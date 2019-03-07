Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

DII Powerhouse Queens Remains Atop Final CSCAA Men’s & Women’s Ranks

Torrey Hart
by Torrey Hart

March 07th, 2019

Division II giant Queens University remains in the No. 1 spot on both the men’s and women’s side in the final CSCAA TYR Top-25 ranking of the 2018-2019 season.

Beyond Queens and Drury at No. 2, the women’s ranks, in particular, saw some shakeup in the top five spots. Former No. 4 UC San Diego moved up to No. 3, former No. 7 Tampa jumped to No. 4, and then former No. 10 Nova Southeastern leaped to No. 5. Further down former No. 15 Wayne State moved to eighth.

On the men’s side, Delta State moved from No. 3 to No. 2, Lindenwood from No. 5 to No. 4, Grand Valley from No. 6 to No. 5, Tampa from No.  8 to No. 6, and then Wayne State jumped from 12th to seventh and Missouri S&T from 19th to eighth.

Editor’s Note: SwimSwam is not on the voting panel for the CSCAA Dual Meet Rankings, but the rankings are posted as a courtesy to the CSCAA

The poll aims to measure the top teams in head-to-head competition. The rankings are voted on by CSCAA-member coaches.

Division II Men

Rank Previous Team Points
1 1 Queens (NC) 150
2 3 Delta State 144
3 2 Indianapolis 138
4 5 Lindenwood 129
5 6 Grand Valley 127
6 8 Tampa 113
7 12 Wayne State 111
8 19 Missouri S&T 106
9 10 UC San Diego 100
10 4 Simon Fraser 92
11 8 Colorado Mesa 85
12 7 Drury 79
12 15 McKendree 79
14 11 Northern Michigan 76
15 16 Nova Southeastern 75
16 13 Florida Southern 70
17 18 Wingate 55
18 14 Carson-Newman 49
19 24 Oklahoma Baptist 46
20 21 Florida Tech 33
20 16 Saint Leo 33
22 20 West Chester 24
23 22 Henderson State 15
24 22 Fresno Pacific 12
25 NR Emmanuel 8

Also Receiving Votes:

Lewis (1)

Division II Women

Rank Previous Team Points
1 1 Queens (NC) 100
2 2 Drury 96
3 4 UC San Diego 92
4 7 Tampa 88
5 10 Nova Southeastern 80
6 6 Lindenwood 79
7 5 West Chester 75
8 15 Wayne State 62
8 3 Indianapolis 62
10 11 Delta State 56
11 8 Wingate 55
11 9 Colorado Mesa 55
13 13 Northern Michigan 51
14 12 West Florida 49
15 14 Grand Valley 44
16 20 Carson-Newman 40
17 17 Findlay 39
18 18 Oklahoma Baptist 37
19 21 Minnesota State 34
20 25 Saint Cloud State 28
21 NR Sioux Falls 21
22 16 Florida Southern 18
23 19 Simon Fraser 11
24 NR McKendree 10
25 24 Truman State 9

Also Receiving Votes:

Fresno Pacific (6), Bentley (3)

Poll Committee

Kyle Berg, Rollins; Justin Hastings, Colorado Mesa; Jason Hite, Indianapolis; John Long, Queens; Chris Villa, Indiana (PA); Jeff Boss, Concordia Irvine; Liam Donnelly, Simon Fraser;  James Kiner, Tampa; Heidi Voigt, Northern Michigan; Greg Doyle, Wingate; Jeff Hegle, St. Cloud; Charlie King, Minnesota-Moorhead; Tamber McAllister, Dixie State; Nathan Rothman, Mines

