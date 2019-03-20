Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 NCAA Division III Men’s Championships – Day 1 Prelims Live Recap

2019 NCAA Division III Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Day One

Men’s 500 Yard Freestyle – Prelims

  • NCAA Record: 4:18.35  3/15/2017   Arthur Conover, Kenyon

Finals Qualifiers:

  1. Bryan Fitzgerald, Kenyon – 4:26.22
  2. Thomas Gordon, Emory – 4:26.26
  3. Matthew Hedman, Denison – 4:26.47
  4. Jackson Karofsky, Williams – 4:26.52
  5. Robert Williams, Kenyon – 4:26.52
  6. James Lovette, Williams – 4:26.72
  7. Connor Rumpit, Kenyon – 4:26.97
  8. Jason Hamilton, Emory – 4:27.01
  9. James Baker, Denison – 4:27.68
  10. George Abele, Pomona-Pitzer – 4:28.87
  11. Paddy Baylis, Pomona-Pitzer – 4:30.80
  12. David Pearcy, Williams – 4:30.84
  13. Drake Horton, Denison – 4:30.85
  14. Christopher Arena, Johns Hopkins – 4:30.95
  15. Taye Baldinazzo, Chicago – 4:31.05
  16. Keven Stahl, York – 4:31.21

 

 

 

Men’s 200 Yard Individual Medley – Prelims

 

 

 

Men’s 50 Yard Freestyle – Prelims

 

 

 

Men’s 200 Yard Medley Relay – Prelims

 

 

 

1
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Coach

Does anyone know where to find the heat sheets? Thanks

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
26 minutes ago

About Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant is the mother of four daughters, all of whom swim/swam in college. With an undergraduate degree from Princeton (where she was an all-Ivy tennis player) and an MBA from INSEAD, she worked for many years in the financial industry, both in France and the U.S. Anne is currently …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!