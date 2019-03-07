DII Powerhouse Queens Remains Atop Final CSCAA Men’s & Women’s Ranks

Division II giant Queens University remains in the No. 1 spot on both the men’s and women’s side in the final CSCAA TYR Top-25 ranking of the 2018-2019 season.

Beyond Queens and Drury at No. 2, the women’s ranks, in particular, saw some shakeup in the top five spots. Former No. 4 UC San Diego moved up to No. 3, former No. 7 Tampa jumped to No. 4, and then former No. 10 Nova Southeastern leaped to No. 5. Further down former No. 15 Wayne State moved to eighth.

On the men’s side, Delta State moved from No. 3 to No. 2, Lindenwood from No. 5 to No. 4, Grand Valley from No. 6 to No. 5, Tampa from No. 8 to No. 6, and then Wayne State jumped from 12th to seventh and Missouri S&T from 19th to eighth.

Editor’s Note: SwimSwam is not on the voting panel for the CSCAA Dual Meet Rankings, but the rankings are posted as a courtesy to the CSCAA.

The poll aims to measure the top teams in head-to-head competition. The rankings are voted on by CSCAA-member coaches.

Division II Men Rank Previous Team Points 1 1 Queens (NC) 150 2 3 Delta State 144 3 2 Indianapolis 138 4 5 Lindenwood 129 5 6 Grand Valley 127 6 8 Tampa 113 7 12 Wayne State 111 8 19 Missouri S&T 106 9 10 UC San Diego 100 10 4 Simon Fraser 92 11 8 Colorado Mesa 85 12 7 Drury 79 12 15 McKendree 79 14 11 Northern Michigan 76 15 16 Nova Southeastern 75 16 13 Florida Southern 70 17 18 Wingate 55 18 14 Carson-Newman 49 19 24 Oklahoma Baptist 46 20 21 Florida Tech 33 20 16 Saint Leo 33 22 20 West Chester 24 23 22 Henderson State 15 24 22 Fresno Pacific 12 25 NR Emmanuel 8 Also Receiving Votes: Lewis (1) Division II Women Rank Previous Team Points 1 1 Queens (NC) 100 2 2 Drury 96 3 4 UC San Diego 92 4 7 Tampa 88 5 10 Nova Southeastern 80 6 6 Lindenwood 79 7 5 West Chester 75 8 15 Wayne State 62 8 3 Indianapolis 62 10 11 Delta State 56 11 8 Wingate 55 11 9 Colorado Mesa 55 13 13 Northern Michigan 51 14 12 West Florida 49 15 14 Grand Valley 44 16 20 Carson-Newman 40 17 17 Findlay 39 18 18 Oklahoma Baptist 37 19 21 Minnesota State 34 20 25 Saint Cloud State 28 21 NR Sioux Falls 21 22 16 Florida Southern 18 23 19 Simon Fraser 11 24 NR McKendree 10 25 24 Truman State 9 Also Receiving Votes: Fresno Pacific (6), Bentley (3)