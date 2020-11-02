Energy Standard Move Up 3 Spots In Overall ISL Rankings After Match #6

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – MATCH 6

Despite the ISL season 1 MVP Sarah Sjostrom sitting out this match #6 due to an injury, Energy Standard’s stable is so deep that the squad easily took the match, amassing 609 points in the process.

Due to key assets to the tune of Anastasiya Shkurdai, Florent Manaudou, Chad Le Clos, Siobhan Haughey, Evgeny Rylov, Ilya Shymanovich, Benedetta Pilato and more, the next closest team of the Toronto Titans came in as the runner-up over 150 points behind.

NY Breakers hit a point total of 354.5 to place 3rd, while the Aqua Centurions suffered defeat by finishing last with 290.5 points in total.

Looking at the bigger picture, LA Current remains atop the overall club standings, although they have raced in 3 matches as opposed to just the 2 matches in which Energy Standard has appeared. The NY Breakers, DC Trident and Aqua Centurions have also raced on 3 occasions, with the clubs situated 6th, 9th, and 10th, respectively against all other teams who have raced the same or less.

This upcoming week 4 of the ISL season 2 calls back all teams but the Aqua Centurions from match #6, with the specific battles detailed below.

HOW STANDINGS WORK

In the regular championship season, clubs earn points from participating in matches according to the following principle:

1st place – 4 points

2nd place – 3 points

3rd place – 2 points

4th place – 1 point

At the conclusion of the ten regular-season championship matches, the top 8 teams will advance to the semifinals. From there, the top 4 teams will advance to the final where the winner of the 2020 ISL season will be determined. (Unlike in individual races, there are no team jackpot points; a team won’t gain extra points for winning a match by a huge margin.)

One change from last year’s ISL is that there are no divisions by continent (that we know of). Last year those continental divisions allowed the top 2 American teams and top 2 European teams to move onto the semifinals. This means that this season the top 8 teams overall, regardless of continent, will move onto the semifinals. A second change from last year is the addition of 2 new ISL teams, bringing the total number of competing teams to 10.