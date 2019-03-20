2019 NCAA Division III Men’s Championships – Day 1 Prelims Live Recap

2019 NCAA Division III Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships
- Dates: Wednesday, March 20 – Saturday, March 23, 2019
- Swimming: prelims 10am, finals 6pm; Diving: 2pm
- Location: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champions: Denison men; Emory women (9x) (results)
- Digital Program
- Official Psych Sheet
- Live Video
- Live Results │ Diving Results
- Championship Central
Day One
Men’s 500 Yard Freestyle – Prelims
- NCAA Record: 4:18.35 3/15/2017 Arthur Conover, Kenyon
Finals Qualifiers:
- Bryan Fitzgerald, Kenyon – 4:26.22
- Thomas Gordon, Emory – 4:26.26
- Matthew Hedman, Denison – 4:26.47
- Jackson Karofsky, Williams – 4:26.52
- Robert Williams, Kenyon – 4:26.52
- James Lovette, Williams – 4:26.72
- Connor Rumpit, Kenyon – 4:26.97
- Jason Hamilton, Emory – 4:27.01
- James Baker, Denison – 4:27.68
- George Abele, Pomona-Pitzer – 4:28.87
- Paddy Baylis, Pomona-Pitzer – 4:30.80
- David Pearcy, Williams – 4:30.84
- Drake Horton, Denison – 4:30.85
- Christopher Arena, Johns Hopkins – 4:30.95
- Taye Baldinazzo, Chicago – 4:31.05
- Keven Stahl, York – 4:31.21
Men’s 200 Yard Individual Medley – Prelims
Men’s 50 Yard Freestyle – Prelims
Men’s 200 Yard Medley Relay – Prelims
Does anyone know where to find the heat sheets? Thanks