Toussaint Accepts Personal Apology From FINA Exec Director Marculescu

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

All sports: Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 28, 2019

Pool swimming: Sunday, July 21 – Sunday, July 28, 2019

The Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, Korea

The pool swimming competition of the 2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships is just days away and, via social media, swim fans around the globe are watching their favorite athletes arrive in Gwangju, Korea.

We’re seeing footage of the aquatic center at Nambu University, the Athletes’ Village and just general scenes from around town, but one swimmer’s Instagram post today, July 17th, particularly caught our eye.

Dutch backstroking ace Kira Toussaint posted a happy picture of herself in front of the pool, with the former Tennessee Volunteer commenting on how special it is that she is able to compete in Korea.

In March of this year, FINA officially withdrew its doping case against a temporarily-suspended Toussaint, after re-testing of samples originally thought to have tested positively for banned substance Tulobuterol rendered a negative result. At the time, Toussaint confirmed that, “Tulobuterol has never been found in my samples. Based on this, FINA has decided to withdraw the procedure. ”

Not only is Toussaint thrilled to be competing in Gwangju after months of personal turmoil, but she accepted a personal apology from FINA Executive Director Cornel Marculescu.

Toussaint says that Marculescu ‘came up to me personally to apologize to me on FINA’s behalf. I really appreciated it.’

She continues, “For now, I really want to leave all this behind me and just enjoy racing and being here!”