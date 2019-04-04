Watch Ilya Shymanovich’s Massive 58.29 100 Breast From Marseille

2019 FFN GOLDEN TOUR CAMILLE MUFFAT – MARSEILLE

Friday, March 22nd – Sunday, March 24th

LCM

Meet Site

Results

Last month while competing at the FFN Golden Tour Camille Muffat in Marseille, Belarus’ Ilya Shymanovich became the 2nd fastest 100m breaststroker of all-time. The 24-year-old clocked a massive mark of 58.29 to rank only behind Olympic champion and world record holder Adam Peaty on the all-time rankings of the event.

Entering Marseille, Shymanovich’s personal best and Belarusian National Record in the 100m breast event stood at the 59.40 registered at the 2018 Belarus National Championships. Prior to that, his previous best was the 59.84 he put up at the 2018 European Championships in prelims. There he went on to produce a slower 1:00.14 in semi-finals to miss out of the Glasgow final.

In the Marseille heats, Shymanovich previewed things to come, crushing a new meet record mark of 58.79, already the 24th fastest performance ever.

But, Shymanovich went on to punch a mercilessly fast mark of 58.29 in the finals to take gold and further establish himself among the event’s greats.

Watch the video above, courtesy of Energy Standard, and see Shymanovich in action.