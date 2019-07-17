Coach Michael Bohl Speaks On Aussie Shayna Jack’s Departure

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

All sports: Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 28, 2019

Pool swimming: Sunday, July 21 – Sunday, July 28, 2019

The Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, Korea

Just days out from the start of pool swimming at the 2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships, 20-year-old Shayna Jack of Australia announced her sudden departure from training camp.

As we reported on July 14th, the St. Peters Western freestyle ace announced via her personal Instagram that she was withdrawing from the world’s largest aquatic competition outside of the Olympic Games due to personal reasons.

Despite reaching out to various sources within the Swimming Australia community, we’re no nearer to finding out any more details regarding Jack’s shocking withdrawal. And it appears we’re not alone, as the SA coaching staff itself has been left in the dark as to Jack’s situation.

Per Yahoo Sports, Griffith University and Dolphins coach Michael Bohl said of the reason for Jack’s departure, “We are not exactly sure. She left the team which we are obviously very disappointed about but she has left for personal reasons.”

He continued, “We all respect the privacy she has asked for and we will find out in time.

“There has been absolutely no indication. We were just told at a team meeting that she has had to go.

“We respected that but we are moving ahead positively. Sometimes you lose people along the way – hopefully, we find out in the next two, three, four weeks.”

Jack had a remarkable Aussie World Trials last month, putting up personal bests across the sprint events to stake her claim on the women’s 4x200m free and 4x100m free relay. Jack collected a 200m free time of 1:56.37 for bronze in Brisbane, while also nailing a time of 53.18 for 4th in the historic women’s 100m free final that was faster than the Rio Olympic final.

Of her withdrawal, it’s business as usual from the coaching perspective, according to Bohl. “In a perfect world it would have been great to have her here but we have girls who will step up and do a terrific job.

“You have to take the emotion of things and the facts are we don’t have an athlete, it is like a footy team that loses a halfback – another comes in and you push ahead, it is the same with us.”

Even with Jack having finished in relay-worthy slots at Aussie World Trials, Bohls says, “There is nothing saying Shayna was the person going in. With Madi [Wilson] or Bri [Brianna Throssell] she was at risk of losing her position anyway.

“Shayna wasn’t in a position where she was 100 percent guaranteed a finals swim – she had to get into the heats and prove herself.”