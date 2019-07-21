2019 World Championships: Day 1 Prelims Women’s 400 Free Relay Lineups

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

FINA has published the start lists for heats of the women’s 4×100 meter freestyle relay and the men’s 4×100 meter freestyle relay, the final two events of the morning session on Day 1 of 2019 World Aquatics Championships in Gwangju.

For the Aussie women, Emma McKeon is being saved for finals while both Campbell sisters will be used in prelims. Likewise, Canada has decided to save Taylor Ruck for finals as they are utilizing Penny Oleksiak and Maggie MacNeil in the prelims relay. The Australian women are a little short on depth after the still-unexplained withdrawal of Shayna Jack at the last minute. McKeon is swimming a big schedule this week, with up to 8 events, so every swim that the Australians can keep off her plate should help her in the long-run.

The USA women will have four swimmers fending for 2 finals spots as Simone Manuel and Mallory Comerford will be rested for the evening final, should the US qualify. Abbey Weitzeil is the strongest contender to go into finals, so it will be down to veterans Allison Schmitt, Margo Geer, and Lia Neal for the remaining finals spot (unless 2 of them surprise and do well enough to knock Weitzeil out).

Swimming in lane one of the second heat are the Swedish relay, who are using their big guns to make the top 8. Michelle Coleman will lead off, followed by Sarah Sjostrom, Hanna Eriksson, and Louise Hansson. The relay is seeded with a time of 3:43.17, nearly 5 seconds off of 8th-place seed Russia, but with that lineup, including the World Record holder Sjostrom, they are likely to finish much faster than that in the heats.

Top 8 Countries’ Lineups: