DII Powerhouse Queens Remains Atop Final CSCAA Men’s & Women’s Ranks

Division II giant Queens University remains in the No. 1 spot on both the men’s and women’s side in the final CSCAA TYR Top-25 ranking of the 2018-2019 season.
Beyond Queens and Drury at No. 2, the women’s ranks, in particular, saw some shakeup in the top five spots. Former No. 4 UC San Diego moved up to No. 3, former No. 7 Tampa jumped to No. 4, and then former No. 10 Nova Southeastern leaped to No. 5. Further down former No. 15 Wayne State moved to eighth.
On the men’s side, Delta State moved from No. 3 to No. 2, Lindenwood from No. 5 to No. 4, Grand Valley from No. 6 to No. 5, Tampa from No. 8 to No. 6, and then Wayne State jumped from 12th to seventh and Missouri S&T from 19th to eighth.
Editor’s Note: SwimSwam is not on the voting panel for the CSCAA Dual Meet Rankings, but the rankings are posted as a courtesy to the CSCAA.
The poll aims to measure the top teams in head-to-head competition. The rankings are voted on by CSCAA-member coaches.
Division II Men
|Rank
|Previous
|Team
|Points
|1
|1
|Queens (NC)
|150
|2
|3
|Delta State
|144
|3
|2
|Indianapolis
|138
|4
|5
|Lindenwood
|129
|5
|6
|Grand Valley
|127
|6
|8
|Tampa
|113
|7
|12
|Wayne State
|111
|8
|19
|Missouri S&T
|106
|9
|10
|UC San Diego
|100
|10
|4
|Simon Fraser
|92
|11
|8
|Colorado Mesa
|85
|12
|7
|Drury
|79
|12
|15
|McKendree
|79
|14
|11
|Northern Michigan
|76
|15
|16
|Nova Southeastern
|75
|16
|13
|Florida Southern
|70
|17
|18
|Wingate
|55
|18
|14
|Carson-Newman
|49
|19
|24
|Oklahoma Baptist
|46
|20
|21
|Florida Tech
|33
|20
|16
|Saint Leo
|33
|22
|20
|West Chester
|24
|23
|22
|Henderson State
|15
|24
|22
|Fresno Pacific
|12
|25
|NR
|Emmanuel
|8
Also Receiving Votes:
Lewis (1)
Division II Women
|Rank
|Previous
|Team
|Points
|1
|1
|Queens (NC)
|100
|2
|2
|Drury
|96
|3
|4
|UC San Diego
|92
|4
|7
|Tampa
|88
|5
|10
|Nova Southeastern
|80
|6
|6
|Lindenwood
|79
|7
|5
|West Chester
|75
|8
|15
|Wayne State
|62
|8
|3
|Indianapolis
|62
|10
|11
|Delta State
|56
|11
|8
|Wingate
|55
|11
|9
|Colorado Mesa
|55
|13
|13
|Northern Michigan
|51
|14
|12
|West Florida
|49
|15
|14
|Grand Valley
|44
|16
|20
|Carson-Newman
|40
|17
|17
|Findlay
|39
|18
|18
|Oklahoma Baptist
|37
|19
|21
|Minnesota State
|34
|20
|25
|Saint Cloud State
|28
|21
|NR
|Sioux Falls
|21
|22
|16
|Florida Southern
|18
|23
|19
|Simon Fraser
|11
|24
|NR
|McKendree
|10
|25
|24
|Truman State
|9
Also Receiving Votes:
Fresno Pacific (6), Bentley (3)
Poll Committee
Kyle Berg, Rollins; Justin Hastings, Colorado Mesa; Jason Hite, Indianapolis; John Long, Queens; Chris Villa, Indiana (PA); Jeff Boss, Concordia Irvine; Liam Donnelly, Simon Fraser; James Kiner, Tampa; Heidi Voigt, Northern Michigan; Greg Doyle, Wingate; Jeff Hegle, St. Cloud; Charlie King, Minnesota-Moorhead; Tamber McAllister, Dixie State; Nathan Rothman, Mines
