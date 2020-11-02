Lisa Bratton on Training with Kylie Masse on Toronto Titans (Video)

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – MATCH 6

Reported by James Sutherland.

WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE

The Toronto Titans take full advantage in one of their better events, going 1-2 after a couple of massive swims from Lisa Bratton and Kylie Masse. Bratton’s 2:00.99 overtakes Amy Bilquist (2:01.29) for the fastest swim of the season.

Post-race, Bratton mentions how she really attacked the second 50 knowing she’d be able to bring it home strong.

With five swimmers jackpotted, Bratton scores 24, and the two Titans combine for 31 points to take the match lead by seven points. Emily Seebohm was the only other swimmer to put points on the board, lowering her season-best by six-tenths.