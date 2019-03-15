2019 Women’s NCAA Championships: Official SwimSwam Previews Index

2019 WOMEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

March 20th-23rd, 2019

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center – Austin, TX

Defending Champion: Stanford (2x) (2018 Results)

As we tick down the days to the 2019 Women’s NCAA Championships, keep track of all our event-by-event previews and winner picks here.

Don’t miss a moment of our preview action and the concurrent comment section discussion – you can bookmark this page, which will be updated with links to each preview as we publish them. Disagree with our winner picks? Well, they are infallible, but if you really don’t buy it, you can leave your own picks, predictions and expectations in the comments.

Below are all of the events in their NCAA order, broken down by day. You can click on the event name and follow the link to our full preview and check out our picks for the entire top 8.