
|0
|LAZOR Annie
|LON
|43.5
|5600
|600
|800
|0
|7000
|0
|SCHMITT Allison
|CAC
|30.5
|4000
|2800
|0
|0
|6800
|0
|BANIC Maddie
|ENS
|39
|4000
|2600
|0
|0
|6600
|0
|MATSUMOTO Katsuhiro
|TOK
|37
|6400
|200
|0
|0
|6600
|0
|HEEMSKERK Femke
|ENS
|33
|3200
|3200
|0
|0
|6400
|0
|CHIERIGHINI Marcelo
|AQC
|42.5
|1600
|4800
|0
|0
|6400
|0
|HVAS Tomoe
|LAC
|42.5
|6400
|0
|0
|0
|6400
|0
|GALAT Bethany
|DCT
|54.5
|6000
|400
|0
|0
|6400
|0
|VAZAIOS Andreas
|LON
|45
|6400
|0
|0
|0
|6400
|0
|CHIMROVA Svetlana
|NYB
|37.5
|5600
|600
|0
|0
|6200
|0
|HOPKIN Anna
|LON
|31.5
|1600
|4600
|0
|0
|6200
|0
|GEER Margo
|DCT
|46.5
|1200
|5000
|0
|0
|6200
|0
|KAPAS Boglarka
|NYB
|47
|6000
|0
|0
|0
|6000
|0
|DUMONT Valentine
|AQC
|51
|5200
|800
|0
|0
|6000
|0
|DAHLIA Kelsi
|CAC
|41
|3200
|2800
|0
|0
|6000
|0
|SANTOS Nicholas
|IRO
|44.5
|4800
|1200
|0
|0
|6000
|0
|DEVINE Abrahm
|DCT
|45
|6000
|0
|0
|0
|6000
|0
|PICKREM Sydney
|LON
|42
|6000
|0
|0
|0
|6000
|0
|QUAH Ting Wen
|DCT
|44.5
|1800
|4200
|0
|0
|6000
|0
|GROTHE Zane
|DCT
|35
|6000
|0
|0
|0
|6000
|0
|PRIGODA Kirill
|LON
|41
|5200
|600
|0
|0
|5800
|0
|KOZELSKY Lindsey
|DCT
|40.5
|2800
|1000
|2000
|0
|5800
|0
|de DEUS Leonardo
|AQC
|42.5
|5600
|0
|0
|0
|5600
|0
|KAWECKI Radoslaw
|CAC
|50.5
|5600
|0
|0
|0
|5600
|0
|LICON Will
|LAC
|47
|4400
|1200
|0
|0
|5600
|0
|HINDS Natalie
|CAC
|32.5
|800
|4800
|0
|0
|5600
|0
|RIVOLTA Matteo
|AQC
|49
|4000
|1400
|0
|0
|5400
|0
|ROMANCHUK Mykhailo
|AQC
|33
|5200
|0
|0
|0
|5200
|0
|FERREIRA Marco
|LAC
|30.5
|800
|4400
|0
|0
|5200
|0
|KOSEKI Yasuhiro
|TOK
|40
|4000
|1200
|0
|0
|5200
|0
|TCHORZ Alicja
|NYB
|35
|2800
|600
|1600
|0
|5000
|0
|ESCOBEDO Emily
|NYB
|35
|4800
|200
|0
|0
|5000
|0
|IMAI Runa
|TOK
|31.75
|4800
|200
|0
|0
|5000
|0
|TERAMURA Miho
|LON
|33.75
|3800
|1000
|200
|0
|5000
|0
|BROWN Erika
|CAC
|45
|1200
|3600
|0
|0
|4800
|0
|HAAS Townley
|CAC
|19.5
|2400
|2400
|0
|0
|4800
|0
|VERRASZTO David
|IRO
|38
|4800
|0
|0
|0
|4800
|0
|ANDISON Bailey
|DCT
|41
|4800
|0
|0
|0
|4800
|0
|HONDA Tomoru
|TOK
|32.5
|4800
|0
|0
|0
|4800
|0
|SMITH Leah
|TOK
|32.5
|4800
|0
|0
|0
|4800
|0
|DELOOF Ali
|LAC
|34.5
|3200
|1200
|0
|0
|4400
|0
|SELISKAR Andrew
|LAC
|32
|4000
|400
|0
|0
|4400
|0
|SCHEFFER Fernando
|LAC
|37
|4000
|400
|0
|0
|4400
|0
|HULKKO Ida
|IRO
|27.5
|4000
|400
|0
|0
|4400
|0
|ANDRUSENKO Veronika
|IRO
|30.5
|4400
|0
|0
|0
|4400
|0
|ORSI Marco
|IRO
|29
|3200
|1200
|0
|0
|4400
|0
|LIMA Felipe
|ENS
|29
|4000
|200
|0
|0
|4200
|0
|STEWART Coleman
|CAC
|29.5
|2800
|400
|800
|0
|4000
|0
|COPE Thomas
|DCT
|43.5
|4000
|0
|0
|0
|4000
|0
|NIKOLAEV Mark
|DCT
|33
|2000
|0
|2000
|0
|4000
|0
|DELOOF Catie
|TOK
|28.5
|1600
|2400
|0
|0
|4000
|0
|IGARASHI Chihiro
|TOK
|35.25
|4000
|0
|0
|0
|4000
|0
|STUPIN Max
|ENS
|26
|3600
|0
|0
|0
|3600
|0
|BILIS Simonas
|ENS
|20.5
|0
|3600
|0
|0
|3600
|0
|MAJCHRZAK Kacper
|CAC
|26.5
|800
|2800
|0
|0
|3600
|0
|WANG Eddie
|CAC
|26.5
|3600
|0
|0
|0
|3600
|0
|STJEPANOVIC Velimir
|DCT
|30
|3600
|0
|0
|0
|3600
|0
|MATSUI Kosuke
|TOK
|24.5
|2000
|600
|800
|0
|3400
|0
|JAKABOS Zsuzsanna
|ENS
|26.5
|3200
|0
|0
|0
|3200
|0
|SMITH Brendon
|NYB
|29
|3200
|0
|0
|0
|3200
|0
|CORREIA Breno
|AQC
|25
|2000
|1200
|0
|0
|3200
|0
|ALMEIDA Brandonn
|NYB
|13
|3200
|0
|0
|0
|3200
|0
|TETZLOFF Aly
|LAC
|27
|800
|2400
|0
|0
|3200
|0
|WILLMOTT Aimee
|LON
|25.5
|3200
|0
|0
|0
|3200
|0
|SHIRAI Rio
|TOK
|33
|2000
|1200
|0
|0
|3200
|0
|FESIKOV Sergey
|TOR
|31
|2000
|800
|0
|0
|2800
|0
|KISIL Yuri
|TOR
|13.5
|0
|2800
|0
|0
|2800
|0
|HEIDTMANN Jacob
|LAC
|21
|2800
|0
|0
|0
|2800
|0
|LOBANOVSZKIJ Maxim
|IRO
|27
|2400
|400
|0
|0
|2800
|0
|MIGNON Clement
|IRO
|20.5
|0
|2800
|0
|0
|2800
|0
|AOKI Reona
|TOK
|32.5
|1600
|400
|800
|0
|2800
|0
|DAVIES Georgia
|ENS
|26.5
|800
|200
|1600
|0
|2600
|0
|RENSHAW Molly
|NYB
|26
|2600
|0
|0
|0
|2600
|0
|BLUME Pernille
|ENS
|21
|0
|2600
|0
|0
|2600
|0
|EGOROVA Anna
|TOR
|20
|2400
|200
|0
|0
|2600
|0
|HOWARD Robert
|DCT
|14.5
|0
|2600
|0
|0
|2600
|0
|SPAJARI Pedro
|AQC
|13
|0
|2400
|0
|0
|2400
|0
|CIESLAK Marcin
|CAC
|25
|2400
|0
|0
|0
|2400
|0
|SMALL Meghan
|CAC
|29
|2400
|0
|0
|0
|2400
|0
|LITCHFIELD Max
|ENS
|18
|2400
|0
|0
|0
|2400
|0
|BECKMANN Emilie
|IRO
|20.5
|1600
|800
|0
|0
|2400
|0
|VEKOVISHCHEV Mikhail
|LON
|28.5
|800
|1600
|0
|0
|2400
|0
|LAUKKANEN Jenna
|IRO
|35
|2400
|0
|0
|0
|2400
|0
|de BOER Thom
|IRO
|25.5
|800
|1600
|0
|0
|2400
|0
|SCOZZOLI Fabio
|AQC
|42.5
|2000
|200
|0
|0
|2200
|0
|MEDEIROS Etiene
|AQC
|28.5
|1600
|200
|400
|0
|2200
|0
|MARSH Alyssa
|LAC
|21.5
|2000
|200
|0
|0
|2200
|0
|DAWSON Kathleen
|LON
|19.5
|2000
|200
|0
|0
|2200
|0
|O’CONNOR Siobhan-Marie
|LON
|27
|800
|1400
|0
|0
|2200
|0
|KUBOVA Simona
|TOK
|23.5
|1200
|1000
|0
|0
|2200
|0
|MELO Luiz Altamir
|AQC
|37
|2000
|0
|0
|0
|2000
|0
|KRASNYKH Alexander
|TOR
|17
|2000
|0
|0
|0
|2000
|0
|PERRY Kylee
|DCT
|10
|0
|2000
|0
|0
|2000
|0
|SAKAI Natsumi
|TOK
|35
|1200
|800
|0
|0
|2000
|0
|SATO Shoma
|TOK
|19.5
|2000
|0
|0
|0
|2000
|0
|POPRAWA Michal
|NYB
|23.5
|1600
|200
|0
|0
|1800
|0
|CASTIGLIONI Arianna
|AQC
|23
|1800
|0
|0
|0
|1800
|0
|PERSSON Erik
|TOR
|16.5
|1600
|0
|0
|0
|1600
|0
|SKIERKA Jakub
|NYB
|21
|1600
|0
|0
|0
|1600
|0
|MEYNEN Julie
|TOR
|11
|0
|1600
|0
|0
|1600
|0
|CONCEICAO Jhennifer
|TOR
|10
|1600
|0
|0
|0
|1600
|0
|CARTER Dylan
|LAC
|25
|400
|1200
|0
|0
|1600
|0
|ZEVINA Daria
|IRO
|21.5
|1600
|0
|0
|0
|1600
|0
|KLENZ Ramon
|IRO
|9.5
|1600
|0
|0
|0
|1600
|0
|ANDERSON Haley
|CAC
|7
|1600
|0
|0
|0
|1600
|0
|KOLESNIKOV Kliment
|ENS
|22.5
|400
|1000
|0
|0
|1400
|0
|ULYETT Jocelyn
|TOR
|21
|1200
|200
|0
|0
|1400
|0
|SHEVTSOV Sergey
|ENS
|14.5
|0
|1400
|0
|0
|1400
|0
|MUNOZ del CAMPO Lidon
|AQC
|24
|0
|1000
|400
|0
|1400
|0
|HAYDEN Brent
|TOR
|11
|0
|1400
|0
|0
|1400
|0
|CLARK Imogen
|ENS
|15
|800
|200
|400
|0
|1400
|0
|SANTOS Gabriel
|AQC
|11.5
|0
|1400
|0
|0
|1400
|0
|van ROON Valerie
|IRO
|15.5
|0
|1400
|0
|0
|1400
|0
|GREVERS Matt
|ENS
|23.25
|800
|400
|0
|0
|1200
|0
|ZIRK Kregor
|ENS
|19
|800
|400
|0
|0
|1200
|0
|CHADWICK Michael
|TOR
|21
|0
|1200
|0
|0
|1200
|0
|USTINOVA Daria S
|NYB
|27
|0
|1200
|0
|0
|1200
|0
|FISCH Claire
|TOR
|12
|0
|1200
|0
|0
|1200
|0
|TIMMERS Pieter
|NYB
|23.5
|0
|1200
|0
|0
|1200
|0
|APOSTALON Anika
|TOR
|12
|0
|1200
|0
|0
|1200
|0
|GASSON Helena
|LAC
|38
|1200
|0
|0
|0
|1200
|0
|JACKSON Tate
|CAC
|13
|0
|1200
|0
|0
|1200
|0
|GREENBANK Luke
|LON
|11
|1200
|0
|0
|0
|1200
|0
|PILHATSCH Caroline
|IRO
|13
|1200
|0
|0
|0
|1200
|0
|OLIVEIRA Larissa
|AQC
|24
|0
|1000
|0
|0
|1000
|0
|CHRISTOU Apostolos
|LAC
|19
|0
|1000
|0
|0
|1000
|0
|SANTANA Matheus
|DCT
|11
|0
|1000
|0
|0
|1000
|0
|PRATT Cole
|TOR
|18
|800
|0
|0
|0
|800
|0
|HARVEY Mary-Sophie
|ENS
|9.5
|800
|0
|0
|0
|800
|0
|BRO Signe
|NYB
|8
|0
|800
|0
|0
|800
|0
|WIERLING Damian
|NYB
|13.5
|0
|800
|0
|0
|800
|0
|LARSON Breeja
|ENS
|6.5
|0
|800
|0
|0
|800
|0
|GOVOROV Andriy
|TOR
|6.5
|800
|0
|0
|0
|800
|0
|McLAUGHLIN Katie
|LAC
|12.5
|0
|800
|0
|0
|800
|0
|SMITH Giles
|DCT
|7.5
|0
|800
|0
|0
|800
|0
|SANTI Fabio
|AQC
|3.5
|0
|800
|0
|0
|800
|0
|FINNERTY Ian
|DCT
|19
|0
|800
|0
|0
|800
|0
|DEMLER Kathrin
|DCT
|16
|800
|0
|0
|0
|800
|0
|LARGE Emily
|LON
|4.5
|800
|0
|0
|0
|800
|0
|KENNEDY Madison
|DCT
|17
|0
|800
|0
|0
|800
|0
|MIZUNUMA Naoki
|TOK
|28
|800
|0
|0
|0
|800
|0
|THORMEYER Markus
|TOK
|21
|800
|0
|0
|0
|800
|0
|SATO Aya
|TOK
|10.5
|0
|800
|0
|0
|800
|0
|BRUCE Tain
|AQC
|7.5
|800
|0
|0
|0
|800
|0
|RICHARDS Matthew
|NYB
|28
|400
|200
|0
|0
|600
|0
|NASRETDINOVA Rosalia
|DCT
|16
|400
|200
|0
|0
|600
|0
|HINDLEY Isabella
|IRO
|10.5
|0
|600
|0
|0
|600
|0
|McLAY Scott
|LON
|8
|0
|600
|0
|0
|600
|0
|AOKI Tomomi
|TOK
|8.5
|0
|600
|0
|0
|600
|0
|RULE Remedy
|DCT
|9.5
|0
|600
|0
|0
|600
|0
|KNOX Finlay
|TOR
|15
|400
|0
|0
|0
|400
|0
|VASEY Sarah
|NYB
|13.5
|0
|400
|0
|0
|400
|0
|TELEGDY Adam
|NYB
|17.5
|400
|0
|0
|0
|400
|0
|KESELY Ajna
|NYB
|15
|400
|0
|0
|0
|400
|0
|SWITKOWSKI Jan
|NYB
|8
|0
|400
|0
|0
|400
|0
|PRENOT Josh
|LAC
|23
|400
|0
|0
|0
|400
|0
|CORDES Kevin
|CAC
|8.5
|400
|0
|0
|0
|400
|0
|DRESSEL Sherridon
|CAC
|6.5
|0
|400
|0
|0
|400
|0
|CLAREBURT Lewis
|NYB
|13
|400
|0
|0
|0
|400
|0
|BENTZ Gunnar
|CAC
|9
|400
|0
|0
|0
|400
|0
|BAQLAH Khader
|CAC
|13
|0
|400
|0
|0
|400
|0
|WEST Harriet
|LON
|7
|0
|400
|0
|0
|400
|0
|GINGRICH Leah
|DCT
|8
|400
|0
|0
|0
|400
|0
|USTINOVA Daria K
|IRO
|9.5
|0
|400
|0
|0
|400
|0
|CHERUTI Meiron
|DCT
|13
|400
|0
|0
|0
|400
|0
|FRATUS Bruno
|TOK
|11.5
|400
|0
|0
|0
|400
|0
|PASYNKOV Daniil
|TOR
|7
|400
|0
|0
|0
|400
|0
|SHIOURA Shinri
|TOK
|10.5
|0
|400
|0
|0
|400
|0
|BARKSDALE Emma
|DCT
|20
|400
|0
|0
|0
|400
|0
|LOY Andrew
|DCT
|7
|0
|400
|0
|0
|400
|0
|GRASSI Santiago
|LAC
|4.5
|0
|400
|0
|0
|400
|0
|PROUD Ben
|ENS
|6.5
|0
|200
|0
|0
|200
|0
|KONOPKA REID Katrina
|AQC
|7
|0
|200
|0
|0
|200
|0
|STEWART Kendyl
|LAC
|16.5
|0
|200
|0
|0
|200
|0
|RASMUS Claire
|LAC
|2
|0
|200
|0
|0
|200
|0
|UGOLKOVA Maria
|IRO
|13.5
|0
|200
|0
|0
|200
|0
|QUINTERO Cristian
|TOK
|19.5
|0
|200
|0
|0
|200
|0
|OVERHOLT Emily
|TOR
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|GUNES Viktoriya
|ENS
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|LELLIOTT Jay
|TOR
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|HOPE Lucy
|ENS
|3.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|WHITTLE Jacob
|NYB
|2.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|GOLDING Chloe
|NYB
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|BURIAN Katalin
|AQC
|6.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|OTTESEN Jeanette
|NYB
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SEBASTIAN Julia
|LAC
|26
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SMITH Kierra
|LAC
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|WILBY James
|NYB
|8.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SZARANEK Mark
|CAC
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NEAL Lia
|CAC
|1.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|BURCHILL Veronica
|CAC
|5.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|van VLIET Tamara
|ENS
|0.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|BECKER Bowe
|CAC
|4.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SARGENT Makayla
|LAC
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|HARTING Zach
|DCT
|9.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SAHNOUNE Oussama
|IRO
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|GALYER Ali
|DCT
|-3.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|GREENSLADE Kathryn
|AQC
|-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOUMARKIN Yakov
|IRO
|16.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TUCKER Miranda
|DCT
|6.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MURDOCH Ross
|IRO
|6.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|LEVEAUX Amaury
|LON
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SAMY Mohamed
|DCT
|6.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PAPASTAMOS Apostolos
|AQC
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MACHEKIN Artyom
|IRO
|5.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|CLOGG Elliot
|LON
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|LUDLOW Danica
|IRO
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PERIBONIO Tomas
|CAC
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McHUGH Conner
|DCT
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|HIBBOTT Holly
|LON
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|DEAN Tom
|LON
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|GUY James
|LON
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|WADDELL Tevyn
|NYB
|6.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|DRAKOU Theodora
|AQC
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOURETSKI Sasha Alexandra
|AQC
|0.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|DARRAGH Mackenzie
|TOR
|-0.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SIDLAUSKAS Andrius
|ENS
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|VERRASZTO Evelyn
|AQC
|2.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|BLACK Haley
|AQC
|-5.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
PRIZE MONEY FORMAT
Athletes and relays earn money for top-4 finishes under the following system, which we’ve simplified below:
Prize Money Points
|1st place
|2nd place
|3rd place
|4th place
|Individual events
|6 points
|4 points
|2 points
|1 point
|Relay events (points distributed equally among team members)
|12 points
|8 points
|4 points
|2 points
|Skins race round 1
|6 points
|4 points
|2 points
|1 point
|Skins race round 2
|6 points
|4 points
|2 points
|1 point
|Skins race round 3
|12 points
|4 points
Event Earnings – Regular Season Matches
|1st place
|2nd place
|3rd place
|4th place
|Individual
|2400 USD
|1600 USD
|800 USD
|400 USD
|Full Relay
|4800 USD
|3200 USD
|1600 USD
|800 USD
|Skins Round 1
|2400 USD
|1600 USD
|800 USD
|400 USD
|Skins Round 2
|2400 USD
|1600 USD
|800 USD
|400 USD
|Skins Round 3
|4800 USD
|1600 USD
MVP Bonus in Regular Season Matches
- 1st: 10,000 USD
- 2nd 6,000 USD
- 3rd 4,000 USD
The ISL confirmed to SwimSwam that where relevant, Jackpot swims can also steal prize money.