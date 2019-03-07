2019 Pac-12 Men’s Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2019 Men’s Pac-12 Conference Championships
- Wednesday, March 6th – Saturday, March 9th (Diving Feb. 27th-March 2nd)
- Federal Way, WA (Pacific Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Cal (1x) (results)
The California Golden Bears have momentum on their side heading into today’s preliminary heats after sweeping both of the relays last night – not to mention two top seeds with Andrew Seliskar in the 200 IM and Pawel Sendyk in the 50 free. Yesterday, Seliskar posted the second fastest 200 free from a rolling-start in NCAA history; watch for him to have a big meet this weekend.
Historically speaking, the Stanford men dominate the 500. Although they’re poised to pick up big here, the field is a lot more wide-open this year. Arizona sophomore Brooks Fail comes in as the top seed, followed by Cardinal freshman Jack LeVant.
Arizona State currently holds a 27 point lead in the team standings – primarily due to diving points – over second place Stanford. Cal is currently 23 points behind Stanford for third.
Men’s 500 Free – Prelims
- Pac-12 Meet Record: 4:10.67, Grant Shoults, Stanford, 2017
- Pac-12 Conference Record: 4:08.92, Jean Basson, Arizona, 2009
- 2019 NCAA Estimated Qualifying Time: 4:15.44
Last year, Stanford put five guys in the A-Final, and took three out of the top four spots the year before that. This year, however, a change of the guard is being lead by USC freshman Victor Johansson, who took the top spot in the heats with his 4:14.52. Cal also picked up big with three A-finalists out of Trenton Julian, Sean Grieshop, and Nick Norman.
Arizona sophomore Brooks Fail secured his soon-to-be first time appearance in a Pac-12 final, as he didn’t make the Arizona roster last year, but qualified for NCAAs in the 500 at a time trial. He finished fourth with a 4:15.99.
Stanford did still get in three guys in the Championship final: sophomores Johannes Calloni and Matthew Hirschberger, along with junior James Murphy finished fifth through seventh.
A-Finalists
- Victor Johansson, USC – 4:14.52
- Trenton Julian, Cal – 4:15.01
- Sean Grieshop, Cal – 4:15.96
- Brooks Fail, Arizona – 4:15.99
- Johannes Calloni, Stanford – 4:16.09
- Matthew Hirschberger, Stanford – 4:16.41
- James Murphy, Stanford – 4:16.88
- Nick Norman, Cal – 4:17.80
Men’s 200 IM – Prelims
- Pac-12 Meet Record: 1:40.07, David Nolan, Stanford, 2015
- Pac-12 Conference Record: 1:39.38, David Nolan, Stanford, 2015
- 2019 NCAA Estimated Qualifying Time: 1:43.88
Men’s 50 Free – Prelims
- Pac-12 Meet Record: 18.80, Brad Tandy, Arizona, 2014
- Pac-12 Conference Record: 18.63, Vlad Morozov, USC, 2013
- 2019 NCAA Estimated Qualifying Time: 19.35
Even if it was suited, interesting to still see Jean Basson’s name up there. Him, Neethling and Schoeman were so good for AZ back in the day. There was a very real RSA -> UA connection during the Busch years.
I’m just here for seli
Yeah based on last night he will be putting on a show.
Is it just me or are these 500 free times pretty slow? Lots of added time vs seed.