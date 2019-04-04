2019 YNats Day 4 Prelims: Burns/Fallon to Face-Off in 200 IM Final

2019 YMCA SHORT COURSE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- April 1-5, 2019
- Greensboro, NC
- Meet Site
- 2018 Champions: Sarasota (Combined)/Cheshire (Women)/Sarasota (Men)
- SCY (25y) course
- Psych Sheet
- Live Stream
- Results Page
Tonight, YMCA record-holders Matt Fallon (Somerset Valley YMCA) and Brendan Burns (Upper Main Line YMCA) will clash head-to-head in the 200 IM final. Fallon has walked away with easy wins in the 200 breast and 400 IM, swimming #2 times in the 15-16 age group for both events. Burns won the 100 fly and 200 free thus far, setting YMCA meet records in both.
Fallon is the second seed in the event with a 1:50.37, Burns is the fourth seed with a 1:50.46. The meet record in this event currently stands 1:45.76, but with the meet Burns and Fallon have been having, another record could be in jeopardy.
Leading the seeds tonight is Sam Wesley of Ridley Area YMCA with a 1:49.84, who can easily sneak into the battle. Last year, Wesley placed 20th in this event nearly 4 seconds slower than his morning prelims time.
Aiming to defend his 2018 500 free title tonight is Ross Dant of Hickory YMCA. Dant swam a 4:24.58 this morning, but is seeded at a 4:18.70. Dant’s seed time is also less than a second off of the YMCA record of 4:18.01, which was broken in 2011 by Nicholas Caldwell.
Emma Weyant of Sarasota YMCA is the top seed in the 500 free with a 4:47.66 and looks to earn her 3rd distance title after winning the 1000 free and 400 IM. Tonight, Weyant has another shot a title, this time in the 200 IM. Weyant is seeded second with a 2:00.90, however she has the fastest meet seed with a 1:58.07. 200 breast champion Charity Pittard (Boise YMCA) is the top seed with a 2:00.48.
More Day 4 Prelims Top Seeds
- W 50 Free: Jasmine Rumley (Des Moines YMCA)- 22.81
- M 50 Free: Matthew Brownstead (State College YMCA)- 19.95
Tonight’s finals will begin at 5:15 pm ET. Along with the 500 free, 200 IM, and 50 free finals, the timed finals of the 800 free relay will be swum.
go sarasota
Burns has to be the favorite in this match-up. He holds records in fly, back and free out to 200 yards.