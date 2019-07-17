Rome Would Use Existing Aquatic Facilities If Chosen To Host 2022 Euro C’ships

You can read this report in Italian at SwimSwam Italia here.

Last month we reported how Rome formerly announced it was bidding to host the 2022 European Aquatics Championships. Now several weeks later we’re understanding more surrounding the scope of the city’s bid, including the fact that Rome would intend on only using existing facilities.

If Rome is chosen as the host city, no new structures will be built, but existing ones will be used. The swimming competitions will take place at the Foro Italico swimming pools, which already host the Settecolli Trophy annually.

The diving competitions will also take place at the Foro Italico, while a temporary installation will be used for artistic swimming.

Through a note from Federnuoto, President Paolo Barelli said, “The candidacy stems from the desire of the Italian Swimming Federation and the family of aquatic disciplines to bring back to Italy a great event like the European championship that has been missing since 1983.

We have shared project and feasibility hypothesis with the Government. In particular, the Undersecretary of State to the Presidency of the Council of Ministers Giancarlo Giorgetti, expressed his favor in evaluating, and possibly supporting the candidacy.

Then we talked about it with the mayor Virginia Raggi in the imminence of the Sette Colli trophy and we are pleased to officially receive her and the City of Rome‘s interest.

Other cities in the running to host the multi-national event include Kazan, Russia, and a yet-t0-be named city in Germany.

Rome hosted the 2009 edition of the FINA World Championships, the competition known as the epitome of the supersuit era.