No New NCAA Qualifying Times at Michigan Last Chance Meet

2019 Michigan Last Chance Meet

The University of Michigan hosted a men’s Last Chance Meet mid-week on Tuesday, welcoming in a few swimmers from Pitt to ensure its validity as a bona fide meet.

There were no new times that appear to be fast enough to earn NCAA invites, though there were a few best times put on the board. Among those is Michigan junior Alex Martin, who swam a 1:45.30 in the 200 fly.

Martin has spent most of his focus on the 100 back, 200 back, and 100 fly this season, including swimming those 3 races at Big Tens. Rather than chasing a qualifying time at Big Tens in one of those races, however, he used the opportunity to swim a rested 200 yard fly, where he improved his lifetime best from 1:50.02 to 1:45.30.

For his freshman teammate Eric Storms, the drop was less dramatic, but still substantial: he improved his best in the 100 fly from 49.65 to 49.06.

The other significant result came in the 200 medley relay. There, the Pitt men swam a 1:26.85 in finals. At ACCs, they were 1:24.58, which misses the “A” cut in the event by .02 seconds. Even just a couple of days after the end of ACCs, Pitt wasn’t able to get back close to the cut time.

1
PVSFree

Scrap that, I was wrong

1 minute ago

