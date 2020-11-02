BSN Sports Free Webinar: The Fundamentals of Sprinting With Cullen Jones

BSN SPORTS is excited to announce another amazing FREE Webinar on Tuesday, November 10th at 2-3DM EDT. It’s being hosted by the Cullen Jones, 2x Olympian and four-time Olympic medalist. Cullen is now the Philanthropic Sales Manager for Speedo, and has partnered with BSN SPORTS to be able to offer a one-of-a-kind webinar opportunity to learn from one of the most impactful people in the sport of swimming.

Cullen will share his expertise and present on the topic of “The Fundamentals of Sprinting.” During his career, Cullen broke the 50-freestlye American record and 400-freestyle relay world records, won Olympic gold and silver medals, and set the standard in American Sprinting. He will be sharing some of his favorite techniques and drills that helped him achieve such heights during his career.

We are so excited to be able to offer this webinar completely free of charge. Don’t miss out on this opportunity! Link to register below.

We offer free certificates of attendance for coaches who attend and you can request that here –www.bsnsports.com/ib/attendance.

Date: Tuesday, November 10th

Time: 2-3PM EDT

Link to Register: https://www.bsnsports.com/ib/cullenjones/

