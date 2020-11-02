2020 ISL Match 6 MVPs: Bonuses to Haughey, Manaudou, Szabo (Prize Money Table)

2020 International Swimming League – Match 6

Thank you to Barry Revzin for the analysis.

Energy Standard’s Siobhan Haughey topped the charts with the most MVP points scored on the weekend, 61.5. Her teammate Florent Manaudou and Aqua Centurions’ Szebasztian Szabo tied for second place with 58 points each. Haughey picked up a $10,000 bonus while Manaudou and Szabo each took home an extra $5,000, in addition to their racing winnings. Haughey and Manaudou cleared $20,000 over the two days. Szabo and fourth-place Kylie Masse of Toronto were the only other swimmers to earn more than $10,000.

Haughey swam only five events, including two relays for which she earned half as many points as in an individual race, but she won them all. Moreover, she Jackpotted an astounding 25.5 points, proving that one doesn’t need to swim in the skins race to finish the meet as MVP.

She opened with a 51.14 leadoff on Energy Standard’s women’s 400 free relay, breaking her own Asian record and moving to #6 on the all-time best performances list. Next came wins in the 400 free, 100 free, and 200 free, each with successively more Jackpot points (3, 6, and 15). She concluded the weekend with another relay win, this time on the mixed 4×100 free, where she split 51.18 on the third leg.

Haughey won $10,000 in prize money for her racing and another $10,000 for her MVP points, wrapping up the weekend with $20,000 in total earnings.

Siobhan Haughey Points Scored Women’s 4×100 Free 6 400 Free 12 100 Free 15 200 Free 24 Mixed 4×100 Free 4.5 Total MVP Points 61.5

Manaudou had some big swims of his own, beginning with the 50 free in which he Jackpotted 15 points. He then contributed to two Energy Standard relays: the winning men’s 400 medley relay and the 3rd-place men’s 400 free relay. He won the 100 IM and then finished by claiming victory in all three rounds of the 50 free skins races.

Manaudou earned the most money for racing, pocketing $16,400 for his five events. His $5,000 MVP bonus brought his Match 6 total winnings to $21,400.

Florent Manaudou Points Scored 50 Free 24 Men’s 4×100 Free 3 Men’s 4×100 Medley 5 100 IM 10 50 Free Skins 32 Total MVP Points 58*

* Note: for MVP calculations, the points scored in the Skins rounds are divided in half.

Szabo was a solid performer all weekend for Aqua Centurions. He won the 50 fly with a Jackpot of 15 points, came in 2nd in the 100 fly (behind Chad le Clos) and the 50 free (behind Manaudou), and contributed to the winning men’s 400 free relay and the 2nd-place men’s 400 medley relay. He was also runner-up to Manaudou in all three rounds of the 50 free skins races, finishing Match 6 with 58 points to tie with Manaudou for second place.

Szabo took home $12,800 for his racing and an MVP bonus of $5,000 for a total of $17,800.

Szebasztian Szabo Points Scored 100 Fly 7 50 Free 7 Men’s 4×100 Free 6 Men’s 4×100 Medley 3.5 50 Fly 24 50 Free Skins 21 Total MVP Points 58*

* Note: for MVP calculations, the points scored in the Skins rounds are divided in half.

Full Individual Awards Prize Money (USD) List – Match 6 – sorted by earnings:

Name Team Points Invid Relay Skins MVP Total Stolen MANAUDOU Florent ENS 58 5200 1600 9600 5000 21400 400 HAUGHEY Siobhan ENS 61.5 7600 2400 0 10000 20000 400 SZABO Szebasztian AQC 58 6000 2000 4800 5000 17800 400 MASSE Kylie TOR 57.5 6400 1200 10000 0 17600 400 SEEBOHM Emily ENS 33.5 2800 800 4800 0 8400 0 RYLOV Evgeny ENS 35.5 5600 2400 0 0 8000 0 le CLOS Chad ENS 39.5 5600 1600 0 0 7200 0 SHKURDAI Anastasiya ENS 41.5 6000 800 0 0 6800 0 WOG Kelsey TOR 37.5 5200 1200 0 0 6400 0 HEEMSKERK Femke ENS 33 3200 3200 0 0 6400 0 SHYMANOVICH Ilya ENS 32 5200 1200 0 0 6400 0 MIRESSI Alessandro AQC 27.5 2400 2400 1600 0 6400 0 WOOD Abbie NYB 36 5600 400 0 0 6000 0 PILATO Benedetta ENS 22.5 4800 800 0 0 5600 0 ANDREW Michael NYB 32 4400 0 800 0 5200 0 BANIC Maddie ENS 30 4000 1200 0 0 5200 0 RYAN Shane TOR 29 4800 400 0 0 5200 0 WASICK Kasia NYB 35.5 4400 400 0 0 4800 0 RAPSYS Danas ENS 24 4800 0 0 0 4800 0 CIEPLUCHA Tessa TOR 27 4400 0 0 0 4400 0 KAPAS Boglarka NYB 24 4400 0 0 0 4400 0 PIERONI Blake TOR 23 2400 2000 0 0 4400 0 BRATTON Lisa TOR 39.5 3600 400 0 0 4000 400 COLEMAN Michelle TOR 22.5 1200 2800 0 0 4000 0 MARTINENGHI Nicolo AQC 17.5 3200 800 0 0 4000 0 LITCHFIELD Joe NYB 24.5 3200 200 0 0 3400 0 HEINTZ Philip AQC 26.5 3200 0 0 0 3200 0 de DEUS Leonardo AQC 19 3200 0 0 0 3200 0 STUPIN Max ENS 18 3200 0 0 0 3200 0 AUBOCK Felix NYB 14 3200 0 0 0 3200 0 HANSSON Louise TOR 22 800 2000 0 0 2800 0 SMITH Rebecca TOR 18.5 1600 1200 0 0 2800 0 KOCH Marco NYB 26.5 2400 200 0 0 2600 0 DAVIES Georgia ENS 19.5 800 0 1600 0 2400 0 McKEE Anton TOR 18 2000 400 0 0 2400 0 SURKOVA Arina NYB 17.5 2000 400 0 0 2400 0 CHIERIGHINI Marcelo AQC 17 800 1600 0 0 2400 0 TCHORZ Alicja NYB 16.5 2000 400 0 0 2400 0 CARRARO Martina AQC 17.5 2200 0 0 0 2200 0 JAKABOS Zsuzsanna ENS 16 2000 0 0 0 2000 0 RIVOLTA Matteo AQC 14.5 1200 800 0 0 2000 0 CHIMROVA Svetlana NYB 14 1600 400 0 0 2000 0 LIMA Felipe ENS 13.5 1600 0 0 0 1600 0 ESCOBEDO Emily NYB 11 1600 0 0 0 1600 0 BILIS Simonas ENS 10.5 0 1600 0 0 1600 0 KISIL Yuri TOR 7 0 1600 0 0 1600 0 ALMEIDA Brandonn NYB 6.5 1600 0 0 0 1600 0 FESIKOV Sergey TOR 15.5 800 600 0 0 1400 0 RENSHAW Molly NYB 15 1400 0 0 0 1400 0 BLUME Pernille ENS 10 0 1200 0 0 1200 0 ROMANCHUK Mykhailo AQC 10 1200 0 0 0 1200 0 FISCH Claire TOR 8.5 0 1200 0 0 1200 0 SPAJARI Pedro AQC 7 0 1200 0 0 1200 0 GREVERS Matt ENS 13 800 200 0 0 1000 0 POPRAWA Michal NYB 12.5 800 200 0 0 1000 0 ZIRK Kregor ENS 12.5 800 200 0 0 1000 0 EGOROVA Anna TOR 8.5 800 200 0 0 1000 0 HAYDEN Brent TOR 6 0 1000 0 0 1000 0 PRATT Cole TOR 17.5 800 0 0 0 800 0 HARVEY Mary-Sophie ENS 10.5 800 0 0 0 800 0 CHADWICK Michael TOR 10.5 0 800 0 0 800 0 CASTIGLIONI Arianna AQC 9.5 800 0 0 0 800 0 PERSSON Erik TOR 7 800 0 0 0 800 0 MEYNEN Julie TOR 3.5 0 800 0 0 800 0 KOLESNIKOV Kliment ENS 15 400 200 0 0 600 0 ULYETT Jocelyn TOR 9.5 400 200 0 0 600 0 USTINOVA Daria S NYB 10 0 400 0 0 400 0 KNOX Finlay TOR 9.5 400 0 0 0 400 0 MEDEIROS Etiene AQC 9 0 0 400 0 400 0 KRASNYKH Alexander TOR 8 400 0 0 0 400 0 VASEY Sarah NYB 7 0 400 0 0 400 0 SHEVTSOV Sergey ENS 6.5 0 400 0 0 400 0 CORREIA Breno AQC 6.5 400 0 0 0 400 0 MUNOZ del CAMPO Lidon AQC 6 0 400 0 0 400 0 OLIVEIRA Larissa AQC 5.5 0 400 0 0 400 0 SKIERKA Jakub NYB 5 400 0 0 0 400 0 APOSTALON Anika TOR 5 0 400 0 0 400 0 CLARK Imogen ENS 5 400 0 0 0 400 0 KESELY Ajna NYB 4 400 0 0 0 400 0 BRO Signe NYB 3.5 0 400 0 0 400 0 TIMMERS Pieter NYB 8 0 200 0 0 200 0 PROUD Ben ENS 4.5 0 200 0 0 200 0 SCOZZOLI Fabio AQC 9 0 0 0 0 0 0 MELO Luiz Altamir AQC 8.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 OVERHOLT Emily TOR 7 0 0 0 0 0 0 TELEGDY Adam NYB 6.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 SMITH Brendon NYB 6.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 DUMONT Valentine AQC 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 LELLIOTT Jay TOR 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 GUNES Viktoriya ENS 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 HOPE Lucy ENS 3.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 RICHARDS Matthew NYB 3.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 WIERLING Damian NYB 3.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 LARSON Breeja ENS 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 CONCEICAO Jhennifer TOR 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 WHITTLE Jacob NYB 2.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 SANTOS Gabriel AQC 2.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 BURIAN Katalin AQC 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 GOLDING Chloe NYB 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 KONOPKA REID Katrina AQC 0.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 GOVOROV Andriy TOR 0.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 SANTI Fabio AQC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 WILBY James NYB 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 DARRAGH Mackenzie TOR -0.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 WADDELL Tevyn NYB -0.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 DRAKOU Theodora AQC -0.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOURETSKI Sasha Alexandra AQC -0.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 SIDLAUSKAS Andrius ENS -1 0 0 0 0 0 0 BRUCE Tain AQC -1.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 VERRASZTO Evelyn AQC -2 0 0 0 0 0 0 BLACK Haley AQC -2.5 0 0 0 0 0 0

Season MVP Standings – Top 20 Through Match 6

Name Club M1 M2 M3 M4 M5 M6 Total GASTALDELLO Beryl LAC 38.5 78 54.5 171 MURPHY Ryan LAC 74.5 60.5 33 168 SZABO Szebasztian AQC 49.5 36 58 143.5 SHIELDS Tom LAC 40 36.5 62.5 139 KING Lilly CAC 87.5 41.5 129 DRESSEL Caeleb CAC 52.5 75 127.5 SMOLIGA Olivia CAC 56 60 116 HAUGHEY Siobhan ENS 38 61.5 99.5 KOCH Marco NYB 27 45 26.5 98.5 APPLE Zach DCT 34.5 32 26.5 93 KROMOWIDJOJO Ranomi IRO 57 35.5 92.5 SAKCI Emre IRO 24 66.5 90.5 MASSE Kylie TOR 30.5 57.5 88 MANAUDOU Florent ENS 29.5 58 87.5 WOOD Abbie NYB 21.5 29 36 86.5 ANDREW Michael NYB 18 34.5 32 84.5 TOUSSAINT Kira LON 47.5 36 83.5 WEITZEIL Abbey LAC 16.5 40.5 26 83 GORBENKO Anastasia LAC 20 28.5 29.75 78.25 LITCHFIELD Joe NYB 21 32.5 24.5 78

Season Earnings – Through Match 6

Name Team Points Invid Relay Skins MVP Total Stolen MURPHY Ryan LAC 168 18000 3800 23600 12000 57400 5200 GASTALDELLO Beryl LAC 170 26400 4800 7200 16000 54400 400 SHIELDS Tom LAC 139 17200 6800 8800 10000 42800 0 KING Lilly CAC 129 14800 2400 11600 10000 38800 2400 DRESSEL Caeleb CAC 127.5 21600 2800 4000 10000 38400 0 SZABO Szebasztian AQC 143.5 17200 4600 4800 9000 35600 400 SMOLIGA Olivia CAC 116 11000 4800 9600 4000 29400 400 HAUGHEY Siobhan ENS 99.5 13200 4800 0 10000 28000 400 MANAUDOU Florent ENS 87.5 10800 2400 9600 5000 27800 400 ATKINSON Alia LON 72.5 11200 2400 9600 4000 27200 0 SAKCI Emre IRO 90.5 8400 2000 9600 6000 26000 400 KROMOWIDJOJO Ranomi IRO 91.5 14000 1000 800 10000 25800 400 MASSE Kylie TOR 88 10800 2000 10000 0 22800 400 WEITZEIL Abbey LAC 82 5200 5600 6000 4000 20800 400 DIENER Christian LON 65.75 6000 600 7000 6000 19600 0 SJOSTROM Sarah ENS 66.5 12000 3200 0 4000 19200 0 GUIDO Guilherme LON 66.5 8800 2000 6400 0 17200 0 APPLE Zach DCT 93 12000 5000 0 0 17000 0 TOUSSAINT Kira LON 83.5 11200 2400 3200 0 16800 0 KAMENEVA Maria LON 72 4800 4000 7200 0 16000 0 WOOD Abbie NYB 86.5 14800 1000 0 0 15800 0 MIRESSI Alessandro AQC 75 6800 6600 1600 0 15000 0 GORBENKO Anastasia LAC 77.25 8400 3200 3400 0 15000 0 MACK Linnea DCT 64.5 4800 1800 7600 0 14200 0 KAWAMOTO Takeshi TOK 62 6800 1200 6200 0 14200 0 WATTEL Marie LON 77.5 8400 5600 0 0 14000 0 FLICKINGER Hali CAC 76 13600 0 0 0 13600 0 SEEBOHM Emily ENS 64.5 6800 1600 4800 0 13200 0 KOCH Marco NYB 98.5 11600 400 1200 0 13200 1200 SHYMANOVICH Ilya ENS 72.5 10800 2000 0 0 12800 0 MARGALIS Melanie CAC 76 12800 0 0 0 12800 0 le CLOS Chad ENS 68 8000 4400 0 0 12400 0 NELSON Beata CAC 63 7600 1200 3600 0 12400 0 ANDREW Michael NYB 84.5 8800 200 2800 0 11800 0 WOG Kelsey TOR 67.5 9600 2000 0 0 11600 0 MARTINENGHI Nicolo AQC 60 9600 2000 0 0 11600 0 ROONEY Maxime LAC 65.25 1600 8000 2000 0 11600 0 BILQUIST Amy DCT 68.75 9200 2400 0 0 11600 0 PEATY Adam LON 52 9600 2000 0 0 11600 0 RYAN Shane TOR 55.5 8400 600 2400 0 11400 0 IRIE Ryosuke TOK 48.25 6400 1200 3800 0 11400 0 PILATO Benedetta ENS 43 8000 800 2400 0 11200 0 SCOTT Duncan LON 61.5 7200 3800 0 0 11000 0 PEBLEY Jacob DCT 61.5 6800 3800 0 0 10600 0 RYLOV Evgeny ENS 54.75 7200 3200 0 0 10400 0 GKOLOMEEV Kristian LAC 51.5 4400 6000 0 0 10400 0 OHASHI Yui TOK 63.5 10400 0 0 0 10400 0 WASICK Kasia NYB 71 8800 1200 0 0 10000 0 COLEMAN Michelle TOR 50 2400 4400 3200 0 10000 0 RESS Justin CAC 47.5 7200 1200 1600 0 10000 0 SHKURDAI Anastasiya ENS 57 8000 1600 0 0 9600 0 LITCHFIELD Joe NYB 78 8800 400 400 0 9600 0 SHIMIZU Sakiko TOK 43 9600 0 0 0 9600 0 HAGINO Kosuke TOK 48.5 9600 0 0 0 9600 0 PIERONI Blake TOR 49 5600 3400 0 0 9000 0 McKEE Anton TOR 46.5 8400 600 0 0 9000 0 CARRARO Martina AQC 61.5 9000 0 0 0 9000 0 MOROZOV Vladimir TOK 50 7600 1400 0 0 9000 0 RAPSYS Danas ENS 45 8800 0 0 0 8800 0 MUREZ Andi LAC 59 4400 4200 0 0 8600 0 HASEGAWA Suzuka TOK 55.5 6800 1200 0 0 8000 0 ANDERSON Freya LON 35.5 4800 3200 0 0 8000 0 AUBOCK Felix NYB 45.5 7600 200 0 0 7800 0 KUSCH Marius LON 45.5 4000 3800 0 0 7800 0 HANSSON Louise TOR 48 4000 3600 0 0 7600 0 SMITH Rebecca TOR 42 4800 2800 0 0 7600 0 SURKOVA Arina NYB 61 6400 1200 0 0 7600 0 HANNIS Molly CAC 38 4000 1200 2400 0 7600 0 HEINTZ Philip AQC 62.5 7200 200 0 0 7400 0 BASSETO Guilherme IRO 37.75 4800 1200 1400 0 7400 0 LANZA Vini LON 43 4800 2600 0 0 7400 0 BRATTON Lisa TOR 60.5 6800 400 0 0 7200 400 CIEPLUCHA Tessa TOR 45 7200 0 0 0 7200 0 SILVA FRANCA Felipe LAC 46 4400 2800 0 0 7200 0 HENIQUE Melanie IRO 32.25 7200 0 0 0 7200 0 HOSSZU Katinka IRO 56.5 7200 0 0 0 7200 0 SANTOS Leonardo IRO 46 7200 0 0 0 7200 0 LAZOR Annie LON 43.5 5600 600 800 0 7000 0 SCHMITT Allison CAC 30.5 4000 2800 0 0 6800 0 BANIC Maddie ENS 39 4000 2600 0 0 6600 0 MATSUMOTO Katsuhiro TOK 37 6400 200 0 0 6600 0 HEEMSKERK Femke ENS 33 3200 3200 0 0 6400 0 CHIERIGHINI Marcelo AQC 42.5 1600 4800 0 0 6400 0 HVAS Tomoe LAC 42.5 6400 0 0 0 6400 0 GALAT Bethany DCT 54.5 6000 400 0 0 6400 0 VAZAIOS Andreas LON 45 6400 0 0 0 6400 0 CHIMROVA Svetlana NYB 37.5 5600 600 0 0 6200 0 HOPKIN Anna LON 31.5 1600 4600 0 0 6200 0 GEER Margo DCT 46.5 1200 5000 0 0 6200 0 KAPAS Boglarka NYB 47 6000 0 0 0 6000 0 DUMONT Valentine AQC 51 5200 800 0 0 6000 0 DAHLIA Kelsi CAC 41 3200 2800 0 0 6000 0 SANTOS Nicholas IRO 44.5 4800 1200 0 0 6000 0 DEVINE Abrahm DCT 45 6000 0 0 0 6000 0 PICKREM Sydney LON 42 6000 0 0 0 6000 0 QUAH Ting Wen DCT 44.5 1800 4200 0 0 6000 0 GROTHE Zane DCT 35 6000 0 0 0 6000 0 PRIGODA Kirill LON 41 5200 600 0 0 5800 0 KOZELSKY Lindsey DCT 40.5 2800 1000 2000 0 5800 0 de DEUS Leonardo AQC 42.5 5600 0 0 0 5600 0 KAWECKI Radoslaw CAC 50.5 5600 0 0 0 5600 0 LICON Will LAC 47 4400 1200 0 0 5600 0 HINDS Natalie CAC 32.5 800 4800 0 0 5600 0 RIVOLTA Matteo AQC 49 4000 1400 0 0 5400 0 ROMANCHUK Mykhailo AQC 33 5200 0 0 0 5200 0 FERREIRA Marco LAC 30.5 800 4400 0 0 5200 0 KOSEKI Yasuhiro TOK 40 4000 1200 0 0 5200 0 TCHORZ Alicja NYB 35 2800 600 1600 0 5000 0 ESCOBEDO Emily NYB 35 4800 200 0 0 5000 0 IMAI Runa TOK 31.75 4800 200 0 0 5000 0 TERAMURA Miho LON 33.75 3800 1000 200 0 5000 0 BROWN Erika CAC 45 1200 3600 0 0 4800 0 HAAS Townley CAC 19.5 2400 2400 0 0 4800 0 VERRASZTO David IRO 38 4800 0 0 0 4800 0 ANDISON Bailey DCT 41 4800 0 0 0 4800 0 HONDA Tomoru TOK 32.5 4800 0 0 0 4800 0 SMITH Leah TOK 32.5 4800 0 0 0 4800 0 DELOOF Ali LAC 34.5 3200 1200 0 0 4400 0 SELISKAR Andrew LAC 32 4000 400 0 0 4400 0 SCHEFFER Fernando LAC 37 4000 400 0 0 4400 0 HULKKO Ida IRO 27.5 4000 400 0 0 4400 0 ANDRUSENKO Veronika IRO 30.5 4400 0 0 0 4400 0 ORSI Marco IRO 29 3200 1200 0 0 4400 0 LIMA Felipe ENS 29 4000 200 0 0 4200 0 STEWART Coleman CAC 29.5 2800 400 800 0 4000 0 COPE Thomas DCT 43.5 4000 0 0 0 4000 0 NIKOLAEV Mark DCT 33 2000 0 2000 0 4000 0 DELOOF Catie TOK 28.5 1600 2400 0 0 4000 0 IGARASHI Chihiro TOK 35.25 4000 0 0 0 4000 0 STUPIN Max ENS 26 3600 0 0 0 3600 0 BILIS Simonas ENS 20.5 0 3600 0 0 3600 0 MAJCHRZAK Kacper CAC 26.5 800 2800 0 0 3600 0 WANG Eddie CAC 26.5 3600 0 0 0 3600 0 STJEPANOVIC Velimir DCT 30 3600 0 0 0 3600 0 MATSUI Kosuke TOK 24.5 2000 600 800 0 3400 0 JAKABOS Zsuzsanna ENS 26.5 3200 0 0 0 3200 0 SMITH Brendon NYB 29 3200 0 0 0 3200 0 CORREIA Breno AQC 25 2000 1200 0 0 3200 0 ALMEIDA Brandonn NYB 13 3200 0 0 0 3200 0 TETZLOFF Aly LAC 27 800 2400 0 0 3200 0 WILLMOTT Aimee LON 25.5 3200 0 0 0 3200 0 SHIRAI Rio TOK 33 2000 1200 0 0 3200 0 FESIKOV Sergey TOR 31 2000 800 0 0 2800 0 KISIL Yuri TOR 13.5 0 2800 0 0 2800 0 HEIDTMANN Jacob LAC 21 2800 0 0 0 2800 0 LOBANOVSZKIJ Maxim IRO 27 2400 400 0 0 2800 0 MIGNON Clement IRO 20.5 0 2800 0 0 2800 0 AOKI Reona TOK 32.5 1600 400 800 0 2800 0 DAVIES Georgia ENS 26.5 800 200 1600 0 2600 0 RENSHAW Molly NYB 26 2600 0 0 0 2600 0 BLUME Pernille ENS 21 0 2600 0 0 2600 0 EGOROVA Anna TOR 20 2400 200 0 0 2600 0 HOWARD Robert DCT 14.5 0 2600 0 0 2600 0 SPAJARI Pedro AQC 13 0 2400 0 0 2400 0 CIESLAK Marcin CAC 25 2400 0 0 0 2400 0 SMALL Meghan CAC 29 2400 0 0 0 2400 0 LITCHFIELD Max ENS 18 2400 0 0 0 2400 0 BECKMANN Emilie IRO 20.5 1600 800 0 0 2400 0 VEKOVISHCHEV Mikhail LON 28.5 800 1600 0 0 2400 0 LAUKKANEN Jenna IRO 35 2400 0 0 0 2400 0 de BOER Thom IRO 25.5 800 1600 0 0 2400 0 SCOZZOLI Fabio AQC 42.5 2000 200 0 0 2200 0 MEDEIROS Etiene AQC 28.5 1600 200 400 0 2200 0 MARSH Alyssa LAC 21.5 2000 200 0 0 2200 0 DAWSON Kathleen LON 19.5 2000 200 0 0 2200 0 O’CONNOR Siobhan-Marie LON 27 800 1400 0 0 2200 0 KUBOVA Simona TOK 23.5 1200 1000 0 0 2200 0 MELO Luiz Altamir AQC 37 2000 0 0 0 2000 0 KRASNYKH Alexander TOR 17 2000 0 0 0 2000 0 PERRY Kylee DCT 10 0 2000 0 0 2000 0 SAKAI Natsumi TOK 35 1200 800 0 0 2000 0 SATO Shoma TOK 19.5 2000 0 0 0 2000 0 POPRAWA Michal NYB 23.5 1600 200 0 0 1800 0 CASTIGLIONI Arianna AQC 23 1800 0 0 0 1800 0 PERSSON Erik TOR 16.5 1600 0 0 0 1600 0 SKIERKA Jakub NYB 21 1600 0 0 0 1600 0 MEYNEN Julie TOR 11 0 1600 0 0 1600 0 CONCEICAO Jhennifer TOR 10 1600 0 0 0 1600 0 CARTER Dylan LAC 25 400 1200 0 0 1600 0 ZEVINA Daria IRO 21.5 1600 0 0 0 1600 0 KLENZ Ramon IRO 9.5 1600 0 0 0 1600 0 ANDERSON Haley CAC 7 1600 0 0 0 1600 0 KOLESNIKOV Kliment ENS 22.5 400 1000 0 0 1400 0 ULYETT Jocelyn TOR 21 1200 200 0 0 1400 0 SHEVTSOV Sergey ENS 14.5 0 1400 0 0 1400 0 MUNOZ del CAMPO Lidon AQC 24 0 1000 400 0 1400 0 HAYDEN Brent TOR 11 0 1400 0 0 1400 0 CLARK Imogen ENS 15 800 200 400 0 1400 0 SANTOS Gabriel AQC 11.5 0 1400 0 0 1400 0 van ROON Valerie IRO 15.5 0 1400 0 0 1400 0 GREVERS Matt ENS 23.25 800 400 0 0 1200 0 ZIRK Kregor ENS 19 800 400 0 0 1200 0 CHADWICK Michael TOR 21 0 1200 0 0 1200 0 USTINOVA Daria S NYB 27 0 1200 0 0 1200 0 FISCH Claire TOR 12 0 1200 0 0 1200 0 TIMMERS Pieter NYB 23.5 0 1200 0 0 1200 0 APOSTALON Anika TOR 12 0 1200 0 0 1200 0 GASSON Helena LAC 38 1200 0 0 0 1200 0 JACKSON Tate CAC 13 0 1200 0 0 1200 0 GREENBANK Luke LON 11 1200 0 0 0 1200 0 PILHATSCH Caroline IRO 13 1200 0 0 0 1200 0 OLIVEIRA Larissa AQC 24 0 1000 0 0 1000 0 CHRISTOU Apostolos LAC 19 0 1000 0 0 1000 0 SANTANA Matheus DCT 11 0 1000 0 0 1000 0 PRATT Cole TOR 18 800 0 0 0 800 0 HARVEY Mary-Sophie ENS 9.5 800 0 0 0 800 0 BRO Signe NYB 8 0 800 0 0 800 0 WIERLING Damian NYB 13.5 0 800 0 0 800 0 LARSON Breeja ENS 6.5 0 800 0 0 800 0 GOVOROV Andriy TOR 6.5 800 0 0 0 800 0 McLAUGHLIN Katie LAC 12.5 0 800 0 0 800 0 SMITH Giles DCT 7.5 0 800 0 0 800 0 SANTI Fabio AQC 3.5 0 800 0 0 800 0 FINNERTY Ian DCT 19 0 800 0 0 800 0 DEMLER Kathrin DCT 16 800 0 0 0 800 0 LARGE Emily LON 4.5 800 0 0 0 800 0 KENNEDY Madison DCT 17 0 800 0 0 800 0 MIZUNUMA Naoki TOK 28 800 0 0 0 800 0 THORMEYER Markus TOK 21 800 0 0 0 800 0 SATO Aya TOK 10.5 0 800 0 0 800 0 BRUCE Tain AQC 7.5 800 0 0 0 800 0 RICHARDS Matthew NYB 28 400 200 0 0 600 0 NASRETDINOVA Rosalia DCT 16 400 200 0 0 600 0 HINDLEY Isabella IRO 10.5 0 600 0 0 600 0 McLAY Scott LON 8 0 600 0 0 600 0 AOKI Tomomi TOK 8.5 0 600 0 0 600 0 RULE Remedy DCT 9.5 0 600 0 0 600 0 KNOX Finlay TOR 15 400 0 0 0 400 0 VASEY Sarah NYB 13.5 0 400 0 0 400 0 TELEGDY Adam NYB 17.5 400 0 0 0 400 0 KESELY Ajna NYB 15 400 0 0 0 400 0 SWITKOWSKI Jan NYB 8 0 400 0 0 400 0 PRENOT Josh LAC 23 400 0 0 0 400 0 CORDES Kevin CAC 8.5 400 0 0 0 400 0 DRESSEL Sherridon CAC 6.5 0 400 0 0 400 0 CLAREBURT Lewis NYB 13 400 0 0 0 400 0 BENTZ Gunnar CAC 9 400 0 0 0 400 0 BAQLAH Khader CAC 13 0 400 0 0 400 0 WEST Harriet LON 7 0 400 0 0 400 0 GINGRICH Leah DCT 8 400 0 0 0 400 0 USTINOVA Daria K IRO 9.5 0 400 0 0 400 0 CHERUTI Meiron DCT 13 400 0 0 0 400 0 FRATUS Bruno TOK 11.5 400 0 0 0 400 0 PASYNKOV Daniil TOR 7 400 0 0 0 400 0 SHIOURA Shinri TOK 10.5 0 400 0 0 400 0 BARKSDALE Emma DCT 20 400 0 0 0 400 0 LOY Andrew DCT 7 0 400 0 0 400 0 GRASSI Santiago LAC 4.5 0 400 0 0 400 0 PROUD Ben ENS 6.5 0 200 0 0 200 0 KONOPKA REID Katrina AQC 7 0 200 0 0 200 0 STEWART Kendyl LAC 16.5 0 200 0 0 200 0 RASMUS Claire LAC 2 0 200 0 0 200 0 UGOLKOVA Maria IRO 13.5 0 200 0 0 200 0 QUINTERO Cristian TOK 19.5 0 200 0 0 200 0 OVERHOLT Emily TOR 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 GUNES Viktoriya ENS 8 0 0 0 0 0 0 LELLIOTT Jay TOR 9 0 0 0 0 0 0 HOPE Lucy ENS 3.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 WHITTLE Jacob NYB 2.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 GOLDING Chloe NYB 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 BURIAN Katalin AQC 6.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 OTTESEN Jeanette NYB 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 SEBASTIAN Julia LAC 26 0 0 0 0 0 0 SMITH Kierra LAC 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 WILBY James NYB 8.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 SZARANEK Mark CAC 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 NEAL Lia CAC 1.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 BURCHILL Veronica CAC 5.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 van VLIET Tamara ENS 0.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 BECKER Bowe CAC 4.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 SARGENT Makayla LAC 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 HARTING Zach DCT 9.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 SAHNOUNE Oussama IRO 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 GALYER Ali DCT -3.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 GREENSLADE Kathryn AQC -3 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOUMARKIN Yakov IRO 16.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 TUCKER Miranda DCT 6.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 MURDOCH Ross IRO 6.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 LEVEAUX Amaury LON 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 SAMY Mohamed DCT 6.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 PAPASTAMOS Apostolos AQC -2 0 0 0 0 0 0 MACHEKIN Artyom IRO 5.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 CLOGG Elliot LON 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 LUDLOW Danica IRO 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 PERIBONIO Tomas CAC 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 McHUGH Conner DCT 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 HIBBOTT Holly LON 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 DEAN Tom LON 8 0 0 0 0 0 0 GUY James LON 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 WADDELL Tevyn NYB 6.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 DRAKOU Theodora AQC 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOURETSKI Sasha Alexandra AQC 0.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 DARRAGH Mackenzie TOR -0.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 SIDLAUSKAS Andrius ENS -1 0 0 0 0 0 0 VERRASZTO Evelyn AQC 2.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 BLACK Haley AQC -5.5 0 0 0 0 0 0

PRIZE MONEY FORMAT

Athletes and relays earn money for top-4 finishes under the following system, which we’ve simplified below:

Prize Money Points

1st place 2nd place 3rd place 4th place Individual events 6 points 4 points 2 points 1 point Relay events (points distributed equally among team members) 12 points 8 points 4 points 2 points Skins race round 1 6 points 4 points 2 points 1 point Skins race round 2 6 points 4 points 2 points 1 point Skins race round 3 12 points 4 points

Event Earnings – Regular Season Matches

1st place 2nd place 3rd place 4th place Individual 2400 USD 1600 USD 800 USD 400 USD Full Relay 4800 USD 3200 USD 1600 USD 800 USD Skins Round 1 2400 USD 1600 USD 800 USD 400 USD Skins Round 2 2400 USD 1600 USD 800 USD 400 USD Skins Round 3 4800 USD 1600 USD

MVP Bonus in Regular Season Matches

1st: 10,000 USD

2nd 6,000 USD

3rd 4,000 USD

The ISL confirmed to SwimSwam that where relevant, Jackpot swims can also steal prize money.