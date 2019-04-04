2019 YNats Day 4 Prelims: Burns/Fallon to Face-Off in 200 IM Final

2019 YMCA SHORT COURSE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tonight, YMCA record-holders Matt Fallon (Somerset Valley YMCA) and Brendan Burns (Upper Main Line YMCA) will clash head-to-head in the 200 IM final. Fallon has walked away with easy wins in the 200 breast and 400 IM, swimming #2 times in the 15-16 age group for both events. Burns won the 100 fly and 200 free thus far, setting YMCA meet records in both.

Fallon is the second seed in the event with a 1:50.37, Burns is the fourth seed with a 1:50.46. The meet record in this event currently stands 1:45.76, but with the meet Burns and Fallon have been having, another record could be in jeopardy.

Leading the seeds tonight is Sam Wesley of Ridley Area YMCA with a 1:49.84, who can easily sneak into the battle. Last year, Wesley placed 20th in this event nearly 4 seconds slower than his morning prelims time.

Aiming to defend his 2018 500 free title tonight is Ross Dant of Hickory YMCA. Dant swam a 4:24.58 this morning, but is seeded at a 4:18.70. Dant’s seed time is also less than a second off of the YMCA record of 4:18.01, which was broken in 2011 by Nicholas Caldwell.

Emma Weyant of Sarasota YMCA is the top seed in the 500 free with a 4:47.66 and looks to earn her 3rd distance title after winning the 1000 free and 400 IM. Tonight, Weyant has another shot a title, this time in the 200 IM. Weyant is seeded second with a 2:00.90, however she has the fastest meet seed with a 1:58.07. 200 breast champion Charity Pittard (Boise YMCA) is the top seed with a 2:00.48.

More Day 4 Prelims Top Seeds

W 50 Free: Jasmine Rumley (Des Moines YMCA)- 22.81

M 50 Free: Matthew Brownstead (State College YMCA)- 19.95

Tonight’s finals will begin at 5:15 pm ET. Along with the 500 free, 200 IM, and 50 free finals, the timed finals of the 800 free relay will be swum.