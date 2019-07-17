Carson Foster Splits 1:48.1 200 FR at Ohio Senior Champs

2019 OH PHST LC Senior Championships

July 11-14th

Denison University

Long Course Meters (LCM)

Results

The Ohio Senior Champs meet was held this past weekend on the campus of Dennison. Both Carson Foster and Jake Foster (Mason Manta Rays) were in attendance, winning 7 individual events combined. Carson won 4 of those events. The younger Foster brother first won the men’s 200 IM, clocking an impressive 2:00.55. Foster has a personal best of 1:59.45 from US Nationals last Summer. Carson then won the 400 IM, swimming a 4:19.82, with Jake coming in 2nd at 4:21.01. Carson got out to a huge lead, splitting 57.88 and 1:05.75 on the fly and back legs, compared to Jake’s 58.68 and 1:09.44. Jake then made up much of that lead on breaststroke, splitting 1:12.15 to his brother’s 1:15.43. Both boys were home in 1:00.7 on free. Arguably Carson’s best race of the weekend was the 200 free, where he nearly swam a PB with a 1:48.80. The time comes in just off his best time of 1:48.57 from last Summer. He also had a flying split of 1:48.11 on the Manta Rays winning 800 free relay. Carson’s final event win came in the 100 back, where he dropped a 56.67.

In addition to coming in 2nd in the 400 IM, Jake won 3 individual events. His first individual win came in the 400 free, where he swam a personal best of 3:57.49. He swam a pretty consistent race, splitting 56.59/1:00.60/1:00.82/59.48. That time puts Jake just off the Olympic Trials cut of 3:57.29. Jake then won the 200 fly, posting a 2:04.46, which is a bit off his personal best of 1:59.71. He also won the 200 breast, swimming a 2:15.88, not too far off his best of 2:13.21.

28-Year-Old Hannah Saiz picked up wins in the women’s 50 fly and 100 fly. Saiz swam a personal best en route to winning the 50 fly by about a second, touching the wall in 27.30. Saiz’s previous best was 27.37 from 2017. She also won the 100 fly in 59.77, barely missing her personal best of 59.61, which she swam in 2015.

Brynna Wolfe (Mason Manta Rays) pulled off a sweep of the women’s backstroke events. Wolfe was just off her personal best of 29.97 in the 50 back, clockign a 30.05 to get her hand on the wall first. In the 100, Wolfe was again just off her PB, finishing in 1:03.97 (best time 1:03.73). She struck gold in the 200 back, where she broke 2:20 for the first time in her career, hitting the wall in 2:19.72.

Mason Manta Rays Adam Chaney swept the men’s sprint freestyles. Chaney won the 50 free in 23.10, coming in about a half a second off his PB of 22.52, He also won the 100 free in 52.03, a little further off his best time of 49.95. Teammate Cora Dupre won both the women’s 200 IM and 200 free. Dupre posted a 2:18.75 to win the 200 IM handily, coming in just under 2 seconds off her personal best of 2:16.81. She al,so posted a 2:03.73 to win the 200 free, again about two seconds off her best of 2:01.47.

Ellie Andrews (Dublin Community) picked up 3 individual wins. Andrews won both the women’s 100 and 200 breast. Andrews clocked a 1:11.97 to win the 100 breast, which sits a ways off her best time of 1:09.12. She also took the 200 in 2:37.04 (best time 2:33.21). Andrews also won the 400 IM, setting a new personal best of 4:58.01.

TOP 5 TEAM SCORES

COMBINED

Mason Manta Rays – 2822 Ohio State Swim Club – 1508.5 Dublin Community Swim Team – 1164 New Albany Aquatic Club – 912 Club Warriors – 864.5

MEN

Mason Manta Rays – 1594.5 Ohio State Swim Club – 710 Club Warriors – 471.5 Ohio State Swim Club – 449.5 New Albany Aquatic Club – 435

WOMEN